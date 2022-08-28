Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Swedish PM: ‘SD has run a hate campaign against Lööf’

Sweden’s Prime Ministser Magdalena Andersson has described some of the video’s released by SD Riks, one of the media channels run by the Sweden Democrats, as a “hate campaign” against Centre Party leader Annie Lööf.

The accusation came a week after it emerged that Lööf had been the target of the attempted terror attack on the island of Gotland in July that saw one of Sweden’s most eminent psychiatrists stabbed to death.

“Now, After SD Riks has driven a hate campaign against Annie Lööf, called her Jihad-Annie och a traitor to the nation, she’s become the potential target for a political murder. And then Jimmie Åkesson says Annie Lööf should moderate her tone? You know, this is just hair-raising, that’s blaming the victim, and that’s something that isn’t too unusual in history when it comes to women.”

“This is so low and undignified that I don’t want to comment,” Åkesson told TT in a written answer. “I am happy to discuss political issues with Magdalena Andersson but I am not willing to take part in mudslinging.

Swedish vocab: gyttjebrottning – mudslinging

Sweden ‘not currently planning energy saving campaign’: Minister

Sweden does not currently plan to follow France, Germany, and a long list of other EU countries in launching an energy saving campaign, with energy minister Khashayar Farmanbar arguing that despite high prices, Sweden is not facing shortages.

“We do not have a shortage of energy,” he said. “Taking the year as a whole, we are Europe’s biggest electricity exporter. On the other hand, there are some hours in the year when energy efficiency could have a very large effect on the Swedish electricity price,” he told the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper.

He said that the Swedish state already supported municipalities in sending energy advisers to help people make their homes more energy efficient, but he said the government was not right now planning a national-level campaign.

Swedish vocab: energibrist – energy shortage

Two months of rain in 24 hours: autumn showers hit Sweden

Large areas of Sweden saw extreme levels of rain over the weekend, with the city of Linköping receiving more than 100mm of rain in 24 hours, twice as it usually receives in the whole of August.

The downpours led to flooding in several areas, and caused traffic problem with cars at risk of aquaplaning on roads such as the E18, which were covered in a thick layer of water.

“It is continuing to rain during the day, and it is lying in a band over Östergötland, Sörmland och further up towards Uppland,” Therese Fougman, a meteorologist at Swedish weather forecaster SMHI, told the TT newswire.

In Jönköping, rescue services were called out to flooding at a school and in other places, while in Växjö, lightening hit close to the place where a student party was being held at the local university campus.

In Linköping, rescue services told TT that they had been called out 30 times. “We’ve been stretched but have managed to handle it,” said Pedher Helmer, who was in charge of rescue services in Östergötland over the weekend.

Swedish vocab: en översvämning – a flood

Woman and child shot near playground in Eskilstuna

A woman and a child were taken to hospital on Friday night after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting in Årby, Eskilstuna. According to the police, neither the child not the woman were severely injured.

“It was a woman and a boy who were wounded by gun shots,” Johnny Gustavsson, spokesperson for the local police, told TT.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson both travelled to Eskilstuna to visit the scene of the attack.

“This is tearing holes in the fabric of Swedish society, and trust in our country,” Andersson said of the shooting. “It spreads fear, not just in Eskilstuna, but everywhere in our country. Society is going to take back control and we all need to work together to do that.”

Kristersson told press that the the government had lost control of crime in the country.

“It’s happened in several areas, it’s absolutely clear,” he said. “A new government is going to hunt these people down until they’re all locked up or deported, ruthlessly and without compromise.”

The mother and her son were discharged from hospital on Saturday afternoon.

Swedish vocab: hänsynslöst – ruthlessly