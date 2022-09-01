A guide to bloc politics: What will Sweden’s next government look like?

The figures below are based on SVT/Novus’ election polls on September 1st, ten days before the election. The parties’ blocks are sorted by colour and size of vote share if Sweden were to vote today.

LEFT BLOC

Social Democrats, Centre and Greens

Graphic: Becky Waterton/The Local

This is perhaps the most likely outcome for a left-wing government after September 11th.

The biggest obstacle is that the Left Party’s leader, Nooshi Dadgostar, has stated repeatedly that her party will not support a government unless the Left is included. At the same time, the Centre Party’s leader, Annie Lööf, has said that her party will not even enter into budget negotiations with the Left Party, let alone co-govern alongside it.

Given sufficient concessions, and in a situation where only alternative is a right-wing government backed by the Sweden Democrats, will the Left Party back down?

This constellation will be a minority government, with the support of the Left Party likely to bring it only a few mandates into a majority.

Social Democrat Minority This is the makeup of Sweden’s current government, where the Social Democrats have a one-party minority government supported by the Greens, Centre and Left. It’s unlikely that this will happen again, as the government would be so weak, forced to negotiate with multiple parties in parliament in order to pass legislation. If the Greens were to join, which is possible, the government would be slightly stronger, but still reliant on negotiating with other parties in order to secure a majority. Also, the last Social Democrat-Green government didn’t end well – newly-elected prime minister Magdalena Andersson ended up resigning just a few hours after she was appointed once the Greens pulled out of the government over having to rule on a right-wing budget.

Social Democrats, Centre, Greens and Left

Graphic: Becky Waterton/The Local Another possible constellation could see the Left Party included in the government, rather than staying outside in a supporting role. This is perhaps the left bloc’s best hope of forming a majority government. For it to work, the Centre Party would have to drop its refusal to negotiate on budget issues with the Left Party, which is likely to require enormous policy concessions on part of Nooshi Dadgostar. Would she be willing to serve in an economically centrist, or even economically centre-right, government if her party got ministerial positions? Social Democrats, Centre, Greens and Liberals

Graphic: Becky Waterton/The Local

This was the basis of the January Agreement, an agreement between these four parties which supported a Social Democrat-Green government under

Stefan Löfven between January 2019 and July 2021.

The Liberals have since then swapped sides and joined the right-wing bloc, and the party’s leader, Johan Perhson, has repeatedly expressed his support for a change in Sweden’s leadership, making extremely unlikely the party will reverse course.

It’s also unclear whether the Left would support this constellation. On the one hand, this government would be further to the right than Left leader Nooshi Dadgostar would like, but it seems unlikely that she would block it in favour of a right-wing government with Sweden Democrat support.

This government is still likely to be a minority government, dependent on the Left Party for power.

Could the populist Sweden Democrats make such extreme demands on a future Moderate-led government that the Liberals are forced to change sides?

RIGHT BLOC

Graphic: Becky Waterton/The Local This is the Moderates’ goal, and is the most likely alternative if the right-wing bloc gets into power. The government would be a weak minority government, heavily dependent on the outside support of the Sweden Democrats and the Liberals for its majority. Issues that could arise here include the Sweden Democrats and the Moderates clashing over economic policy, where the Sweden Democrats are further to the left – for example, on issues such as strengthening unemployment insurance (a-kassa), which the Moderates want to cut if they get in to power. The Christian Democrats also want to keep Sweden’s commitment to spending one percent of GDP on international aid, whereas the Sweden Democrats and Moderates want to scale this back. Finally, it is possible that the Sweden Democrats will make demands on immigration or, say, slimming down Sweden’s public service broadcasters, that the Liberal Party decides it cannot accept. Moderates, Liberals and Christian Democrats

Graphic: Becky Waterton/The Local Another alternative could see the Liberals join the Moderates and the Christian Democrats in government, with the support of the Sweden Democrats. This would again be a minority government, dependent on outside support from the Sweden Democrats for power. The issue with both of these constellations is the Sweden Democrats have now overtaken the Moderates as Sweden’s second-largest party in recent polls, meaning they may not accept a supporting role, and may instead have their eyes on ministerial posts in a future government. Moderates, Sweden Democrats, Liberals and Christian Democrats

Graphic: Becky Waterton/The Local

This is another possibility if the right-wing bloc form a government, although the Moderates and the Christian Democrats have both said they won’t accept the Sweden Democrats in government. It’s also unlikely that the Liberals would be in such a government, although not impossible. If the rightwing parties win the election, this would be a majority government.

Again, this government could see issues arising between all four governmental parties who would need to make substantial compromises in order to reach an agreement on policy. Economic policy in particular could be a real issue here, so it depends how willing the Sweden Democrats are to move to the right on economic issues in order to push through their immigration policy.

The Liberals are also closer to the centre than the Moderates and Christian Democrats, adding another layer of complication into the mix – although as the smallest party, they will have less power to negotiate than the Sweden Democrats.

A ‘grand coalition’

Graphic: Becky Waterton/The Local An extremely unlikely government, this would see the Social Democrats and the Moderates unite to form a government together. If this were to happen, it is likely to be in a situation where all other options had been exhausted, or a situation where the country is facing some sort of crisis. Grand coalitions have been formed before elsewhere, although not in Sweden. They usually occur when countries are facing war, recession, or other major events where politicians decide to put aside their ideological differences in favour of stability and unity. The Social Democrats and Moderates are and have always been rivals, and the fear for both of them in joining this coalition would be losing a share of the vote if their core voters felt disappointed in them crossing the divide and working together. Outside of a crisis, both parties would probably prefer to be in opposition.

This would be a minority government dependent on support from the other parties to take power and get policies through parliament.