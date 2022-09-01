Read news from:
Sweden launches night trains to Hamburg (without sleeper carriages)

Sweden's state rail provider SJ is launching the first of its daily 'Euronight' night trains from Stockholm to Hamburg this Thursday, but initially the train will run without sleeper or seated carriages.

Published: 1 September 2022 15:23 CEST
Photo: Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT

The company began selling tickets for the Hamburg service on April 27th, and plans to run sleeper trains now every day until May next year, with the service subsidised by Sweden’s government. 

However, the company has failed to get approval from Denmark’s rail authority either for its more luxurious sleeper carriages (sovvagn), or for standard seating carriages (sittvagn), meaning the first trains will initially run with only three of more basic couchette carriages (liggvagn), which consist of cabins with six fold-down bunk beds. 

The train will run without a bistro restaurant, although there will be a shop where passengers can buy drinks and snacks. 

“When we hired the carriages, we hired them as ‘accepted for traffic in Europe’, including Denmark and Germany, and we could never have predicted that Denmark would have interpreted a new EU directive as they did, meaning they cannot give us permission,” Jonas Olsson, a press spokesperson for SJ, told The Local. 

As a result, those who booked trips in the sleeper carriages (which have three more comfortable beds) have had their tickets cancelled, SJ announced in a press release last week. 

According to Olsson, the Danish Airports and Railways Authority (Transportsstyrelsen) had informed SJ of the problem at the start of the summer, but the rail company had hoped to overcome the obstacle in negotiations with the Danish authority and ERA, the EU’s rail authority. 

Olsson said that the carriages SJ had hired from Germany were accepted for travel in Europe, including Denmark, but that the Danes had then claimed that a new EU law meant they did not have the right to approve the carriages. 

Micke Keysendal, who booked a place in a sleeping carriage back in April, told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper that he felt SJ should have informed him as soon as the problems became apparent. 

“I had to find out for myself that my booking was no longer valid,” he told the newspaper. “It feels very sad to miss the train, but, most of all, SJ could have handled its customer service better. I had been really looking forward to this. I had my 60th birthday in September and wanted to spend the whole month travelling by train in Europe, and the new night train would have been a fun start.”

TRAVEL NEWS

Airline Norwegian gets post-Covid boost to profits and passenger numbers

Low-cost airline Norwegian, which operates several services out of Denmark and Sweden as well as Norway, says it can feel the effects on its bottom line of the end of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Published: 25 August 2022 11:54 CEST
The second quarter of 2022 saw Norwegian register profits totalling 1.2 billion Norwegian kroner. Just under five million passengers flew with the company, according to results published by Norwegian on Thursday.

In comparison, just 380,000 passengers flew with Norwegian during the corresponding quarter in 2021, when Covid-19 restrictions were still having major effects on the aviation sector.

The company suffered severely in 2020 as Covid-19 restrictions compounded existing economic difficulties.

It should be noted that the registered profit is due to a return of 2.1 billion kroner received by Norwegian in relation to advanced payments on aircraft purchases. Without this, the company would have registered a loss.

“The quarter shows we are good at adapting and that we can quickly adjust operations to an increasing demand,” Norwegian CEO Geir Karlsen said in a comment on the results.

“I am particularly pleased that we are among the very best on regularity in a period with capacity limitations in many airports and with a strike by flight mechanics in Norway,” he said.

Norwegian was able to operate almost all of its scheduled flights – 99.4 percent – in the second quarter.

The return of passengers has also seen the company fill more of its services to capacity. Average capacity on the airline’s flights in the second quarter was 81.2 percent.

The results also note an agreement with Boeing to purchase 50 aircraft, which will be supplied in the period 2025-28.

“The agreement with Boeing is important when we write the next chapter for Norwegian. The agreement makes it possible for us to own a large part of our own fleet, which strengthens our position in the Nordic region,” Karlsen said.

