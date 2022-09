Gött is originally a word from Gothenburg, but which is currently spreading beyond the borders of the city many call the ‘front side of Sweden’ (Sveriges framsida). And in many ways gött captures the spirit of Gothenburg, as it figures in the popular mind.

Ha de gött! roughly means ‘Have a good one!’ but gött is not just a ‘good one’, it means to really enjoy yourself. Gött is real nice, the type of enjoyment you might feel when your team comes from being 2-1 under to equalizing and taking the lead – Gött e det! (then it means more like ‘That’s ****ing right, mate!’).

Standard translations would give you ‘nice’ or ‘good’, but as you have seen gött can also a slight gloating to it. Though that is true, the heart of gött is an expression of Gothenburg joie de vivre.

Gothenburg and its people are liked by most Swedes. People often make nice comments when they hear you are from Gothenburg. Gothenburgers are often described as jovial and welcoming people who do not take themselves too seriously. Describing a whole city’s population as having a certain quality is of course a bit frivolous, but remember, this is the city that was not satisfied with just gött but had to squeeze a bit more from it.

That’s right, you and your friends can have it göttigt. What is that, you ask? Göttigt is when your life is just pure enjoyment. If you are talking about food, göttigt is the equivalent of ‘yummy’. And as a translation ‘yummy’ really does capture what this word is about.

Gött is a way of life for the people of Gothenburg – not everything is about success and business, you also need to enjoy life – that is the joie de vivre of gött. You have it gött sitting having a beer with friends, enjoying some good food in a not too uptight environment. If it was a fancy restaurant it would not be gött, because you cannot really relax in a fancy restaurant, and gött does imply that you are really relaxed.

Gött is also one of the most used words of people from Gothenburg, because when you say goodbye like a real Gothenburger, you say Ha de gött! This by extension means that Gothenburgers are constantly wishing people ‘to have it gött’ or in other words to have a really nice and relaxed time.

If you do not live in Gothenburg try putting the theory about everyone loving Gothenburg to the test, ask your Swedish friends what they think of people from Gothenburg, and if they like the dialect. My bet is nine times out of ten you will get a positive response.

If you live in Gothenburg, you better practice this word, it will make a huge difference for you.

To all of you, ha de gött!

Example sentences:

Fy fan va gött!

God damn that’s great!

Här sitter ni och har det gött…

Look at you guys enjoying yourselves…

