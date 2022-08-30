Left Party calls for probe into political donations

The party has reported the Moderate Party, the Social Democrats, the Sweden Democrats, the Christian Democrats and the Libersl Party to Sweden’s Legal, Financial and Administrative Services Agency, or Kammarkollegiet, one of the long list of responsibilities of which is overseeing campaign financing.

“We want to have all the cards on the table,” the Left Party’s leader, Nooshi Dadgostar, said. “It’s important that we get clarity over exactly which businesses have given money to the various parties, and what decisions have been taken as a result of them, so that voters can know.”

The Kalla Fakta investigative program on TV4 revealed last month that all five parties were willing to find ways to get around a law intended to prevent parties from taking large anonymous donations, recommending a variety of strategies to a businessman who approached them, while secretly working for the program.

According to the law, the identity of the donor behind all donations above 24,150 kronor needs to reported to the Kammarkollegiet.

The Left Party is also proposing three changes to the law to prevent donations being given by foundations, through front individuals, or by giving money to other organisations linked to the party.