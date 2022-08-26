What changes in Sweden in September 2022?

Election

The largest and most obvious change next month will take place on September 11th, when Swedes will go to the polls.

At the time of writing this, both the right-wing bloc, consisting of the Moderates, Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats and Liberals, and the left-wing bloc, consisting of the Social Democrats, Centre Party, Left Party and Green Party, appear to be roughly neck-and-neck, so it’s difficult to say whether September will bring a new prime minister and ruling party, or if Magdalena Andersson will keep her job.

If the right-wing bloc win September’s election, Moderate party leader Ulf Kristersson is likely to take over as Sweden’s next prime minister, although a narrow win for either bloc could lead to weeks – or even months – of negotiations between the parliamentary parties, before Sweden’s next government is decided.

Raised prices at Systembolaget

State-owned alcohol monopoly Systembolaget reviews its prices twice a year, in March and September. September’s price increase will come into force on the 1st of the month, with price increasing on average by 2 percent – although this may be higher for some drinks.

Rose-Marie Hertzman, head of press at Spendrups brewery, predicts that “a can of beer will go up by one krona”.

With the average price of a can of beer at 14 kronor, a one-krona price hike would represent an increase of 7 percent.

One of the reasons behind the price increases is the rising costs of ingredients and transport. On top of that, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is having an effect.

“No one likes price increases, but as for all branches, we need to compensate in some way for these enormous price increases we’ve been seeing,” Hertzman said.

Increased costs has pushed up the price of malt and hops, as well as packing materials such as aluminium and glass. On top of that, energy and transport costs have also risen.

The price of wine is also expected to rise, due in part to a bad grape harvest in central Europe, coupled with a low krona pushing up costs for Swedish wine importers.

Fuel subsidy ends

At the end of September, the temporary tax subsidy on fuel, introduced in spring, will end.

There are currently no plans to extend the subsidy, which was originally introduced to lower the costs of petrol and diesel for Swedish households, finance minister Mikael Damberg told TT earlier in August. Parliament has not held extra meetings over the summer to discuss extending the subsidy, either.

“Parliament consider this to be a temporary measure,” he told TT.

Petrol and diesel taxes were lowered on May 1st in order to put at-pump prices down by 1 krona and 80 öre. 50 öre of that tax cut is due to the right-wing oppositions’ budget, so that will continue to apply.

The other 1 krona 30 öre will no longer apply, as it was due to run from May until the end of Septmeber.

Since the tax cut was implemented, fuel prices have fluctuated with at-pump prices following close behind. The government believes that the cut has cost the state around six billion kronor in lost income.

Drop-in covid booster vaccines open up to all adults in Stockholm

According to Region Stockholm, 18-64 year olds in the region will be offered a fourth dose of the Covid vaccine this autumn.

Booking is planned to open at the end of August, with drop-ins offered from September 12th.

The Public Health Agency also recommends that all over 65, as well as everyone in risk groups take a fifth dose of the Covid vaccine. Booking for these groups is already open, with vaccinations due to take place in September.

Changes to Social Security Agency’s sickness benefit rules

The Social Security Agency (Försäkringskassan) will implement two changes to sickness benefits (sjukförsäkring) from September 1st.

The first change affects benefits for those on long-term sickness benefits. After day 180 on sickness benefits, the recipient’s ability to work will be assessed within a specific profession. If Försäkringskassan does not grant sickness benefit, they must provide one or more professions in which the recipient would be able to work.

For the unemployed, this assessment applies from their first day on sickness benefits.

The second change applies to those on sickness benefit over the age of 60. In this case, their ability to work will be assessed against usual work they have carried out within the last 15 years, or other suitable available roles.

This is a change from current rules, where ability to work is assessed against all available positions on the labour market.

Those on sickness benefit who have not worked within the last fifteen years will be assessed according to current rules.