2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

How would the Moderate Party change life for foreigners in Sweden?

The Moderate Party's election manifesto is the longest of all Sweden's eight political parties, and is positively crammed with policy proposals. Here are the ones that affect foreigners in Sweden.

Published: 31 August 2022 15:44 CEST
Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson presents the party's manifesto on Tuesday. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

You can read the whole manifesto, This is how we bring order back to Sweden (Så får vi ordning på Sverige), here.

How will foreigners hoping to move to Sweden be affected? 

It would definitely get more difficult, with the Moderates planning to reduce immigration “to same levels as Denmark and Norway”, which given how hard it has become to get a work permit or asylum in Denmark will mean quite a substantial tightening of migration rules. 

The party is promising to tighten up asylum laws to minimum allowed under EU rules, roughly matching the proposals made by the populist Sweden Democrats on Wednesday. 

The party is pledging to abolish the current spårbyte or “track change” system, which allows those who claim asylum in Sweden and get rejected to instead apply for a work permit.

How will foreigners newly arrived in Sweden be affected? 

Once foreigners have arrived in Sweden, the Moderates are proposing making it much more difficult for them to access financial support from the government. 

The party is pledging to demand that newly arrived immigrants be denied unemployment payments and other benefits until they have qualified for them by working and paying a certain amount of tax. 

The party also proposes to punish immigrants who fail to meet the ‘individual knowledge goals’ set by their Swedish for Immigrants teachers by stripping away part of their benefits payments. 

All immigrants will have to go through mandatory “community orientation” or samhällsorientering, which will focus on Swedish values, with a section on LGBT rights and gender equality. Passing a test on Swedish culture and society will be essential for those applying for citizenship. 

The party is also demanding that foreigners wanting to obtain a coordination number make a personal appearance. 

How will foreigners with families be affected? 

Asylum seekers who come to Sweden will have to go through a mandatory process of “national honour crime screening” to make sure they do not oppress or limit the freedom of family members for religious or cultural reasons. 

If they do, they risk falling foul of a new crime, “illegal limiting of freedom”, which the party hopes to bring in during the next mandate period. 

Foreigners with three-year-old children will have to send them for a language screening to make sure that they speak adequate Swedish, and if they don’t, the three-year-olds may be sent to a mandatory ‘language kindergarten’. 

Foreigners who are worried about having their children taken into care by Swedish social services (as some are) will probably have additional cause for concern. The manifesto promises to “make sure that more [people, children] are taken into care under LVU (Lagen om vård av unga).” 

“Children who grow up in criminal clans”, will automatically be taken into care under the party’s proposals, while “clan members” will be deported. 

Foreigners with big families could also take a hit from the proposal to remove extra child benefit, flerbarnstillägg, after a family’s fourth child. 

How will unemployed foreigners be affected? 

Foreigners who are unemployed look likely to have a tougher time, as the Moderates propose bringing in a “welfare cap”, so that the total amount of welfare payments a person gets can never exceed what they would earn in a job. 

The party also proposes allowing raids on the houses of people living on benefits “to find malpractices”. 

The party also proposes a “full time activity requirement”, for anyone getting government support, meaning benefits recipients must be either studying full time, applying for jobs full time, or else carrying out useful tasks organised in their local area. 

How will those living in Sweden on work permits be affected? 

The party has promised to “stop talent deportations”, or kompetensutvisningar, but does not give any details over how this will be done. 

How will foreigners wanting to live in Sweden permanently be affected? 

The party wants to bring in language requirements for permanent residency and citizenship. 

It also wants to make passing a test on Swedish culture and society mandatory for those applying for citizenship. 

How will foreigners who get into trouble with the police be affected? 

Anyone holding foreign citizenship either in addition to or instead of Swedish citizenship risks becoming a second-class citizen under the law, under the Moderates’ proposals. 

The party is proposing to deport anyone with foreign citizenship who commits a crime that comes with a prison sentence. 

Foreigners might want to be careful who they hang out with, as any suspected gang members who aren’t Swedish citizens will be deported, “even if they are not found guilty of a crime”. 

How might the Moderate Party improve foreigners’ finances? 

The manifesto is chock full of proposals to cut taxes and help ward off the worst impact of the current cost of living crisis. 

