Social Democrat leaves party over Swedish PM’s ‘Somalitown’ comments

Social Democrats: Our Sweden can do better (Vårt Sverige kan bättre)

31 pages, with an introduction and five sections.

Policy areas in order of appearance: crime and segregation, democrat control over welfare, climate and green industry, dealing with rising prices, a safe world of solidarity.

Moderates: This is how we bring order back to Sweden (Så får vi ordning på Sverige)

40 pages, with an introduction and nine sections

Policy areas in order of appearance: economy and jobs, crime and justice, climate and energy, immigration and integration, defence and foreign policy, health and elderly care, education, infrastructure, liberal democratic rights.

Sweden Democrats: Vote for something new in Sweden (Rösta för något nytt för Sverige)

12 pages, with an introduction and four sections

Policy areas in order of appearance: economy and energy crisis, welfare, crime and justice, immigration

Centre Party: For Sweden’s best (För Sveriges Bästa)

25 pages, with four introductory and summary sections, and eight policy sections

Policy areas in order of appearance: climate and environment, countryside and farming, gender and racial equality, small businesses and jobs, cost of living, health and elderly care, liberal democracy, strengthening social contract

Christian Democrats: Ready for a new government (Redo för en ny regering)

12 pages, with an introductory letter from leader Ebba Busch, and four sections

Policy areas in order of appearance: healthcare, crime and punishment, countryside and farming, elderly care

Green Party: Everyone should be involved when Sweden is reset (Alla ska vara med när Sverige ställas om)

25 pages, with an introduction and 19 sections

Policy areas in order of appearance: climate change and transition, renewable energy, protecting wildlife and nature, transport, animal rights, welfare and pensions, housing, healthcare, education, culture, civil rights and democracy, sexual violence and honour violence, gender equality, racism and discrimination, crime, crisis preparedness, international aid, asylum.

Liberal Party: A change of government for a new Sweden (Maktskifte för ett nytt Sverige)

19 pages, with an introductory letter from leader Johan Pehrson, and eight sections

Policy areas in order of appearance: Education, immigration and integration, crime and punishment, climate, employment, welfare, liberal democracy, foreign policy.

Left Party: Vänsterpartiets valplatform 2022

The Left Party does not publish an election manifesto, instead campaigning on an election platform, or valplatform, which was agreed with at the party congress in February.

17 pages, with a two-part introduction and eight sections

Policy areas in order of appearance: climate, welfare and pensions, employment and unions, crime and violence, profit in the welfare system, health and elderly care, education, culture.

