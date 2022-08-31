Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Scooter ban, motorway protesters held, SD migration plan, and bird flu in a porpoise: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 1 September 2022 07:43 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Dozens of electric scooter left at Gröna Lund, Stockholm's amusement park. Photo: Stefan Jerrevång/TT

Ban on parking electric cycles comes into force 

From September 1st, it is illegal to park or drive electric scooters on pavements and walkways in Sweden, bringing the rules for the devices in line with those for traditional cycles. 

Driving an electric scooter on a pavement or walkway will now come with a fine of 500 kronor. 

There are 12, 000 electric scooters out on the streets of Stockholm, which can be hired through an app, according to Stockholm’s city government. 

Infrastructure minister Tomas Eneroth said that “playtime was over” when he announced the new rule.  

Swedish vocab: det är slutlekt – playtime is over (literally, “it is end-played”). 

Ten protesters have been placed in pre-trial detention after stopping traffic on a motorway

Ten people have been placed in pre-trial detention for the crime of “sabotage”, after blocking the E4 motorway near the Karolinska hospital in Solna, Stockholm, on Monday. 

“This is a blockage of the traffic on the E4 which is sabotage,” the prosecutor in the case, Marine Ivic, told the TT newswire. 

An ambulance rushing to hospital was among the vehicles stuck in the traffic jam caused by the blockage, which was tens of kilometres long. 

Ivic has not requested that the protestors be held under the new crime of “sabotaging a police or emergency vehicle”, blåljussabotage, literally blue light sabotage, because their aims were much broader. 

Swedish vocab: blåljussabotage – sabotage of emergency vehicle 

Sweden Democrats launch plan to bring asylum migration ‘close to zero’

The populist Sweden Democrats on Wednesday announced a plan to bring immigration to Sweden down to the lowest level in Europe.

“This should mean close to zero asylum immigration,” the party’s leader Jimmie Åkesson said, after announcing that a study carried out by the party had found that Swedish law was currently above the most restrictive levels allowed by the EU in several areas.

“There is not a single rule where Sweden is not today more generous than what the legislation requires,” the party’s migration spokesperson Ludvig Aspling said. “In other words, there has never been an honest ambition to reach the EU’s minimum level.”

He said that the 30 demands he had made, titled “Sweden’s future migration policy“, had been agreed in advance with the Moderate and Christian Democrat parties. “I’m assuming that the Liberals will support this too,” he said.

Swedish vocab: ärlig – honest 

Sweden records world’s first case of bird flu in a porpoise

A porpoise found stranded on a Swedish beach in June died of bird flu, the first time the virus has been detected in a porpoise, Sweden’s National Veterinary Institute said on Wednesday.

“As far as we know this is the first confirmed case in the world of bird flu in a porpoise,” veterinarian Elina Thorsson said in a statement. “It is likely that the porpoise somehow came into contact with infected birds,” she said.

The bird flu virus, H5N1, was found in several of its organs. “Contrary to seals, where illnesses caused by a flu virus have been detected multiple times, there have been only a handful of reports of flu virus in cetaceans”, Thorsson said.

Swedish vocab: en tumlare – a porpoise 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Emporia shooting, Somali Social Democrat resigns, Left Party reports other parties, and house prices: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup

Published: 31 August 2022 08:10 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Stockholm flat prices rise in August

Housing prices in Stockholm rose 3.2 percent in August following months of steady falls, according to Danske Bank’s housing indicator, which tracks the price of cooperative apartments (bostadsrätterna) in Stockholm municipality. Adjusted for seasonal factors, prices rose 2.7 percent.

The rise follows six months in which prices sunk by 6.6 percent, and according to the bank, will most likely be a blip, with prices set to continue falling over the rest of the year. 

“Extremely rapid and hefty rates rises from the Riksbank in autumn, crazy high electricity prices, and severely depleted buying power for households creates a poisonous cocktail of negative factors for housing prices that you can’t ignore. Only a miracle can alter the outlook,” said the bank’s chief economist Michael Grahn. 

Swedish vocab: en giftig cocktail – a poisonous cocktail 

40-year-old held over Emporia shopping mall shooting 

A 40-year-old man has been placed in pre-trial custody on suspicion of aiding a 15-year-old youth in the murder of a 31-year-old man in Malmö’s Emporia shopping centre. 

The prosecutor in the case Michelle Stein, told a court that the 40-year-old should be held on suspicion of murder, but the court changed this to accessory to a murder.

Swedish vocab: medhjälp till mord – accessory to murder 

Left Party calls for probe into political donations

Sweden’s Left Party has reported five of the country’s eight parliamentary parties to be investigated after a television documentary revealed their willingness to bypass party financing rules.

The party has reported the Moderate Party, the Social Democrats, the Sweden Democrats, the Christian Democrats and the Liberal Party to Sweden’s Legal, Financial and Administrative Services Agency, or Kammarkollegiet, one of the responsibilities of which is overseeing campaign financing.

“We want to have all the cards on the table,” the Left Party’s leader, Nooshi Dadgostar, said. “It’s important that we get clarity over exactly which businesses have given money to the various parties, and what decisions have been taken as a result of them, so that voters can know.”

The Kalla Fakta investigative program on TV4 revealed last month that all five parties were willing to find ways to get around a law intended to prevent parties from taking large anonymous donations, recommending a variety of strategies to two businessmen who approached them while secretly working for the program.

Swedish vocab: att anmäla – to report

Social Democrat leaves party over Swedish PM’s ‘Somalitown’ comments

A local Social Democrat politician in Gothenburg has left the party in protest against prime minister Magdalena Andersson’s comments, where she said that Sweden should not have any “Somalitowns”.

Saida Hussein Moge, a Social Democrat municipal politician in Gothenburg, wrote in a statement on Facebook that she was leaving the party and pulling out of the upcoming parliamentary and municipal elections.

“The Social Democrats no longer stand for the values and principles I believe in,” she said, adding that the party has “become a more xenophobic party”.

In an interview with Dagens Nyheter about segregation, Andersson said that she “does not want Chinatowns in Sweden, we do not want Somalitown or Little Italy, we should live together with the different experiences we have.”

Hussein Moge, herself a Swedish Somali from Biskopsgården in Gothenburg, described Andersson’s comments as “words which fan the flames of racism, hate and exclusion, contributing to increased segregation instead of integration.”

“Swedish Somalis like us are already an excluded group in society,” she said. “I have already seen how these statements create racism and contribute to hate against us.”

Swedish vocab: främlingsfientligt – xenophobic 

SHOW COMMENTS