The party is promising to cut income tax, although it doesn’t say how much, and to create a system that adds up tax rises and tax cuts to ensure that the overall tax burden does not rise over the mandate period. 

Foreigners with share portfolios will benefit from the party’s proposals to cut the tax on ISK individual share accounts (Sweden’s version of an ISA). 

The party is also promising to cut the price of petrol and diesel and to being in “high cost protection” for electricity prices, meaning consumers’ electricity bills will be subsidised by the government if the power price rises above a certain level.

How might the Moderate Party help foreigners who own businesses? 

The party is rather ambitiously promising to remove “three quarters of red tape and admin costs” for companies, which, if you believe it is possible, will certainly help foreign business owners. 

What else do they want to do? 

Here are some of the other proposals we picked out of the document: 

  • Allow shop owners to bar people
  • Create a ‘job bonus’ for long term unemployed who get job
  • Cut tax for pensioners, and bring in a system which gives pensioners extra money in economic booms
  • Remove tax on incinerators generating heat and power 
  • Increase punishment for welfare fraud and set up a welfare fraud unit
  • Stop paying out benefits to extremists
  • Allow police and social services to share more information 
  • Set up a national programme to help people leave criminal gangs
  • Increase punishment for violent and sexual crimes
  • Get rid of reduced punishments for under-18s, and those committing multiple crimes 
  • Make sure there are 10,000 more police by 2028 
  • Spend more on police salaries, and pay off student loans from those who study to be police officers when they start work 
  • Increase number of CCTV cameras
  • Make membership of a criminal gang a crime
  • Double punishments for gang members 
  • Triple minimum punishment for weapons crimes to six years 
  • Stop all welfare payments to gang members 
  • Seize luxury goods held by gang members if they can’t show how they paid for them
  • Bring in new possibility of long term use of electronic ankle bracelets 
  • Automatic life sentence for murders in close family relations 
  • Consider setting up youth prisons and reducing age where you can be punished 
  • Change longterm goal of energy policy from 100 percent renewable to 100 percent fossil free 
  • Change regulation of nuclear power, removing requirement reactors can only be built on site of existing ones, tell Vattenfall to look into building new reactor at Ringhals, bring in green credit guarantees for new nuclear, bring in state high cost guarantee for new nuclear 
  • Reduce the amount of protected woodland that can’t be used for forestry
  • Sell “a large share” of state-owned forest to people connected to local areas 
  • Extra schooling in holidays for children who fall behind 
  • Instruct Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention to survey criminal clans in Sweden 
  • Criminalise clan courts and other parallel justice systems 
  • Ban cousin marriage 
  • Bring in special criminal clan division in Swedish police
  • Take children who grow up in criminal clans into care 
  • Deport criminal clan members 
  • Increase military spending to 2 percent of GDP by 2025 
  • Scrap Sweden’s goal that aid spending should be 1 percent of GDP 
  • Strengthen healthcare guarantee for cancer patients, allowing them to get treated in other regions 
  • Work towards a constitutional right to abortion 
  • Make sure pregnant women can have same team of midwives from early pregnancy to post pregnancy 
  • Language requirement for those working in health and elderly care
  • Increase school hours by an hour a day in first three years of primary school 
  • Focus on measurable factual knowledge like Finland does 
  • Reduce need for teachers to document what they do 
  • Empower headteachers to intervene when classrooms get rowdy, and bring in new crime of “violence against teachers” 
  • Make it obligatory for everyone to choose a school for their children 
  • Give Swedish Schools Inspectorate power to shut schools which lead to segregation and radicalisation 
  • Create a common municipal queue system which includes free schools
  • Scrap plans for high speed rail 
  • Expand Arlanda airport to make it leading airport in the north 
  • Get rid of protection of coastal areas so people can build on beaches and lakesides 
  • Tighten up responsibility for public officials 
  • Make LGBT and gender equality a crucial part of community orientation 
  • Bring in a “national honour-crime screening” for all asylum seekers 
  • Bring in a new crime of “illegal limiting of freedom” 
  • Criminalise virginity tests 
  • Permit unpaid surrogacy in Sweden
  • End limits on blood donation for gay people
  • Ban conversion therapy to change sexual or gender identity 

IN DATA: Who controls Sweden’s regions and municipalities?

