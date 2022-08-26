For members
OPINION & ANALYSIS
Swedish life is nice enough but it’s the wilderness that has me hooked
Wild open spaces are always nearby and they shape our relationship with the country, says David Crouch.
Published: 26 August 2022 13:56 CEST
The lake nearest David Crouch's home outside Gothenburg (exact name and location withheld). Photo: David Crouch
Why I wish Sweden’s failing Migration Agency was an election issue
The Migration Agency has a reputation among immigrants for being slow to respond to applications - be it for citizenship, work permits or residence permits. Ben Robertson asks: why aren't the failures of the Migration Agency an election issue?
Published: 25 August 2022 16:35 CEST
