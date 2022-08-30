Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

SEB: House prices in Sweden to fall 15-20 percent

House prices in Sweden could fall 15-20 percent next year as the Riksbank raises interest rates and economic growth slows to a standstill, Sweden’s SEB bank has predicted in its latest Nordic Outlook.

“The Riksbank will anyway raise the pace of the inflation battle, and core rates will exceed 2.25 percent already at the start of 2023. Households will be hit by falling real incomes, rising prices, and doubled interest rates.”

Swedish vocab: fördubblade – doubled

Malmö uses falafel power to get young to vote

Malmö municipality is using 50 falafel restaurants to try and get young people to vote, using 100,000 pieces of special wrapping paper distributed to falafel restaurants in which local personalities, like actor Edy Dzafic and the Taekwondo star Nikita Glasnović encourage them to go and vote.

“Falafel rolls will of source not get people to go out and vote. The initiative is part of a bigger campaign to raise voter participation in areas where it has previously been very low,” Carolin Sjöholm, a press officer for the city, told the Sydsvenskan newspaper

Swedish vocab: omslagspapper – wrapping paper

Malmö school killer pleads guilty in court

Fabian Cederholm, the 18-year-old student who murdered two teachers at the Malmö Latin school in March, admitted to his crime in court on Monday, and said the two teachers he murdered had been chosen at random.

“I felt I had to do something so big that there was no going back,” he told the court. “When I understood my inability to handle setbacks, and how difficult I find it to remain calm, it made me extremely desperate, and at some point I decided that I had to do this.”

As Sweden this year stopped giving reduced punishments to young people who commit serious crimes, Cederholm could be the first 18-year-old in Sweden to receive a life sentence.

The court will rule on the case on Thursday.

Swedish vocab: att erkänna – to plead guilty (literally, “to admit”)

Swedish ferry towed to port after fire on car deck

A fire broke out on a car ferry between Stockholm to Latvia on Monday, with three helicopters and seven emergency vessels dispatched to the scene before it was extinguished.

The blaze appeared to have started on a refrigeration lorry on the car deck of the Stena Scandica, which was carrying 300 people at the time.

“It seems the fire started in a cooling truck”, said Stefan Elfstrom, a spokesman for Stena Line, the company operating the ferry, adding that it has been “a limited fire”, with “mainly smoke”.

On Tuesday morning, the fire was out, and ferry was travelling slowly back to Nynäshamn, south of Stockholm. As the ferry is now without electricity, 32 of the 241 passengers have now been evacuated, Stena told the TT newswire.

Swedish vocab: strömlösa – without electricity

Sweden’s government to hike work permit salary threshold

Sweden’s Social Democrat government has called for work permits in future to be awarded only to those paid at least 90 percent of Sweden’s average salary, setting an effective salary threshold of 30,000 kronor (€2,800) a month.

The new threshold, the latest in a series of proposals to tighten labour migration, will see the threshold nearly tripled from today’s 13,000 kronor a month limit.

The Moderates and Christian Democrats have both also called for salary thresholds, setting the bar at 27,540 and 35,000 kronor per month respectively.

“We are now making yet another tightening of the regulation over labour migration and are making it easier for genuine, established companies,” Sweden’s migration minister Anders Ygeman, said in a press release announcing the change.

Ygeman said he aimed to win broad support for the proposal, which has been sent to Sweden’s parliament, from parties on both the left and right of politics, several of whom have proposed similar thresholds.

Swedish vocab: arbetstillstånd – work permit