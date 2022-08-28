Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

PM accuses SD of Lööf hate campaign, woman and child shot, and two months rain in a day: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup

Published: 29 August 2022 08:06 CEST
Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson visits the playground where a woman and child were shot on Friday night. Photo: Per Karlsson/TT

Swedish PM: ‘SD has run a hate campaign against Lööf’ 

Sweden’s Prime Ministser Magdalena Andersson has described some of the video’s released by SD Riks, one of the media channels run by the Sweden Democrats, as a “hate campaign” against Centre Party leader Annie Lööf.

The accusation came a week after it emerged that Lööf had been the target of the attempted terror attack on the island of Gotland in July that saw one of Sweden’s most eminent psychiatrists stabbed to death. 

“Now, After SD Riks has driven a hate campaign against Annie Lööf, called her Jihad-Annie och a traitor to the nation, she’s become the potential target for a political murder. And then Jimmie Åkesson says Annie Lööf should moderate her tone? You know, this is just hair-raising, that’s blaming the victim, and that’s something that isn’t too unusual in history when it comes to women.” 

“This is so low and undignified that I don’t want to comment,” Åkesson told TT in a written answer. “I am happy to discuss political issues with Magdalena Andersson but I am not willing to take part in mudslinging.

Swedish vocab: gyttjebrottning – mudslinging

Sweden ‘not currently planning energy saving campaign’: Minister

Sweden does not currently plan to follow France, Germany, and a long list of other EU countries in launching an energy saving campaign, with energy minister Khashayar Farmanbar arguing that despite high prices, Sweden is not facing shortages. 

“We do not have a shortage of energy,” he said. “Taking the year as a whole, we are Europe’s biggest electricity exporter. On the other hand, there are some hours in the year when energy efficiency could have a very large effect on the Swedish electricity price,” he told the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper. 

He said that the Swedish state already supported municipalities in sending energy advisers to help people make their homes more energy efficient, but he said the government was not right now planning a national-level campaign. 

Swedish vocab: energibrist – energy shortage 

Two months of rain in 24 hours: autumn showers hit Sweden 

Large areas of Sweden saw extreme levels of rain over the weekend, with the city of Linköping receiving more than 100mm of rain in 24 hours, twice as it usually receives in the whole of August. 

The downpours led to flooding in several areas, and caused traffic problem with cars at risk of aquaplaning on roads such as the E18, which were covered in a thick layer of water. 

“It is continuing to rain during the day, and it is lying in a band over Östergötland, Sörmland och further up towards Uppland,” Therese Fougman, a meteorologist at Swedish weather forecaster SMHI, told the TT newswire. 

In Jönköping, rescue services were called out to flooding at a school and in other places, while in Växjö, lightening hit close to the place where a student party was being held at the local university campus. 

In Linköping, rescue services told TT that they had been called out 30 times. “We’ve been stretched but have managed to handle it,” said Pedher Helmer, who was in charge of rescue services in Östergötland over the weekend. 

Swedish vocab: en översvämning – a flood 

Woman and child shot near playground in Eskilstuna 

A woman and a child were taken to hospital on Friday night after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting in Årby, Eskilstuna. According to the police, neither the child not the woman were severely injured. 

“It was a woman and a boy who were wounded by gun shots,” Johnny Gustavsson, spokesperson for the local police, told TT.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson both travelled to Eskilstuna to visit the scene of the attack. 

“This is tearing holes in the fabric of Swedish society, and trust in our country,” Andersson said of the shooting. “It spreads fear, not just in Eskilstuna, but everywhere in our country. Society is going to take back control and we all need to work together to do that.” 

Kristersson told press that the the government had lost control of crime in the country.  

“It’s happened in several areas, it’s absolutely clear,” he said. “A new government is going to hunt these people down until they’re all locked up or deported, ruthlessly and without compromise.” 

The mother and her son were discharged from hospital on Saturday afternoon. 