EU citizens and people resident in Sweden for at least three years are eligible to vote in Sweden's regional and municipal elections in September. Who currently controls these areas, and what power do they have?

Published: 30 August 2022 14:11 CEST
REGIONS

How many regions are there in Sweden?

There are 21 regions in Sweden. 

What do regions control?

Regions are in charge of healthcare, dental care until the age of 23 and regional development.

On top of this, regions can choose whether to adopt policy on culture, education and tourism.

Regions are also responsible for public transport, alongside local municipalities.

Who is in control of which region?

No region is controlled by one party alone – the lowest number of parties in control of a region is three, and the highest is six. For that reason, it is more relevant to look at which bloc controls each region.

A way of seeing which party has the most power in each region is to look at which party holds the ordförandepost, the regional chairperson position.

The Moderates hold nine chairperson positions, the Social Democrats hold eight, the Centre Party holds two, the Christian Democrats hold one, and the Healthcare Party – a local party in Norrbotten – holds one.

In this graph, you can hover over each region to see which bloc is responsible for governing each region.

The data and categories used in these graphs is from Sveriges Kommuner och Regioner. It has used the following categories when dividing region control into blocs, and the same categories also apply to the municipalities graph in this article.

  • Right: an area where one or more right-wing parties (not including Sweden Democrats) is in power.
  • Left: an area where the Social Democrats and/or Left Party is in power.
  • Cross-bloc: an area where one or more right-wing parties and the Social Democrats and/or Left Party are in power
  • Local parties and the Green Party can be included in right, left and cross-bloc categories.
  • Other: an area controlled by the Sweden Democrats alone, or the Sweden Democrats alongside one or more other parties, or a region controlled by one or more non-parliamentary parties.

For the purpose of this data, the Centre Party is included in the right-wing bloc.

How has this changed in recent years?

The number of right-bloc controlled regions has increased from 9 to 12 since 2010, and the number of left-bloc controlled regions has decreased from 10 to 1. Cross-bloc controlled regions have increased from 2 to 8.

Of the eight regions under cross-bloc control in 2018, all eight have the Social Democrats in regional government alongside one or more of the Centre Party, the Liberals or the Christian Democrats. In one cross-bloc region, the Social Democrats are in control of regional government alongside the Moderates and the Liberals.

The Sweden Democrats are not currently in power in any Swedish region.

MUNICIPALITIES

How many municipalities are there in Sweden?

There are 290 municipalities or kommuner in Sweden.

What do municipalities control?

Swedish municipalities are responsible for the following:

  • social care (such as care of the elderly and the disabled)
  • schooling and municipal adult education (komvux)
  • planning and building issues
  • environmental health protection
  • cleaning and upkeep of public areas and processing waste
  • water and drainage
  • emergency services
  • crisis preparation and civil defence
  • libraries
  • housing

On top of this, municipalities can choose whether to adopt policy on the following areas:

  • leisure and culture
  • energy
  • employment
  • business

Who is in control of which municipality?

Unlike with Sweden's regions, a number of municipalities are controlled by one party alone. These include one Moderate municipality, twelve Social Democrat municipalities, two Sweden Democrat municipalities and one led by a local party.

In terms of chairperson positions, the Social Democrats have the most, with 126. The Moderates have 84, the Centre Party has 54, the Christian Democrats have 4, the Liberals have 4, the Sweden Democrats have 4 and the Left Party has 3. Other local parties hold chairperson positions in 4 municipalities.

On top of this, there are seven municipalities where two parties alternate chairperson responsibilities: Centre/Social Democrats in one municipality, Moderates and Centre in two, Moderates and Social Democrats in one, Moderates and Liberals in one, Moderates and Christian Democrats in one and Left, Greens and Social Democrats in one.

The graph below shows which municipalities are controlled by which blocs. Note that this graph uses the same categories as the graph above, where the Centre Party is considered to be part of the right-wing bloc.

How has this changed in recent years?

Of the 114 regions under cross-bloc control in 2018, 90 had a Social Democrat chair, 13 had a Centre Party chair, six had a Moderate chair, two had Christian Democrats, one had a Liberal chair and one had a Left Party chair.

The Sweden Democrats govern two regions alone and three in coalition with other parties. They chair four, with the Moderates holding the chairperson post in the fifth region.

