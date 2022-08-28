For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
PM accuses SD of Lööf hate campaign, woman and child shot, and two months rain in a day: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup
Published: 29 August 2022 08:06 CEST
Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson visits the playground where a woman and child were shot on Friday night. Photo: Per Karlsson/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Party leader was terror target, Social Democrat manifesto, far-right extremist election candidates, and an air raid warning: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup
Published: 26 August 2022 08:03 CEST
