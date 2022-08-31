How would the Moderate Party change life for foreigners in Sweden?

You can read the whole manifesto, This is how we bring order back to Sweden (Så får vi ordning på Sverige), here.

How will foreigners hoping to move to Sweden be affected?

It would definitely get more difficult, with the Moderates planning to reduce immigration “to same levels as Denmark and Norway”, which given how hard it has become to get a work permit or asylum in Denmark will mean quite a substantial tightening of migration rules.

The party is promising to tighten up asylum laws to minimum allowed under EU rules, roughly matching the proposals made by the populist Sweden Democrats on Wednesday.

The party is pledging to abolish the current spårbyte or “track change” system, which allows those who claim asylum in Sweden and get rejected to instead apply for a work permit.

How will foreigners newly arrived in Sweden be affected?

Once foreigners have arrived in Sweden, the Moderates are proposing making it much more difficult for them to access financial support from the government.

The party is pledging to demand that newly arrived immigrants be denied unemployment payments and other benefits until they have qualified for them by working and paying a certain amount of tax.

The party also proposes to punish immigrants who fail to meet the ‘individual knowledge goals’ set by their Swedish for Immigrants teachers by stripping away part of their benefits payments.

All immigrants will have to go through mandatory “community orientation” or samhällsorientering, which will focus on Swedish values, with a section on LGBT rights and gender equality. Passing a test on Swedish culture and society will be essential for those applying for citizenship.

The party is also demanding that foreigners wanting to obtain a coordination number make a personal appearance.

How will foreigners with families be affected?

Asylum seekers who come to Sweden will have to go through a mandatory process of “national honour crime screening” to make sure they do not oppress or limit the freedom of family members for religious or cultural reasons.

If they do, they risk falling foul of a new crime, “illegal limiting of freedom”, which the party hopes to bring in during the next mandate period.

Foreigners with three-year-old children will have to send them for a language screening to make sure that they speak adequate Swedish, and if they don’t, the three-year-olds may be sent to a mandatory ‘language kindergarten’.

Foreigners who are worried about having their children taken into care by Swedish social services (as some are) will probably have additional cause for concern. The manifesto promises to “make sure that more [people, children] are taken into care under LVU (Lagen om vård av unga).”

“Children who grow up in criminal clans”, will automatically be taken into care under the party’s proposals, while “clan members” will be deported.

Foreigners with big families could also take a hit from the proposal to remove extra child benefit, flerbarnstillägg, after a family’s fourth child.

How will unemployed foreigners be affected?

Foreigners who are unemployed look likely to have a tougher time, as the Moderates propose bringing in a “welfare cap”, so that the total amount of welfare payments a person gets can never exceed what they would earn in a job.

The party also proposes allowing raids on the houses of people living on benefits “to find malpractices”.

The party also proposes a “full time activity requirement”, for anyone getting government support, meaning benefits recipients must be either studying full time, applying for jobs full time, or else carrying out useful tasks organised in their local area.

How will those living in Sweden on work permits be affected?

The party has promised to “stop talent deportations”, or kompetensutvisningar, but does not give any details over how this will be done.

How will foreigners wanting to live in Sweden permanently be affected?

The party wants to bring in language requirements for permanent residency and citizenship.

It also wants to make passing a test on Swedish culture and society mandatory for those applying for citizenship.

How will foreigners who get into trouble with the police be affected?

Anyone holding foreign citizenship either in addition to or instead of Swedish citizenship risks becoming a second-class citizen under the law, under the Moderates’ proposals.

The party is proposing to deport anyone with foreign citizenship who commits a crime that comes with a prison sentence.

Foreigners might want to be careful who they hang out with, as any suspected gang members who aren’t Swedish citizens will be deported, “even if they are not found guilty of a crime”.

How might the Moderate Party improve foreigners’ finances?

The manifesto is chock full of proposals to cut taxes and help ward off the worst impact of the current cost of living crisis.

The party is promising to cut income tax, although it doesn’t say how much, and to create a system that adds up tax rises and tax cuts to ensure that the overall tax burden does not rise over the mandate period.

Foreigners with share portfolios will benefit from the party’s proposals to cut the tax on ISK individual share accounts (Sweden’s version of an ISA).

The party is also promising to cut the price of petrol and diesel and to being in “high cost protection” for electricity prices, meaning consumers’ electricity bills will be subsidised by the government if the power price rises above a certain level.

How might the Moderate Party help foreigners who own businesses?

The party is rather ambitiously promising to remove “three quarters of red tape and admin costs” for companies, which, if you believe it is possible, will certainly help foreign business owners.

What else do they want to do?

Here are some of the other proposals we picked out of the document:

Allow shop owners to bar people

Create a ‘job bonus’ for long term unemployed who get job

Cut tax for pensioners, and bring in a system which gives pensioners extra money in economic booms

Remove tax on incinerators generating heat and power

Increase punishment for welfare fraud and set up a welfare fraud unit

Stop paying out benefits to extremists

Allow police and social services to share more information

Set up a national programme to help people leave criminal gangs

Increase punishment for violent and sexual crimes

Get rid of reduced punishments for under-18s, and those committing multiple crimes

Deport all those with foreign citizenship who commit a crime that comes with a prison sentence

Make sure there are 10,000 more police by 2028

Spend more on police salaries, and pay off student loans from those who study to be police officers when they start work

Increase number of CCTV cameras

Make membership of a criminal gang a crime

Double punishments for gang members

Triple minimum punishment for weapons crimes to six years

Deport gang members who aren’t Swedish citizens even if they are not found guilty of a crime

Stop all welfare payments to gang members

Seize luxury goods held by gang members if they can’t show how they paid for them

Bring in new possibility of long term use of electronic ankle bracelets

Automatic life sentence for murders in close family relations

Consider setting up youth prisons and reducing age where you can be punished

Change longterm goal of energy policy from 100 percent renewable to 100 percent fossil free

Change regulation of nuclear power, removing requirement reactors can only be built on site of existing ones, tell Vattenfall to look into building new reactor at Ringhals, bring in green credit guarantees for new nuclear, bring in state high cost guarantee for new nuclear

Reduce the amount of protected woodland that can’t be used for forestry

Sell “a large share” of state-owned forest to people connected to local areas