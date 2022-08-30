IN DATA: Who controls Sweden’s regions and municipalities?

REGIONS

How many regions are there in Sweden?

There are 21 regions in Sweden.

What do regions control?

Regions are in charge of healthcare, dental care until the age of 23 and regional development.

On top of this, regions can choose whether to adopt policy on culture, education and tourism.

Regions are also responsible for public transport, alongside local municipalities.

Who is in control of which region?

No region is controlled by one party alone – the lowest number of parties in control of a region is three, and the highest is six. For that reason, it is more relevant to look at which bloc controls each region.

A way of seeing which party has the most power in each region is to look at which party holds the ordförandepost, the regional chairperson position.

The Moderates hold nine chairperson positions, the Social Democrats hold eight, the Centre Party holds two, the Christian Democrats hold one, and the Healthcare Party – a local party in Norrbotten – holds one.

In this graph, you can hover over each region to see which bloc is responsible for governing each region.

The data and categories used in these graphs is from Sveriges Kommuner och Regioner. It has used the following categories when dividing region control into blocs, and the same categories also apply to the municipalities graph in this article.

Right: an area where one or more right-wing parties (not including Sweden Democrats) is in power.

Left: an area where the Social Democrats and/or Left Party is in power.

Cross-bloc: an area where one or more right-wing parties and the Social Democrats and/or Left Party are in power

Local parties and the Green Party can be included in right, left and cross-bloc categories.

Other: an area controlled by the Sweden Democrats alone, or the Sweden Democrats alongside one or more other parties, or a region controlled by one or more non-parliamentary parties.

For the purpose of this data, the Centre Party is included in the right-wing bloc.

How has this changed in recent years?

The number of right-bloc controlled regions has increased from 9 to 12 since 2010, and the number of left-bloc controlled regions has decreased from 10 to 1. Cross-bloc controlled regions have increased from 2 to 8.

Of the eight regions under cross-bloc control in 2018, all eight have the Social Democrats in regional government alongside one or more of the Centre Party, the Liberals or the Christian Democrats. In one cross-bloc region, the Social Democrats are in control of regional government alongside the Moderates and the Liberals.

The Sweden Democrats are not currently in power in any Swedish region.

MUNICIPALITIES

How many municipalities are there in Sweden?

There are 290 municipalities or kommuner in Sweden.

What do municipalities control?

Swedish municipalities are responsible for the following:

social care (such as care of the elderly and the disabled)

schooling and municipal adult education (komvux)

planning and building issues

environmental health protection

cleaning and upkeep of public areas and processing waste

water and drainage

emergency services

crisis preparation and civil defence

libraries

housing

On top of this, municipalities can choose whether to adopt policy on the following areas:

leisure and culture

energy

employment

business

Who is in control of which municipality?

Unlike with Sweden's regions, a number of municipalities are controlled by one party alone. These include one Moderate municipality, twelve Social Democrat municipalities, two Sweden Democrat municipalities and one led by a local party.

In terms of chairperson positions, the Social Democrats have the most, with 126. The Moderates have 84, the Centre Party has 54, the Christian Democrats have 4, the Liberals have 4, the Sweden Democrats have 4 and the Left Party has 3. Other local parties hold chairperson positions in 4 municipalities.

On top of this, there are seven municipalities where two parties alternate chairperson responsibilities: Centre/Social Democrats in one municipality, Moderates and Centre in two, Moderates and Social Democrats in one, Moderates and Liberals in one, Moderates and Christian Democrats in one and Left, Greens and Social Democrats in one.

The graph below shows which municipalities are controlled by which blocs. Note that this graph uses the same categories as the graph above, where the Centre Party is considered to be part of the right-wing bloc.

How has this changed in recent years?

Of the 114 regions under cross-bloc control in 2018, 90 had a Social Democrat chair, 13 had a Centre Party chair, six had a Moderate chair, two had Christian Democrats, one had a Liberal chair and one had a Left Party chair.

The Sweden Democrats govern two regions alone and three in coalition with other parties. They chair four, with the Moderates holding the chairperson post in the fifth region.