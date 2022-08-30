For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
House prices, Malmö school killer, ferry fire, and a new work permit salary threshold: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup
Published: 30 August 2022 08:10 CEST
Passengers on the deck of the Stena Scandica on Monday. Photo: John Jonsson/Sjöfartsverket/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
PM accuses SD of Lööf hate campaign, woman and child shot, and two months rain in a day: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup
Published: 29 August 2022 08:06 CEST
