Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Sweden Democrats launch plan to bring asylum migration ‘close to zero’

The populist Sweden Democrats on Wednesday announced a plan to bring immigration to Sweden down to the lowest level in Europe.

Published: 31 August 2022 11:43 CEST
Sweden Democrats launch plan to bring asylum migration 'close to zero'
Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson announces "Sweden's future migration policy". Christine Olsson / TT

“This should mean close to zero asylum immigration,” the party’s leader Jimmie Åkesson said, after announcing that a study carried out by the party had found that Swedish law was currently above the most restrictive levels allowed by the EU in several areas. 

“There is not a single rule where Sweden is not today more generous than what the legislation requires,” the party’s migration spokesperson Ludvig Aspling said. “In other words, there has never been an honest ambition to reach the EU’s minimum level.”

He said that the 30 demands he had made, titled “Sweden’s future migration policy“, had been agreed in advance with the Moderate and Christian Democrat parties. “I’m assuming that the Liberals will support this too,” he said. 

In the party’s new immigration package, it calls for changes in the rules over who has the right to claim asylum in Sweden, to change how the asylum process takes place, change asylum reception and the level of benefits asylum seekers receive, and also change the rules on family reunion. 

In a press conference, Åkesson said that there was nothing that had affected Sweden more negatively in recent years than the country’s  “useless migration policies”

“It’s claimed that we have very low immigration today, but the truth is that Sweden continues to have a relatively high level of asylum immigration,” he said. 

Among the 30 demands, the party wants to deny asylum to those who have themselves created their cause for asylum after leaving their homeland, for example by announcing that they have had a religious conversion or entered into a homosexual relationship. 

Another demand is to remove the right for family reunion among those who previously shared a household, that asylum should be withdrawn if the reason for asylum ceases, a limit to one year’s residency for relatives of asylum seekers, and a determination to reduce benefits to asylum seekers to the minimum possible level.  

“We cannot continue to hold Sweden’s welfare system open for everyone who wants to access it,” Åkesson said. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Left Party calls for probe into political donations

The Left Party has reported five of Sweden's eight parliamentary parties to be investigated after a television documentary revealed their willingness to bypass party financing rules.

Published: 30 August 2022 18:44 CEST
Left Party calls for probe into political donations

The party has reported the Moderate Party, the Social Democrats, the Sweden Democrats, the Christian Democrats and the Liberal Party to Sweden’s Legal, Financial and Administrative Services Agency, or Kammarkollegiet, one of the long list of responsibilities of which is overseeing campaign financing. 

“We want to have all the cards on the table,” the Left Party’s leader, Nooshi Dadgostar, said. “It’s important that we get clarity over exactly which businesses have given money to the various parties, and what decisions have been taken as a result of them, so that voters can know.” 

The Kalla Fakta investigative program on TV4 revealed last month that all five parties were willing to find ways to get around a law intended to prevent parties from taking large anonymous donations, recommending a variety of strategies to a businessman who approached them, while secretly working for the program. 

According to the law, the identity of the donor behind all donations above 24,150 kronor needs to reported to the Kammarkollegiet. 

The Left Party is also proposing three changes to the law to prevent donations being given by foundations, through front individuals, or by giving money to other organisations linked to the party. 

SHOW COMMENTS