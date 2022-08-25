For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Early voting starts, municipal tax rises, and Nato meet on Friday: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 25 August 2022 07:30 CEST
The green party's spokesperson Märta Stenevi votes early in Stockholm. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Magdalena Andersson snubs Left Party for Liberals, opposition set out on bus tour and Sweden Democrats want to demolish bridge to immigrant areas. Find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 24 August 2022 08:30 CEST
