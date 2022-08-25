Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Early voting starts, municipal tax rises, and Nato meet on Friday: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 25 August 2022 07:30 CEST
The green party's spokesperson Märta Stenevi votes early in Stockholm. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Early voting starts in Swedish election 

Early voting started in the Swedish election on Wednesday, with Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch and Green Party leader Märta Stenevi among those voting on the first possible day. 

“If you’ve already decided, it can be to your advantage not to wait until the last day,” Busch told the TT newswire. “You might get ill, and other things can happen, so if you know what you’re going to vote, you can take the opportunity and use your vote already now.” 

In the 2018 election, 37 percent of people voted in advance. If you later change your mind about which party you intend to vote for, it is possible to vote again at the voting location where you are registered, and your new vote will then replace your old one. 

Swedish vocab: förtidsröstningen – early voting

Municipalities warn they may have to raise taxes to counter inflation 

The Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions has warned that municipalities in Sweden may have to raise taxes to meet rising costs due to current high rates of inflation. 

“Growing inflation hit the pension costs of the municipality sector, and to the extent that their value is guaranteed with the price base amount, this increases the whole pension burden,” said Annika Wallenskog, the association’s chief economist, said. 

The association expects pension costs for municipalities and regions to be over 40 billion kronor more next year compared to 2022, and to continue growing in 2024. 

“There are only two possible tools to turn to,” Wallenskog continued, “either efficiency measures and savings, or higher taxes.” 

Swedish vocab: effektiviseringar – efficiency measures 

Sweden to go into economic slowdown next year: Swedbank

A period of economic slowdown and falling property prices will affect the Swedish economy for some time, Swedbank’s economists say. The bank has lowered its prognosis for Sweden’s growth for this year and next.

For 2023, Swedbank’s economists are now predicting that growth will be a barely noticeable 0.2 percent, compared to previous predictions of 2.1 percent. This year’s prognosis has also been lowered from the previous prediction of 2.8 percent to 2.2 percent.

“We’re expecting a period of minor slowdown with falling GDP for a few quarters until growth improves in mid-2023,” the bank’s economists wrote in a new report.

Mattias Persson, the bank’s chief economist, predicts that consumption will decrease as inflation starts to affect consumers, and as high interest rates make loans more expensive.

“Companies will be affected by pressure on costs and the possibilities of passing those costs on to consumers will dwindle with time. Investments will be strongly affected,” he wrote in a press release.

Swedish vocab: försämrade köpkraft – worsened purchasing power 

Nato meeting with Turkey and Finland on Friday 

Sweden’s foreign minister has confirmed that her state secretary Oscar Stenström will go to Finland on Friday to meet top negotiators from Turkey and Finland to further develop the agreement reached at the Nato Summit in Madrid at the end of June. 

“This is about how we follow up the agreement Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed in Madrid during the Nato summit,” Ann Linde told SVT. 

Swedish vocab: att bekräfta – to confirm

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Magdalena Andersson snubs Left Party for Liberals, opposition set out on bus tour and Sweden Democrats want to demolish bridge to immigrant areas. Find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 24 August 2022 08:30 CEST
Sweden’s PM ‘would prefer Liberals over Left Party in government’

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has told a party leader interview on Sweden’s state broadcaster SVT that she would rather have the Liberal Party in a government after the election than rule together with the Left Party. 

“That would have been a possibility, but it assumes that the Liberals come back. They’ve simply ended up in the wrong place,” Andersson said, referring to the fact that the Liberal Party have sided with the opposition conservative bloc in this election.

On the other hand she said she was “sceptical” about giving the Left Party posts in a new government, something the party’s leader Nooshi Dadgostar has been demanding as the price of her party’s support. 

“During the summer they’ve sat and waved about PKK flags, which is not something which suggests suitability for government in my eyes,” she said. “This [the PKK] is a terror-classed organisation, and that makes me hesitant.” 

Swedish vocab: tveksam – doubtful/hesitant 

Sweden’s opposition parties set out on joint bus tour of Sweden

The Moderates, Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats and Liberals have set out on a bus tour of Swedish nuclear power stations – but they appear to be in disagreement as to whether they’re on a “study trip” or a “joint campaign”.

Liberal Party press secretary Axel Mårtensen said that that was always the plan, telling TT newswire that the party has not planned any other related activities in advance.

The prospect of the Liberal Party going on tour with the Sweden Democrats has raised eyebrows within the Liberal Party, with leadership branding it a “study trip” and Liberal MP Arman Teimouri stressing the fact that it’s not part of a joint election tour.

The Sweden Democrats seem to have another view on the matter.

“They can define their business how they want,” Mattias Bäckström Johansson, the Sweden Democrats’ energy spokesperson, told TT.

“For us, it’s obvious that when we’ve decorated a bus, have flyers and shared campaign activities planned in advance, then it’s some form of campaign.

Swedish vocab: valkampanj – election campaign, studiebesök – study trip

Sweden Democrats call for bridge to immigrant are to be demolished

Sweden Democrats in Stockholm have caused controversy after launching a series of posters and leaflets calling for the bridge between the immigrant area of Rinkeby and the middle-class Swedish area of Ursvik to be demolished. 

”People’s experience of insecurity has already grown, which can be seen, among other things, in the fact that housing prises in Stora Ursvik have fallen,” the party’s chair in Sundbyberg told Aftonbladet in an email. 

The bridge, which was completed in 2017, has still not opened, because Sundbyberg municipality has not finished building the road leading up to the bridge. 

Swedish vocab: färdigbyggd – completed (literally “built ready”)

Sweden’s PM: ‘We don’t want Chinatown, Somalitown, or Little Italy’

Sweden’s Prime Minister has restated her determination to reduce housing segregation in the country’s cities, while underlining that this does not have to mean “forcibly moving people”.

In an interview with the Dagens Nyheter newspaper, Magdalena Andersson said that her goal for Sweden was that there should not in future be such extreme “ethnic clusters” in big cities as there are today.

“That’s not my ambition for Sweden, but instead that we should live mixed up together, that Swedish should be spoken in all housing areas, and that Swedish equality should apply everywhere,” she said.

“We do not want to have Chinatowns in Sweden, we do not want to have Somalitowns or Little Italies. Our starting point is a society where people with different backgrounds, experiences and income live together and meet one another. That’s how we will create a cohesive society.”

She stressed, however, that combatting segregation would not necessarily require people to be forcibly evicted from the areas where they live, as has been happening in Denmark, where governments of both left and right have launched plans to reduce housing segregation.

“We can’t just forcibly move people,” Andersson said. “There are other ways to work towards this. One way, which has been done successfully in some municipalities, is to build attractive cooperative housing in the Miljonprogram areas. Then you get a mixed population.”

Swedish vocab: blandade bostadsområden – mixed housing areas

