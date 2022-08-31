For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Emporia shooting, Somali Social Democrat resigns, Left Party reports other parties, and house prices: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup
Published: 31 August 2022 08:10 CEST
Police closed the Emporia shopping centre after the shooting last month. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
House prices, Malmö school killer, ferry fire, and a new work permit salary threshold: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup
Published: 30 August 2022 08:10 CEST
