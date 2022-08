Everyone who is eligible to vote in two or all of Sweden’s three elections on September 11th should by now have received their röstkort, voting card, which tells you where you should go to vote and in which election.

Even if you’re not a Swedish citizen, you may be eligible to vote for the regional and local council (here’s more information about your voting rights).

The document may look intimidating, so here’s what you need to know:

Firstly, in the top left-hand corner it lists the elections in which you have rösträtt (the right to vote): riksdagen (parliament) and/or kommunfullmäktige (the municipal council) and regionfullmäktige (the regional council).

It also tells you your valkrets (constituency). Parties can nominate different representatives for different valkretsar, but other than that your valkrets doesn’t matter much. It’s not like in some countries, for example the UK, where members of parliament have much stronger ties to their constituencies.

Next, the document gives you the address and opening hours of your vallokal (polling station). This is where you should go to vote if you vote on Election Day.

It also says which valdistrikt (electoral district) you belong to and ditt nummer i röstlängden (your electoral roll number). Again, these are important mainly for administrative reasons, so don’t worry too much about them.

The next thing you should pay attention to is the section labelled förtidsrösta (vote in advance), which gives you examples of where you can vote before Election Day. Early voting is possible from August 24th and you can vote in any municipality in Sweden. The list of early voting polling stations will probably not show all stations in your town; you can find all early voting polling stations and their opening hours via this link.

Other useful information on the voting card includes how to vote by proxy if you’re unable to make it to a polling station in person and how to vote from abroad. If you have questions about how to vote in Sweden, check out the Election Authority’s English-language pages or call their advisory hotline on 020-825 825.