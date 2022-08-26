For members
EXPLAINED: Will a Swedish language requirement help reduce segregation?
Language tests for permanent residency permits or Swedish citizenship are a hot topic in this year's election, with five of Sweden's eight parliamentary parties in favour of introducing tests. But, do they actually aid integration?
Published: 26 August 2022 15:38 CEST
What irritates Swedes the most about the Swedish language?
A new study shows that more than one in five Swedes is irritated by the pronoun "hen", and the same number can't stand it when compound words are split up. Here's a rundown of the main offenders.
Published: 26 April 2022 16:18 CEST
Updated: 15 July 2022 17:20 CEST
Member comments
I have heard multiple times from Swedes that people don’t like hearing Swedish spoken with foreign accents, especially if if it sound like a non western accent. I myself much rather enjoy speaking fluent English and passing as a cool tourist than trying to speak Swedish and be treated as a stupid immigrant/refugee although I am an engineer with sought after skills. That leaves me with zero desire to speak a language whose native speakers dislike hearing it with a foreign accent.
On the other hand, while staying in Germany and mumbling some basic German, I was being taken much more seriously. My German colleagues just thought that, ok this guy speaks German so we continue the conversation in German. No visible judgement what so ever. Here in Sweden I just get a lot of unnecessary “vad sa du?” Followed by disgusted looks. So go figure.