WHAT CHANGES IN SWEDEN

What changes in Sweden in September 2022?

Swedish election, raised prices at Systembolaget, changes to health insurance rules and the end of the fuel subsidy. Here's what's changing in Sweden in September.

Published: 26 August 2022 12:34 CEST
What changes in Sweden in September 2022?
Systembolaget. Photo: Ari Luostarinen/SvD/TT

Election

The largest and most obvious change next month will take place on September 11th, when Swedes will go to the polls.

At the time of writing this, both the right-wing bloc, consisting of the Moderates, Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats and Liberals, and the left-wing bloc, consisting of the Social Democrats, Centre Party, Left Party and Green Party, appear to be roughly neck-and-neck, so it’s difficult to say whether September will bring a new prime minister and ruling party, or if Magdalena Andersson will keep her job.

If the right-wing bloc win September’s election, Moderate party leader Ulf Kristersson is likely to take over as Sweden’s next prime minister, although a narrow win for either bloc could lead to weeks – or even months – of negotiations between the parliamentary parties, before Sweden’s next government is decided.

Raised prices at Systembolaget

State-owned alcohol monopoly Systembolaget reviews its prices twice a year, in March and September. September’s price increase will come into force on the 1st of the month, with price increasing on average by 2 percent – although this may be higher for some drinks.

Rose-Marie Hertzman, head of press at Spendrups brewery, predicts that “a can of beer will go up by one krona”.

With the average price of a can of beer at 14 kronor, a one-krona price hike would represent an increase of 7 percent.

One of the reasons behind the price increases is the rising costs of ingredients and transport. On top of that, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is having an effect.

“No one likes price increases, but as for all branches, we need to compensate in some way for these enormous price increases we’ve been seeing,” Hertzman said.

Increased costs has pushed up the price of malt and hops, as well as packing materials such as aluminium and glass. On top of that, energy and transport costs have also risen.

The price of wine is also expected to rise, due in part to a bad grape harvest in central Europe, coupled with a low krona pushing up costs for Swedish wine importers.

Fuel subsidy ends

At the end of September, the temporary tax subsidy on fuel, introduced in spring, will end.

There are currently no plans to extend the subsidy, which was originally introduced to lower the costs of petrol and diesel for Swedish households, finance minister Mikael Damberg told TT earlier in August. Parliament has not held extra meetings over the summer to discuss extending the subsidy, either.

“Parliament consider this to be a temporary measure,” he told TT.

Petrol and diesel taxes were lowered on May 1st in order to put at-pump prices down by 1 krona and 80 öre. 50 öre of that tax cut is due to the right-wing oppositions’ budget, so that will continue to apply.

The other 1 krona 30 öre will no longer apply, as it was due to run from May until the end of Septmeber.

Since the tax cut was implemented, fuel prices have fluctuated with at-pump prices following close behind. The government believes that the cut has cost the state around six billion kronor in lost income.

Drop-in covid booster vaccines open up to all adults in Stockholm

According to Region Stockholm, 18-64 year olds in the region will be offered a fourth dose of the Covid vaccine this autumn.

Booking is planned to open at the end of August, with drop-ins offered from September 12th.

The Public Health Agency also recommends that all over 65, as well as everyone in risk groups take a fifth dose of the Covid vaccine. Booking for these groups is already open, with vaccinations due to take place in September.

Changes to Social Security Agency’s sickness benefit rules

The Social Security Agency (Försäkringskassan) will implement two changes to sickness benefits (sjukförsäkring) from September 1st.

The first change affects benefits for those on long-term sickness benefits. After day 180 on sickness benefits, the recipient’s ability to work will be assessed within a specific profession. If Försäkringskassan does not grant sickness benefit, they must provide one or more professions in which the recipient would be able to work.

For the unemployed, this assessment applies from their first day on sickness benefits.

The second change applies to those on sickness benefit over the age of 60. In this case, their ability to work will be assessed against usual work they have carried out within the last 15 years, or other suitable available roles.

This is a change from current rules, where ability to work is assessed against all available positions on the labour market.

Those on sickness benefit who have not worked within the last fifteen years will be assessed according to current rules.

For members

WHAT CHANGES IN SWEDEN

What changes in Sweden in August 2022?

Swedes go back to work and school, travel chaos looks set to continue and a possible Covid peak. Here's what changes in Sweden in August 2022.

Published: 27 July 2022 16:53 CEST
Updated: 1 August 2022 09:20 CEST
What changes in Sweden in August 2022?

THINGS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Swedes return to work – and the school year starts

In August, Swedes start heading back to the office after their summer holidays, where the majority of workers take at least a couple of weeks off during July. This means that replies to all those unanswered emails you’ve sent over the last few weeks will start ticking into your inbox as Sweden’s workers return to their desks.

In a similar vein, kids will go back to school in August, although the exact date when schools go back varies depending on where you live in the country.

Travel chaos in Europe

The chaotic travel situation seen during the past few months looks set to continue, with airports throughout Europe likely to remain busy during August. Airlines across the continent have cancelled more than 25,000 flights from their August schedule, and strikes affecting several airlines and airports in other European countries will also affect Swedish travellers planning on taking a late summer holiday.

READ ALSO: Airport chaos in Europe: Airlines cancel 15,000 flights in August

Risk of Covid-19 peak hitting Sweden in August

According to Sweden’s Public Health Agency, the amount of people infected with Covid-19 in the country could peak in mid-August. During the summer, infection rates have increased week-on-week, with more than half of Sweden’s regions reporting an increase in cases.

