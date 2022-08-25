Read news from:
Man killed in shooting in Swedish city of Helsingborg

A man in his 20s has been arrested for the fatal shooting of another man, also in his 20s. Police are investigating a possible connection to gang crime.

Published: 25 August 2022 13:00 CEST
Police at the crime scene on Brytstugevägen in Helsingborg. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

The alarm was raised just after 1.00am near Filborna Arena, in northeastern Helsingborg. When the police arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was “so badly injured that he died as a result,” police press spokesperson Evelina Olsson told TT newswire.

Two men who were at the scene of the crime when police arrived were taken for questioning. One of them was interrogated as a witness and later released. The other was arrested on suspicion of murder.

“In a new interrogation early this morning, new information was discovered which led to the prosecuter deeming the man no longer to be a suspect,” Karim Ottosson, police chief in Helsingborg, told TT.

“Neither of them are currently suspects, so both have now been released again.”

Police were working in the area through the night with the help of special search dogs and drones. A forensic investigation has been carried out and police are now collecting more information through door-knocking and investigating security camera footage in the area.

The police have previously said that they expect the crime to be gang-related.

“It’s correct that he has had contact with criminals and associated with criminals, but it’s too early to be able to say if it’s a gang or what they have been doing,” Ottosson said.

Police confirm bomb found at busy Stockholm festival

Police in Stockholm have confirmed that the suspect bag which led them to interrupt a concert at a popular summer festival on Sunday night did indeed contain a bomb.

Published: 22 August 2022 17:14 CEST
A police officer discovered the bag at 9.40pm on Sunday evening at the Kungsträdgården park — one of the three sites of the then ongoing Stockholm Culture Festival.

Police then interrupted a concert taking place, and cordoned off Strömgatan, Strömbron and parts of the Kungsträdgårdsgatan park, while a bomb disposal squad came in to deal with the device. 

“We took this extremely seriously right from the start,” Erik Åkerlund, local police chief in Stockholm’s Norrmalm district, told the DN newspaper. “There were a lot of people moving around, so we cordoned off a large area.” 

According to the Aftonbladet newspaper, bomb technicians blew apart the bag at around 1am. 

Åkerlund said that although the bomb contained explosives, it was too early to tell whether it was capable of being detonated.

Police have yet to identify or arrest a suspect, and are currently talking to witnesses and analysing the photo and video evidence people have sent in. 

According to Linnea Monteiro, who is leading the Culture Festival, the stage at Carl XII square could not be used on Sunday night as it was within the police cordon, however the festival was able to continue at its other areas. 

