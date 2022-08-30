For members
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION
IN DATA: Who controls Sweden’s regions and municipalities?
EU citizens and people resident in Sweden for at least three years are eligible to vote in Sweden's regional and municipal elections in September. Who currently controls these areas, and what power do they have?
Published: 30 August 2022 14:11 CEST
Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT. Graphic: The Local
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION
Readers on Sweden’s election: ‘The xenophobic rhetoric is shocking’
There's only two and a half weeks left before election day, and, judging by our readers' survey, foreigners in Sweden are disappointed, upset, and in some cases frightened by the anti-immigrant rhetoric.
Published: 24 August 2022 15:47 CEST
