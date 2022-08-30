Read news from:
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Left Party calls for probe into political donations

Sweden's Left Party has reported five of Sweden's eight parliamentary parties to be investigated after a television documentary revealed their willingness to bypass party financing rules.

Published: 30 August 2022 18:44 CEST
Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar announces that her party is reporting five parliamentary parties for their political donations. Photo: Tim Aro/TT

The party has reported the Moderate Party, the Social Democrats, the Sweden Democrats, the Christian Democrats and the Libersl Party to Sweden’s Legal, Financial and Administrative Services Agency, or Kammarkollegiet, one of the long list of responsibilities of which is overseeing campaign financing. 

“We want to have all the cards on the table,” the Left Party’s leader, Nooshi Dadgostar, said. “It’s important that we get clarity over exactly which businesses have given money to the various parties, and what decisions have been taken as a result of them, so that voters can know.” 

The Kalla Fakta investigative program on TV4 revealed last month that all five parties were willing to find ways to get around a law intended to prevent parties from taking large anonymous donations, recommending a variety of strategies to a businessman who approached them, while secretly working for the program. 

According to the law, the identity of the donor behind all donations above 24,150 kronor needs to reported to the Kammarkollegiet. 

The Left Party is also proposing three changes to the law to prevent donations being given by foundations, through front individuals, or by giving money to other organisations linked to the party. 

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Social Democrat leaves party over Swedish PM’s ‘Somalitown’ comments

A local Social Democrat politician in Gothenburg has left the party in protest against prime minister Magdalena Andersson's comments, where she said that Sweden should not have any "Somalitowns".

Published: 30 August 2022 15:29 CEST
Saida Hussein Moge, a Social Democrat municipal politician in Gothenburg, wrote in a statement on Facebook that she was leaving the party and pulling out of the upcoming parliamentary and municipal elections.
 
“The Social Democrats no longer stand for the values and principles I believe in,” she said, adding that the party has “become a more xenophobic party”.
 
In an interview with Dagens Nyheter about segregation, Andersson said that she “does not want Chinatowns in Sweden, we do not want Somalitown or Little Italy, we should live together with the different experiences we have.”
 
Hussein Moge, herself a Swedish Somali from Biskopsgården in Gothenburg, described Andersson’s comments as “words which fan the flames of racism, hate and exclusion, contributing to increased segregation instead of integration.”
 
“Swedish Somalis like us are already an excluded group in society,” she said. “I have already seen how these statements create racism and contribute to hate against us.”
