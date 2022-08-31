Read news from:
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Emporia shooting, Somali Social Democrat resigns, Left Party reports other parties, and house prices: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup

Published: 31 August 2022 08:10 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Police closed the Emporia shopping centre after the shooting last month. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Stockholm flat prices rise in August

Housing prices in Stockholm rose 3.2 percent in August following months of steady falls, according to Danske Bank’s housing indicator, which tracks the price of cooperative apartments (bostadsrätterna) in Stockholm municipality. Adjusted for seasonal factors, prices rose 2.7 percent.

The rise follows six months in which prices sunk by 6.6 percent, and according to the bank, will most likely be a blip, with prices set to continue falling over the rest of the year. 

“Extremely rapid and hefty rates rises from the Riksbank in autumn, crazy high electricity prices, and severely depleted buying power for households creates a poisonous cocktail of negative factors for housing prices that you can’t ignore. Only a miracle can alter the outlook,” said the bank’s chief economist Michael Grahn. 

Swedish vocab: en giftig cocktail – a poisonous cocktail 

40-year-old held over Emporia shopping mall shooting 

A 40-year-old man has been placed in pre-trial custody on suspicion of aiding a 15-year-old youth in the murder of a 31-year-old man in Malmö’s Emporia shopping centre. 

The prosecutor in the case Michelle Stein, told a court that the 40-year-old should be held on suspicion of murder, but the court changed this to accessory to a murder.

Swedish vocab: medhjälp till mord – accessory to murder 

Left Party calls for probe into political donations

Sweden’s Left Party has reported five of the country’s eight parliamentary parties to be investigated after a television documentary revealed their willingness to bypass party financing rules.

The party has reported the Moderate Party, the Social Democrats, the Sweden Democrats, the Christian Democrats and the Liberal Party to Sweden’s Legal, Financial and Administrative Services Agency, or Kammarkollegiet, one of the responsibilities of which is overseeing campaign financing.

“We want to have all the cards on the table,” the Left Party’s leader, Nooshi Dadgostar, said. “It’s important that we get clarity over exactly which businesses have given money to the various parties, and what decisions have been taken as a result of them, so that voters can know.”

The Kalla Fakta investigative program on TV4 revealed last month that all five parties were willing to find ways to get around a law intended to prevent parties from taking large anonymous donations, recommending a variety of strategies to two businessmen who approached them while secretly working for the program.

Swedish vocab: att anmäla – to report

Social Democrat leaves party over Swedish PM’s ‘Somalitown’ comments

A local Social Democrat politician in Gothenburg has left the party in protest against prime minister Magdalena Andersson’s comments, where she said that Sweden should not have any “Somalitowns”.

Saida Hussein Moge, a Social Democrat municipal politician in Gothenburg, wrote in a statement on Facebook that she was leaving the party and pulling out of the upcoming parliamentary and municipal elections.

“The Social Democrats no longer stand for the values and principles I believe in,” she said, adding that the party has “become a more xenophobic party”.

In an interview with Dagens Nyheter about segregation, Andersson said that she “does not want Chinatowns in Sweden, we do not want Somalitown or Little Italy, we should live together with the different experiences we have.”

Hussein Moge, herself a Swedish Somali from Biskopsgården in Gothenburg, described Andersson’s comments as “words which fan the flames of racism, hate and exclusion, contributing to increased segregation instead of integration.”

“Swedish Somalis like us are already an excluded group in society,” she said. “I have already seen how these statements create racism and contribute to hate against us.”

Swedish vocab: främlingsfientligt – xenophobic 

