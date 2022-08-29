For members
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION
The seven election manifestos from Sweden’s political parties
Sweden's Moderate Party published its election manifesto on Monday, meaning all seven of the parties who are releasing manifestos for this year's election have now published theirs. We go through the vital statistics here.
Published: 29 August 2022 14:55 CEST
A collage made from the title pages of the party manifestos. Photo: Richard Orange/Photojoiner
INTERVIEW
INTERVIEW: ‘Tough rhetoric on immigration? I don’t think so’
Justice Minister Morgan Johansson is the face of the Social Democrats' new tougher position on crime and, arguably, also immigration. The Local caught up with him on the campaign trail in Kalmar.
Published: 29 August 2022 14:34 CEST
