Man killed in shooting in Swedish city of Helsingborg

The alarm was raised just after 1.00am near Filborna Arena, in northeastern Helsingborg. When the police arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was “so badly injured that he died as a result,” police press spokesperson Evelina Olsson told TT newswire.

Two men who were at the scene of the crime when police arrived were taken for questioning. One of them was interrogated as a witness and later released. The other was arrested on suspicion of murder.

“In a new interrogation early this morning, new information was discovered which led to the prosecuter deeming the man no longer to be a suspect,” Karim Ottosson, police chief in Helsingborg, told TT.

“Neither of them are currently suspects, so both have now been released again.”

Police were working in the area through the night with the help of special search dogs and drones. A forensic investigation has been carried out and police are now collecting more information through door-knocking and investigating security camera footage in the area.

The police have previously said that they expect the crime to be gang-related.

“It’s correct that he has had contact with criminals and associated with criminals, but it’s too early to be able to say if it’s a gang or what they have been doing,” Ottosson said.