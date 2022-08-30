Read news from:
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Social Democrat leaves party over Swedish PM’s ‘Somalitown’ comments

A local Social Democrat politician in Gothenburg has left the party in protest against prime minister Magdalena Andersson's comments, where she said that Sweden should not have any "Somalitowns".

Published: 30 August 2022 15:29 CEST
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT
Saida Hussein Moge, a Social Democrat municipal politician in Gothenburg, wrote in a statement on Facebook that she was leaving the party and pulling out of the upcoming parliamentary and municipal elections.
 
“The Social Democrats no longer stand for the values and principles I believe in,” she said, adding that the party has “become a more xenophobic party”.
 
In an interview with Dagens Nyheter about segregation, Andersson said that she “does not want Chinatowns in Sweden, we do not want Somalitown or Little Italy, we should live together with the different experiences we have.”
 
Hussein Moge, herself a Swedish Somali from Biskopsgården in Gothenburg, described Andersson’s comments as “words which fan the flames of racism, hate and exclusion, contributing to increased segregation instead of integration.”
 
“Swedish Somalis like us are already an excluded group in society,” she said. “I have already seen how these statements create racism and contribute to hate against us.”