Swedish vocab: hänsynslöst – ruthlessly

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Party leader was terror target, Social Democrat manifesto, far-right extremist election candidates, and an air raid warning: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup

Published: 26 August 2022 08:03 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Swedish party leader Annie Lööf was target of Gotland knife attack

Annie Lööf, leader of the liberal Centre Party, was the intended target of the suspected terror attack at Sweden’s Almedalen political festival in July, the prosecutor in the case confirmed on Thursday.

“The suspicion is that the perpetrator intended quite simply to do away with her,” Henrik Olin, the prosecutor in the case, told the TT newswire, while telling the Expressen newspaper that Theodor Engström, who carried out the attack, was willing to plead guilty to preparing to murder the politician, who is a hate figure for many on the far-right.

“His lawyer said at the custody hearing last week that he is ready to accept responsibility for preparation for terror crimes as well, and that relates to this suspected crime.”

Engström, 33, a former member of the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement and a long-term psychiatric patient, fatally stabbed the prominent psychiatrist Ing-Marie Wieselgren in the main central square in Visby, the main city of Gotland at the start of July.

Swedish vocab: en måltavla – a target

Social Democrats: ‘For every krona on more police, one to prevention’

Sweden’s Social Democrats have doubled down on their pledge to fight gang crime in Sweden, promising in their election manifesto to spend as heavily on crime prevention and efforts to stop gang recruitment as on additional police. 

In a manifesto heavily focused on crime and segregation, the party promised that unlike the right-wing opposition, the party would not stop at being tough on criminals, with longer prison sentences and efforts to change the law to make all involvement in gang activity illegal, but would also target the causes of crime. 

Swedish vocab: brottens orsaker – the causes of crime 

SD leader downplays report on far-right extremism in party 

Jimmie Åkesson, leader of the populist Sweden Democrats has dismissed a report that showed that 214 of the party’s candidates in this election have links to the far-Right, saying the report was written by “old left-wing extremists”. 

The research organisation Acta Publica published the report, Ur mylla brun, (“Out of the brown crowd”), on Thursday, analysing every politician who has stood for election in the last five Swedish elections. 

“This report says nothing about what people think,” he said in a party leader interview with SVT. “It talks about what books people have read, what parties they went to in the 1990s, and from that information ascribe opinions to people that I think are wrong.” 

He said it was not surprising that Sweden Democrat candidates were over-represented, as people with an interest in limiting immigration would have spent time on web forums linked to the far-right. 

“If you’ve been engaged or in some way interested in this issue, then there’s been a wealth of different internet forums, Facebook pages, and organisations and so, people might have looked about and perhaps not been sufficiently informed to sort between them,” he said. 

Swedish vocab: påläst – informed, up-to-date

Swedish motorists receive mystery air raid warning

Swedish motorists were left puzzled this week after mistakenly receiving an air raid warning, an incident authorities termed “serious” on Thursday given the war in Ukraine and Russia’s irritation over Sweden’s Nato bid.

“We are in the process of investigating how it happened”, a spokeswoman for the Swedish Transport Administration told AFP.

The alert was sent out on Wednesday on a so-called Traffic Message Channel, a system currently being phased out in Sweden that allows motorists to receive traffic updates via their car radio.

The message was sent out in the southern county of Blekinge, which is home to one of Sweden’s biggest air force bases.

“Important traffic message, Blekinge county: Air raid, danger”, appeared on vehicle dashboards, preceded by a danger triangle.
Media outlets then contacted the Transport Administration, informing it that the warning had been sent out.

Swedish vocab: luftangrepp – ait attack

Nearly 300 Swedish election candidates linked to right-wing extremism

Nearly 300 candidates for Swedish county, municipal and parliamentary elections have expressed racist or neo-Nazi views, according to a new report by the Swedish research company Acta Publica.

Of these, the clear majority of candidates, 214 individuals, were standing for the Sweden Democrats. 22 were Social Democrats, while the Moderates and Christian Democrats had 20 each.

In the report, titled Ur mylla brun, (“Out of the brown crowd”), Acta Publica analysed every politician who has stood for election in the last five Swedish elections. Around 1,100 of those standing for parliamentary elections have been linked to right-wing extremist views.

Swedish vocab: en kartläggning – an analysis/survey/mapping

