Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Early voting starts in Swedish election

Early voting started in the Swedish election on Wednesday, with Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch and Green Party leader Märta Stenevi among those voting on the first possible day.

“If you’ve already decided, it can be to your advantage not to wait until the last day,” Busch told the TT newswire. “You might get ill, and other things can happen, so if you know what you’re going to vote, you can take the opportunity and use your vote already now.”

In the 2018 election, 37 percent of people voted in advance. If you later change your mind about which party you intend to vote for, it is possible to vote again at the voting location where you are registered, and your new vote will then replace your old one.

Swedish vocab: förtidsröstningen – early voting

Municipalities warn they may have to raise taxes to counter inflation

The Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions has warned that municipalities in Sweden may have to raise taxes to meet rising costs due to current high rates of inflation.

“Growing inflation hit the pension costs of the municipality sector, and to the extent that their value is guaranteed with the price base amount, this increases the whole pension burden,” said Annika Wallenskog, the association’s chief economist, said.

The association expects pension costs for municipalities and regions to be over 40 billion kronor more next year compared to 2022, and to continue growing in 2024.

“There are only two possible tools to turn to,” Wallenskog continued, “either efficiency measures and savings, or higher taxes.”

Swedish vocab: effektiviseringar – efficiency measures

Sweden to go into economic slowdown next year: Swedbank

A period of economic slowdown and falling property prices will affect the Swedish economy for some time, Swedbank’s economists say. The bank has lowered its prognosis for Sweden’s growth for this year and next.

For 2023, Swedbank’s economists are now predicting that growth will be a barely noticeable 0.2 percent, compared to previous predictions of 2.1 percent. This year’s prognosis has also been lowered from the previous prediction of 2.8 percent to 2.2 percent.

“We’re expecting a period of minor slowdown with falling GDP for a few quarters until growth improves in mid-2023,” the bank’s economists wrote in a new report.

Mattias Persson, the bank’s chief economist, predicts that consumption will decrease as inflation starts to affect consumers, and as high interest rates make loans more expensive.

“Companies will be affected by pressure on costs and the possibilities of passing those costs on to consumers will dwindle with time. Investments will be strongly affected,” he wrote in a press release.

Swedish vocab: försämrade köpkraft – worsened purchasing power

Nato meeting with Turkey and Finland on Friday

Sweden’s foreign minister has confirmed that her state secretary Oscar Stenström will go to Finland on Friday to meet top negotiators from Turkey and Finland to further develop the agreement reached at the Nato Summit in Madrid at the end of June.

“This is about how we follow up the agreement Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed in Madrid during the Nato summit,” Ann Linde told SVT.

Swedish vocab: att bekräfta – to confirm