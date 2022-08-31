Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Ban on parking electric cycles comes into force

From September 1st, it is illegal to park or drive electric scooters on pavements and walkways in Sweden, bringing the rules for the devices in line with those for traditional cycles.

Driving an electric scooter on a pavement or walkway will now come with a fine of 500 kronor.

There are 12, 000 electric scooters out on the streets of Stockholm, which can be hired through an app, according to Stockholm’s city government.

Infrastructure minister Tomas Eneroth said that “playtime was over” when he announced the new rule.

Swedish vocab: det är slutlekt – playtime is over (literally, “it is end-played”).

Ten protesters have been placed in pre-trial detention after stopping traffic on a motorway

Ten people have been placed in pre-trial detention for the crime of “sabotage”, after blocking the E4 motorway near the Karolinska hospital in Solna, Stockholm, on Monday.

“This is a blockage of the traffic on the E4 which is sabotage,” the prosecutor in the case, Marine Ivic, told the TT newswire.

An ambulance rushing to hospital was among the vehicles stuck in the traffic jam caused by the blockage, which was tens of kilometres long.

Ivic has not requested that the protestors be held under the new crime of “sabotaging a police or emergency vehicle”, blåljussabotage, literally blue light sabotage, because their aims were much broader.

Swedish vocab: blåljussabotage – sabotage of emergency vehicle

Sweden Democrats launch plan to bring asylum migration ‘close to zero’

The populist Sweden Democrats on Wednesday announced a plan to bring immigration to Sweden down to the lowest level in Europe.

“This should mean close to zero asylum immigration,” the party’s leader Jimmie Åkesson said, after announcing that a study carried out by the party had found that Swedish law was currently above the most restrictive levels allowed by the EU in several areas.

“There is not a single rule where Sweden is not today more generous than what the legislation requires,” the party’s migration spokesperson Ludvig Aspling said. “In other words, there has never been an honest ambition to reach the EU’s minimum level.”

He said that the 30 demands he had made, titled “Sweden’s future migration policy“, had been agreed in advance with the Moderate and Christian Democrat parties. “I’m assuming that the Liberals will support this too,” he said.

Swedish vocab: ärlig – honest

Sweden records world’s first case of bird flu in a porpoise

A porpoise found stranded on a Swedish beach in June died of bird flu, the first time the virus has been detected in a porpoise, Sweden’s National Veterinary Institute said on Wednesday.

“As far as we know this is the first confirmed case in the world of bird flu in a porpoise,” veterinarian Elina Thorsson said in a statement. “It is likely that the porpoise somehow came into contact with infected birds,” she said.

The bird flu virus, H5N1, was found in several of its organs. “Contrary to seals, where illnesses caused by a flu virus have been detected multiple times, there have been only a handful of reports of flu virus in cetaceans”, Thorsson said.

Swedish vocab: en tumlare – a porpoise