Did the Sweden Democrats plan a fika to mark the Nazi attack on Poland?

The official called it an Andravärldskrigsinledelsefika, or “World War II launch fika”.

What happened?



A Sweden Democrat official in parliament sent out an email invitation to colleagues encouraging them to celebrate the start of the Second World War with a fika.

The email invite, which Aftonbladet published in it’s article, is written in old-fashioned language, stating that “on the occasion of the 83rd anniversary of Nazi Germany’s invasion of Poland”, colleagues are invited “to celebrate this event with suitable contemplation and manifold cardamom buns”.

Sammy Almedal, head of the Sweden Democrats’ bureaucratic division in the parliament said that the invite was “totally inappropriate”.

“I’ve seen it and I told the colleague that it was totally inappropriate, and he has apologised.”

“The colleague apologised and explained why he wrote what he wrote, and the fika was cancelled.”

What have critics said?

The email sparked criticism on Twitter from politicians in the left-wing bloc, with representatives from the Greens, Social Democrats, Centre and Left all commenting on the story.

Green Party’s co-leader Märta Stenevi, who directed her comments towards Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson, who has said he will cooperate with the Sweden Democrats after the election in September.

“Would you like some cardamom cake with your Nazism, dear Ulf?” she wrote. “It will make it easier to swallow.”

Social Democrat environment minister Annika Strandhäll also shared the story on Twitter, writing that she was “looking forward to tomorrow’s debate with the Liberals”, another party in the right-wing bloc who have agreed to cooperate with the Sweden Democrats.

Centre Leader Annie Lööf and Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar also directed criticism to the rest of the parties in the right-wing bloc.

“The Sweden Democrats take their Nazi connections all the way to parliament,” Lööf wrote. “Tasteless, shameful and offensive. I have such a hard time understanding why the Liberals, Moderates and Christian Democrats want these officials in government offices after the election?”

Dadgostar wrote that it was “scary that the Liberals, Moderates and Christian Democrats can imagine working with this party”.

What have the Sweden Democrats said?

Sweden Democrat officials argue that the invite, despite appearing to be a celebration of Nazi Germany, was instead an invitation to mark a Polish day of celebration.

Party leader Jimmie Åkesson told P4 radio in Dalarna that the situation “is not as simple as it seems”.

“This colleague has Polish heritage and in Poland, September 1st is celebrated as a Veteran’s Day.”

“They don’t celebrate that Germany attacked Poland, rather Poland’s defence. If you’re Polish, you know that, but if you’re Swedish, you react,” he told the radio.

Party press chief Oskar Cavalli-Björkman stated that the invite was from “a Polish colleague who wants to mark a Polish day of celebration and honour all those who had to pay the ultimate price for Nazi Germany’s terrible attack on Poland.”