Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

IN DATA: Who controls Sweden’s regions and municipalities?

EU citizens and people resident in Sweden for at least three years are eligible to vote in Sweden's regional and municipal elections in September. Who currently controls these areas, and what power do they have?

Published: 30 August 2022 14:11 CEST
IN DATA: Who controls Sweden's regions and municipalities?
Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT. Graphic: The Local

REGIONS

How many regions are there in Sweden?

There are 21 regions in Sweden. 

What do regions control?

Regions are in charge of healthcare, dental care until the age of 23 and regional development.

On top of this, regions can choose whether to adopt policy on culture, education and tourism.

Regions are also responsible for public transport, alongside local municipalities.

Who is in control of which region?

No region is controlled by one party alone – the lowest number of parties in control of a region is three, and the highest is six. For that reason, it is more relevant to look at which bloc controls each region.

A way of seeing which party has the most power in each region is to look at which party holds the ordförandepost, the regional chairperson position.

The Moderates hold nine chairperson positions, the Social Democrats hold eight, the Centre Party holds two, the Christian Democrats hold one, and the Healthcare Party – a local party in Norrbotten – holds one.

In this graph, you can hover over each region to see which bloc is responsible for governing each region.

The data and categories used in these graphs is from Sveriges Kommuner och Regioner. It has used the following categories when dividing region control into blocs, and the same categories also apply to the municipalities graph in this article.

  • Right: an area where one or more right-wing parties (not including Sweden Democrats) is in power.
  • Left: an area where the Social Democrats and/or Left Party is in power.
  • Cross-bloc: an area where one or more right-wing parties and the Social Democrats and/or Left Party are in power
  • Local parties and the Green Party can be included in right, left and cross-bloc categories.
  • Other: an area controlled by the Sweden Democrats alone, or the Sweden Democrats alongside one or more other parties, or a region controlled by one or more non-parliamentary parties.

For the purpose of this data, the Centre Party is included in the right-wing bloc.

How has this changed in recent years?

The number of right-bloc controlled regions has increased from 9 to 12 since 2010, and the number of left-bloc controlled regions has decreased from 10 to 1. Cross-bloc controlled regions have increased from 2 to 8.

Of the eight regions under cross-bloc control in 2018, all eight have the Social Democrats in regional government alongside one or more of the Centre Party, the Liberals or the Christian Democrats. In one cross-bloc region, the Social Democrats are in control of regional government alongside the Moderates and the Liberals.

The Sweden Democrats are not currently in power in any Swedish region.

MUNICIPALITIES

How many municipalities are there in Sweden?

There are 290 municipalities or kommuner in Sweden.

What do municipalities control?

Swedish municipalities are responsible for the following:

  • social care (such as care of the elderly and the disabled)
  • schooling and municipal adult education (komvux)
  • planning and building issues
  • environmental health protection
  • cleaning and upkeep of public areas and processing waste
  • water and drainage
  • emergency services
  • crisis preparation and civil defence
  • libraries
  • housing

On top of this, municipalities can choose whether to adopt policy on the following areas:

  • leisure and culture
  • energy
  • employment
  • business

Who is in control of which municipality?

Unlike with Sweden's regions, a number of municipalities are controlled by one party alone. These include one Moderate municipality, twelve Social Democrat municipalities, two Sweden Democrat municipalities and one led by a local party.

In terms of chairperson positions, the Social Democrats have the most, with 126. The Moderates have 84, the Centre Party has 54, the Christian Democrats have 4, the Liberals have 4, the Sweden Democrats have 4 and the Left Party has 3. Other local parties hold chairperson positions in 4 municipalities.

On top of this, there are seven municipalities where two parties alternate chairperson responsibilities: Centre/Social Democrats in one municipality, Moderates and Centre in two, Moderates and Social Democrats in one, Moderates and Liberals in one, Moderates and Christian Democrats in one and Left, Greens and Social Democrats in one.

The graph below shows which municipalities are controlled by which blocs. Note that this graph uses the same categories as the graph above, where the Centre Party is considered to be part of the right-wing bloc.

How has this changed in recent years?

Of the 114 regions under cross-bloc control in 2018, 90 had a Social Democrat chair, 13 had a Centre Party chair, six had a Moderate chair, two had Christian Democrats, one had a Liberal chair and one had a Left Party chair.

