A guide to bloc politics: What will Sweden’s next government look like?

The figures below are based on SVT/Novus’ election polls on September 1st, ten days before the election. The parties’ blocks are sorted by colour and size of vote share if Sweden were to vote today.
LEFT BLOC
Social Democrats, Centre and Greens
Social Democrat Minority
This is the makeup of Sweden’s current government, where the Social Democrats have a one-party minority government supported by the Greens, Centre and Left. It’s unlikely that this will happen again, as the government would be so weak, forced to negotiate with multiple parties in parliament in order to pass legislation.
If the Greens were to join, which is possible, the government would be slightly stronger, but still reliant on negotiating with other parties in order to secure a majority.
Also, the last Social Democrat-Green government didn’t end well – newly-elected prime minister Magdalena Andersson ended up resigning just a few hours after she was appointed once the Greens pulled out of the government over having to rule on a right-wing budget.
Member comments