Swedish election too close to call in new poll

According to the poll, carried out by the Kantar Sifo research company, the four parties backing Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson to stay PM have the support of 49.7 percent of voters, compared to 48.9 percent for the four parties supporting Ulf Kristersson’s candidacy.
According to the poll, the Centre Party has grown the most, with the party now up at 6.6 percent from 6.2 percent in the last Sifo poll a month ago, while the Moderates have seen the largest fall of the parties, down 0.7 percentage points to 17.7 percent
This puts them yet again far behind the populist Sweden Democrats, who are the second biggest party in Sweden with 20.4 percent of the vote.
The Social Democrats have seen their support grow slightly to 29.8 percent, up from 29.6 percent previously, while the Left Party has seen its support decline slightly from 8.4 percent to 8.1 percent.
Both the Green Party and the Liberal Party are above the four percent parliamentary threshold, with 5.2 percent and 5.5 percent respectively.
While this poll gives the left-wing bloc a tiny lead, the latest of the daily polls by Novus for Swedish television gives Kristersson’s bloc the advantage, with 50.9 percent of the vote, compared with 47,7 for the bloc supporting Andersson.