The Sweden Democrats govern two regions alone and three in coalition with other parties. They chair four, with the Moderates holding the chairperson post in the fifth region.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Readers on Sweden’s election: ‘The xenophobic rhetoric is shocking’

There's only two and a half weeks left before election day, and, judging by our readers' survey, foreigners in Sweden are disappointed, upset, and in some cases frightened by the anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Published: 24 August 2022 15:47 CEST
Readers on Sweden's election: 'The xenophobic rhetoric is shocking'

Of the 20 responses we have received so far, almost all expressed disquiet at the rhetoric on immigration and integration in the election, which they perceived as coming from both the ruling Social Democrats and from the four rightwing parties trying to unseat them.

“I’ve found the focus on foreigners very confronting. Foreigners seem to be presented as the source of all Sweden’s problems. I worry this is a message that will impact my children,” wrote Kaia, 42, an Australian living outside Stockholm. 

“The degree of xenophobic rhetoric by the major parties is shocking, and saddening,” agreed one US citizen, based outside Gothenburg. “I feel deeply unwelcome when I see that parties representing four-fifths of the electorate are proudly repeating anti-immigrant rhetoric, and then go on to hear the same from many Swedish colleagues.”

 Yénika Castillo Muñoz said he had found the discourse in the election “quite aggressive”. 

“From using fear to pointing directly at the migrant population as the causes of social issues – unemployment, insecurity, inequity – it’s almost like the parties are taking the opportunity to talk aggressive trash that looks like campaign promises but might not even be possible in practice,” she argued.

READ ALSO: How have you been finding Sweden’s election so far? 

A British resident based in Skåne had similar concerns. 

“The rhetoric being espoused, that [suggests] the solution to integration starts and ends with the behaviour of immigrants is frankly outdated and shows a general lurch towards right wing politics,” she complained. “No one is suggesting that Swedes bear any responsibility towards integration. If they really cared about integration they would strengthen access to and quality of SFI, as well as promote for Swedish nationals to take the time and effort to become friends with their non Swedish neighbours.”

“Immigration discourse is being led by the far right which seems to blame immigration for all problems,” said another Australian, also based in Stockholm.”Alternativ för Sverige make me feel unwelcome and unwanted. The Sweden Democrats blame foreigners for healthcare queues. The number of people who support these viewpoints is troubling.” 

It wasn’t simply the strong negative rhetoric on immigration, integration and crime that concerned readers, but the way the issue was eclipsing other issues, such as improving the quality of healthcare and education in Sweden, and the climate crisis. 

“Real problems like inflation, rents, [and the] climate crisis, are not really being tackled by the major parties,” Muñoz said. “Many in my network are wondering who the hell are we going to vote for – even people that were quite sure in their votes [in the last] elections.” 

“Its disappointing and vague. I think the country needs to massively invest in primary healthcare or support a more functional private primary healthcare option,” said the second Australian. “No one seems to say anything other than vague platitudes like ‘shorten the queue’ or ‘regardless of wallet’, when what is needed is simply about three times the current number of staff. There has also been too much focus on crime, which is really a non-issue compared to health and education.” 

“After the record heatwaves, forest fires and droughts through Europe this summer, why is the focus on immigration and not the environment?” asked the Brit in Skåne. 

Some foreigners said they missed a sensible, technocratic alternative in the election. 

“It feels like the solutions are too extreme: either ban everything without a clear plan and risk destabilising the economy, or do nothing to speed up decreasing fossil fuel dependency,” said Ovidiu, from Romania. “Either give police too much power or none at all; Either stop funding school or do nothing to fix problems or the other way around, ‘throw money at the problem’. Since I arrived in Sweden I have been impressed about a lot of things and solutions this Scandinavian country has implemented throughout time, but now it feels like people are intentionally acting stupidly and disingenuously.”

Taken together, respondents said they found the quality of debate in the election poor, with the 24 respondents on average rating the debate at 4 out of 10, with 0 being extremely poor and 10 being extremely good. 

They also reported finding the campaign as a whole anti-immigration, with the average respondent rating it 3.9 out of 10, with 0 extremely anti-immigration and 10 extremely pro immigration. 

SHOW COMMENTS