This is in part due to the high number of Swedes about to return to work following their summer holidays in July.

“It usually takes around two weeks from returning to work for there to be a noticeable increase,” Karin Tegmark Wisell, the Agency’s general director, told TT news wire.

Having said that, Tegmark Wisell believes the risk of having to introduce new restrictions or close schools is low.

“We can’t rule local outbreaks out,” she told TT. “In a situation where teaching can’t be carried out, the school could decide to close independently of Covid-19 legislation.”

 

NEW LAWS AND REGULATIONS

Hike in pay-outs to poorest pensioners 

Pensioners in Sweden will receive an extra 1,000 kronor per month from August, and will also receive an extra housing bonus, under changes driven negotiated by the Left Party in exchange for backing Magdalena Andersson as Prime Minister. 
 
Teachers can ban mobile phones in the classroom 
 
A change in Sweden’s school law means that pupils can only use their mobile phones during lessons if their teacher gives them instructions to do so. Teachers have also been given increased powers to seize pupils’ mobile phones and to bring in mobile phone free school days. 
 

A ban on unregistered pre-paid mobile phones

Pre-paid SIM cards, known in Swedish as kontantkort or cash cards, will require registration with information including the owner’s name and personal identity number (personnummer) from August 1st. 

The new rules could present difficulties for people without a personnummer, such as foreign nationals who have recently moved to Sweden, since a personal identity number is needed to set up a phone contract.

Existing pre-paid sims will continue to work without registration until February next year. 

Tougher penalties for rape and buying sex 

From August 1st, Sweden is bringing in tougher penalties for a range of sexual crimes. The minimum jail sentence for rape and child rape rises from two years to three. Being caught buying sex will always come with a jail sentence, rather than just a fine.

The minimum sentence for child sex abuse rises from the shortest possible prison sentence to six months behind bars, as does the minimum for ‘exploiting children through the purchase of sexual acts’. The minimum sentence for making children pose sexually rises from a fine to imprisonment. 

Lower threshold for deporting criminals 

From August 1st, Sweden’s government is making it easier for criminals who are foreign citizens to be deported from Sweden after serving their sentence. Criminals can now be deported for less serious crimes than previously, and they will need to give a higher level of evidence that they are established in Sweden for this to be a defence. There will also no longer be a ban on deporting criminals who came to Sweden as children. Read the full list of changes here (in Swedish). 

Better rules for international female same-sex parents  

A woman who is or has been married to another woman who has a child in Sweden will now automatically be considered the child’s parent, under a change designed to make Sweden’s parenting laws more equal. The change will mean that international female same-sex couples who come to Sweden will enjoy a similar status as parents under Swedish law as couples consisting of a man and a woman. The new law comes into force on August 1st. 

New EU regulations to protect children caught in cross-border parental disputes

On August 1st, the EU’s new Brussels II regulation, which is designed to protect children caught in cross-border parental disputes, comes into force in Sweden. Among other changes, the new regulation imposes deadlines on courts in all EU countries when handling international child abduction cases. All courts must decide on returning a child to the parent with the right of custody within six weeks, with a further six weeks allowed for appeal. The regulations also require that the opinions of children who can express themselves play a role in proceedings. Read about the rules here

You can see a full list of new laws coming into force on August 1st here.

Municipalities required to offer ‘cohesive adult education’ to adult immigrants 

From August 1st, all municipalities are required to offer a ‘cohesive adult education’ to all adults arriving in Sweden who are covered by the Swedish Public Employment Service’s Establishment Programme.  Under the new rule municipalities must offer an average of 23 hours of education a week over a four-week period, which will include parts of the Swedish For Immigrants (SFI) course, a ‘civic orientation’ course, and other education within the municipal adult education departments. 

 

FESTIVALS

Crayfish parties

Unfortunately there are no public holidays in August, although this doesn’t mean there’s nothing to celebrate. Crayfish season traditionally starts on August 7th in Sweden, so be prepared for crayfish-themed decorations to start popping up in your local supermarket, and find some friends (preferably with access to a summer house) to hold your very own kräftskiva (crayfish party).

As with most Swedish celebrations, expect drinking songs, lots of snaps, crispbread, cheese, and most likely some sort of västerbottenpaj – a quiche featuring Sweden’s favourite cheese, västerbottensost.

Here’s our guide to six essential Swedish drinking songs for crayfish party season.

Stockholm Pride

Pride is also kicking off in Stockholm next month. Celebrations will begin on August 1st and carry on until August 7th. This year’s theme is Dags att bekänna färg (Time to profess colour) and will feature a parade on Saturday August 6th, as well as events, music and parties in Pride Park (Östermalms IP) between Wednesday August 3rd and Saturday August 6th.

Here’s a link to the programme (in Swedish).

Malmöfestivalen

For those based in the south of the country, Malmöfestivalen will be taking place from August 12th-19th. The festival will include music, activities for children, dance and art, as well as food stalls.

Way Out West

Not to leave Gothenburg off the list, Way Out West music festival will also be taking place in August, between the 11th and 19th. Unlike Pride and Malmöfestivalen, this festival isn’t free, but at the time of writing there are still tickets available.

Artists performing at the festival this year include Tame Impala, Chance the Rapper, Jamie XX, First Aid Kit and Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds.

