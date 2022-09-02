Read news from:
SWEDEN DEMOCRATS

Did the Sweden Democrats plan a fika to mark the Nazi attack on Poland?

A Sweden Democrat official in Sweden's parliament has sparked outrage and confusion after inviting 30 colleagues to share cardamom cake in celebration of the 83rd anniversary of Nazi Germany's invasion of Poland.

Published: 2 September 2022 10:19 CEST
Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

The official called it an Andravärldskrigsinledelsefika, or “World War II launch fika”. 

What happened?

A Sweden Democrat official in parliament sent out an email invitation to colleagues encouraging them to celebrate the start of the Second World War with a fika.

The email invite, which Aftonbladet published in it’s article, is written in old-fashioned language, stating that “on the occasion of the 83rd anniversary of Nazi Germany’s invasion of Poland”, colleagues are invited “to celebrate this event with suitable contemplation and manifold cardamom buns”.

Sammy Almedal, head of the Sweden Democrats’ bureaucratic division in the parliament said that the invite was “totally inappropriate”.

“I’ve seen it and I told the colleague that it was totally inappropriate, and he has apologised.”

“The colleague apologised and explained why he wrote what he wrote, and the fika was cancelled.”

What have critics said?

The email sparked criticism on Twitter from politicians in the left-wing bloc, with representatives from the Greens, Social Democrats, Centre and Left all commenting on the story.

Green Party’s co-leader Märta Stenevi, who directed her comments towards Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson, who has said he will cooperate with the Sweden Democrats after the election in September.

“Would you like some cardamom cake with your Nazism, dear Ulf?” she wrote. “It will make it easier to swallow.”

Social Democrat environment minister Annika Strandhäll also shared the story on Twitter, writing that she was “looking forward to tomorrow’s debate with the Liberals”, another party in the right-wing bloc who have agreed to cooperate with the Sweden Democrats.

Centre Leader Annie Lööf and Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar also directed criticism to the rest of the parties in the right-wing bloc.

“The Sweden Democrats take their Nazi connections all the way to parliament,” Lööf wrote. “Tasteless, shameful and offensive. I have such a hard time understanding why the Liberals, Moderates and Christian Democrats want these officials in government offices after the election?”

Dadgostar wrote that it was “scary that the Liberals, Moderates and Christian Democrats can imagine working with this party”.

What have the Sweden Democrats said?

Sweden Democrat officials argue that the invite, despite appearing to be a celebration of Nazi Germany, was instead an invitation to mark a Polish day of celebration.

Party leader Jimmie Åkesson told P4 radio in Dalarna that the situation “is not as simple as it seems”.

“This colleague has Polish heritage and in Poland, September 1st is celebrated as a Veteran’s Day.”

“They don’t celebrate that Germany attacked Poland, rather Poland’s defence. If you’re Polish, you know that, but if you’re Swedish, you react,” he told the radio.

Party press chief Oskar Cavalli-Björkman stated that the invite was from “a Polish colleague who wants to mark a Polish day of celebration and honour all those who had to pay the ultimate price for Nazi Germany’s terrible attack on Poland.”  

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Sweden Democrats launch plan to bring asylum migration ‘close to zero’

The populist Sweden Democrats on Wednesday announced a plan to bring immigration to Sweden down to the lowest level in Europe.

Published: 31 August 2022 11:43 CEST
“This should mean close to zero asylum immigration,” the party’s leader Jimmie Åkesson said, after announcing that a study carried out by the party had found that Swedish law was currently above the most restrictive levels allowed by the EU in several areas. 

“There is not a single rule where Sweden is not today more generous than what the legislation requires,” the party’s migration spokesperson Ludvig Aspling said. “In other words, there has never been an honest ambition to reach the EU’s minimum level.”

He said that the 30 demands he had made, titled “Sweden’s future migration policy“, had been agreed in advance with the Moderate and Christian Democrat parties. “I’m assuming that the Liberals will support this too,” he said. 

In the party’s new immigration package, it calls for changes in the rules over who has the right to claim asylum in Sweden, to change how the asylum process takes place, change asylum reception and the level of benefits asylum seekers receive, and also change the rules on family reunion. 

In a press conference, Åkesson said that there was nothing that had affected Sweden more negatively in recent years than the country’s  “useless migration policies”

“It’s claimed that we have very low immigration today, but the truth is that Sweden continues to have a relatively high level of asylum immigration,” he said. 

Among the 30 demands, the party wants to deny asylum to those who have themselves created their cause for asylum after leaving their homeland, for example by announcing that they have had a religious conversion or entered into a homosexual relationship. 

Another demand is to remove the right for family reunion among those who previously shared a household, that asylum should be withdrawn if the reason for asylum ceases, a limit to one year’s residency for relatives of asylum seekers, and a determination to reduce benefits to asylum seekers to the minimum possible level.  

“We cannot continue to hold Sweden’s welfare system open for everyone who wants to access it,” Åkesson said. 

