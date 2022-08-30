Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

House prices, Malmö school killer, ferry fire, and a new work permit salary threshold: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup

Published: 30 August 2022 08:10 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Passengers on the deck of the Stena Scandica on Monday. Photo: John Jonsson/Sjöfartsverket/TT

SEB: House prices in Sweden to fall 15-20 percent 

House prices in Sweden could fall 15-20 percent next year as the Riksbank raises interest rates and economic growth slows to a standstill, Sweden’s SEB bank has predicted in its latest Nordic Outlook.

“The Riksbank will anyway raise the pace of the inflation battle, and core rates will exceed 2.25 percent already at the start of 2023. Households will be hit by falling real incomes, rising prices, and doubled interest rates.” 

Swedish vocab: fördubblade – doubled 

Malmö uses falafel power to get young to vote

Malmö municipality is using 50 falafel restaurants to try and get young people to vote, using 100,000 pieces of special wrapping paper distributed to falafel restaurants in which local personalities, like actor Edy Dzafic and the Taekwondo star Nikita Glasnović encourage them to go and vote. 

“Falafel rolls will of source not get people to go out and vote. The initiative is part of a bigger campaign to raise voter participation in areas where it has previously been very low,” Carolin Sjöholm, a press officer for the city, told the Sydsvenskan newspaper

Swedish vocab: omslagspapper – wrapping paper 

Malmö school killer pleads guilty in court 

Fabian Cederholm, the 18-year-old student who murdered two teachers at the Malmö Latin school in March, admitted to his crime in court on Monday, and said the two teachers he murdered had been chosen at random. 

“I felt I had to do something so big that there was no going back,” he told the court. “When I understood my inability to handle setbacks, and how difficult I find it to remain calm, it made me extremely desperate, and at some point I decided that I had to do this.” 

As Sweden this year stopped giving reduced punishments to young people who commit serious crimes, Cederholm could be the first 18-year-old in Sweden to receive a life sentence. 

The court will rule on the case on Thursday. 

Swedish vocab: att erkänna – to plead guilty (literally, “to admit”)

Swedish ferry towed to port after fire on car deck

A fire broke out on a car ferry between Stockholm to Latvia on Monday, with three helicopters and seven emergency vessels dispatched to the scene before it was extinguished.

The blaze appeared to have started on a refrigeration lorry on the car deck of the Stena Scandica, which was carrying 300 people at the time.

“It seems the fire started in a cooling truck”, said Stefan Elfstrom, a spokesman for Stena Line, the company operating the ferry, adding that it has been “a limited fire”, with “mainly smoke”.

On Tuesday morning, the fire was out, and ferry was travelling slowly back to Nynäshamn, south of Stockholm. As the ferry is now without electricity, 32 of the 241 passengers have now been evacuated, Stena told the TT newswire. 

Swedish vocab: strömlösa – without electricity

Sweden’s government to hike work permit salary threshold

Sweden’s Social Democrat government has called for work permits in future to be awarded only to those paid at least 90 percent of Sweden’s average salary, setting an effective salary threshold of 30,000 kronor (€2,800) a month.

The new threshold, the latest in a series of proposals to tighten labour migration, will see the threshold nearly tripled from today’s 13,000 kronor a month limit.

The Moderates and Christian Democrats have both also called for salary thresholds, setting the bar at 27,540 and 35,000 kronor per month respectively.

“We are now making yet another tightening of the regulation over labour migration and are making it easier for genuine, established companies,” Sweden’s migration minister Anders Ygeman, said in a press release announcing the change.

Ygeman said he aimed to win broad support for the proposal, which has been sent to Sweden’s parliament, from parties on both the left and right of politics, several of whom have proposed similar thresholds.

Swedish vocab: arbetstillstånd – work permit

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

PM accuses SD of Lööf hate campaign, woman and child shot, and two months rain in a day: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup

Published: 29 August 2022 08:06 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Swedish PM: ‘SD has run a hate campaign against Lööf’ 

Sweden’s Prime Ministser Magdalena Andersson has described some of the video’s released by SD Riks, one of the media channels run by the Sweden Democrats, as a “hate campaign” against Centre Party leader Annie Lööf.

The accusation came a week after it emerged that Lööf had been the target of the attempted terror attack on the island of Gotland in July that saw one of Sweden’s most eminent psychiatrists stabbed to death. 

“Now, After SD Riks has driven a hate campaign against Annie Lööf, called her Jihad-Annie och a traitor to the nation, she’s become the potential target for a political murder. And then Jimmie Åkesson says Annie Lööf should moderate her tone? You know, this is just hair-raising, that’s blaming the victim, and that’s something that isn’t too unusual in history when it comes to women.” 

“This is so low and undignified that I don’t want to comment,” Åkesson told TT in a written answer. “I am happy to discuss political issues with Magdalena Andersson but I am not willing to take part in mudslinging.

Swedish vocab: gyttjebrottning – mudslinging

Sweden ‘not currently planning energy saving campaign’: Minister

Sweden does not currently plan to follow France, Germany, and a long list of other EU countries in launching an energy saving campaign, with energy minister Khashayar Farmanbar arguing that despite high prices, Sweden is not facing shortages. 

“We do not have a shortage of energy,” he said. “Taking the year as a whole, we are Europe’s biggest electricity exporter. On the other hand, there are some hours in the year when energy efficiency could have a very large effect on the Swedish electricity price,” he told the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper. 

He said that the Swedish state already supported municipalities in sending energy advisers to help people make their homes more energy efficient, but he said the government was not right now planning a national-level campaign. 

Swedish vocab: energibrist – energy shortage 

Two months of rain in 24 hours: autumn showers hit Sweden 

Large areas of Sweden saw extreme levels of rain over the weekend, with the city of Linköping receiving more than 100mm of rain in 24 hours, twice as it usually receives in the whole of August. 

The downpours led to flooding in several areas, and caused traffic problem with cars at risk of aquaplaning on roads such as the E18, which were covered in a thick layer of water. 

“It is continuing to rain during the day, and it is lying in a band over Östergötland, Sörmland och further up towards Uppland,” Therese Fougman, a meteorologist at Swedish weather forecaster SMHI, told the TT newswire. 

In Jönköping, rescue services were called out to flooding at a school and in other places, while in Växjö, lightening hit close to the place where a student party was being held at the local university campus. 

In Linköping, rescue services told TT that they had been called out 30 times. “We’ve been stretched but have managed to handle it,” said Pedher Helmer, who was in charge of rescue services in Östergötland over the weekend. 

Swedish vocab: en översvämning – a flood 

Woman and child shot near playground in Eskilstuna 

A woman and a child were taken to hospital on Friday night after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting in Årby, Eskilstuna. According to the police, neither the child not the woman were severely injured. 

“It was a woman and a boy who were wounded by gun shots,” Johnny Gustavsson, spokesperson for the local police, told TT.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson both travelled to Eskilstuna to visit the scene of the attack. 

“This is tearing holes in the fabric of Swedish society, and trust in our country,” Andersson said of the shooting. “It spreads fear, not just in Eskilstuna, but everywhere in our country. Society is going to take back control and we all need to work together to do that.” 

Kristersson told press that the the government had lost control of crime in the country.  

“It’s happened in several areas, it’s absolutely clear,” he said. “A new government is going to hunt these people down until they’re all locked up or deported, ruthlessly and without compromise.” 

The mother and her son were discharged from hospital on Saturday afternoon. 

Swedish vocab: hänsynslöst – ruthlessly

SHOW COMMENTS