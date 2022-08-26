New poll confirms Sweden Democrat lead on Moderate party

According to the poll, carried out by the international opinion research group Ipsos, the Moderate Party has the support of 16.6 percent of voters, down from 19.6 percent when the poll was last carried out in June.
At the same time, support for the populist Sweden Democrats has increased from 19.3 percent in June to 20.7 percent in the most recent poll.
“Even if Ulf Kristersson is the most obvious candidate for prime minister among the so-called ‘change of power parties’, he’s coming at that from a significantly weaker position than he was in the spring,” said Nicklas Källebring, an opinion analyst at Ipsos. “There’s a margin of error and a bit of time left until election day, so it’s too early to say who is going to win, but you can still sat that the Moderates are flagging.”
The new daily polls by Novus for broadcaster SVT have consistently put the Sweden Democrats ahead of the Moderates, with 22 percent to 17.8 percent.
The same is the case with the Sifo polls for Svenska Dagbladet, where the Sweden Democrats had 20.3 percent to the Moderates’ 18.3 percent.
Both the Green Party and the Liberals are over the four percent parliamentary threshold in the DN/Ipsos poll.
The left bloc parties are meanwhile ahead of the right-wing bloc with 181 mandates to 168 mandates.
