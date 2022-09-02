Read news from:
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Stockholm-Hamburg night train, SD 'WWII fika' outrage, police pledge and a new poll: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup

Published: 2 September 2022 08:43 CEST
A police officer in place for a test in Malmö. Photo: Johan Nilsson / TT / Kod 50090

Sweden launches night trains to Hamburg (without high-end sleeper carriages)

Sweden’s state rail provider SJ launched the first of its daily ‘Euronight’ night trains from Stockholm to Hamburg this Thursday, but initially the train will run with only couchette carriages.

The company began selling tickets for the Hamburg service on April 27th, and plans to run sleeper trains now every day until May next year, with the service subsidised by Sweden’s government.

However, the company has failed to get approval from Denmark’s rail authority either for its more luxurious sleeper carriages (sovvagn), or for standard seating carriages (sittvagn), meaning the first trains will initially run with only three of more basic couchette carriages (liggvagn), which consist of cabins with six fold-down bunk beds.

The train also ran without a bistro restaurant, although there was a shop where passengers could buy drinks and snacks.

Swedish vocab: godkända – approved 

Swedish election too close to call in new poll

The left and right blocs competing ahead of Sweden’s election next week remain neck and neck, according to a new poll for Swedish radio.

backing Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson to stay PM have the support of 49.7 percent of voters, compared to 48.9 percent for the four parties supporting Ulf Kristersson’s candidacy.

According to the poll, the Centre Party has grown the most, with the party now up at 6.6 percent from 6.2 percent in the last Sifo poll a month ago, while the Moderates have seen the largest fall of the parties, down 0.7 percentage points to 17.7 percent

This puts them yet again far behind the populist Sweden Democrats, who are the second biggest party in Sweden with 20.4 percent of the vote.

The Social Democrats have seen their support grow slightly to 29.8 percent, up from 29.6 percent previously, while the Left Party has seen its support decline slightly from 8.4 percent to 8.1 percent.

Swedish vocab: en mätning – a poll 

Outrage over Sweden Democrat wish to celebrate Nazi invasion of Poland

A Sweden Democrat official in Sweden’s parliament has caused outrage after he invited 30 colleagues to share a cardamom roll in celebration of the 83rd anniversary of Nazi Germany’s invasion of Poland, calling it a “Andravärldskrigsinledelsefika”, or “World War II launch fika”. 

Sammy Almedal, head of the Sweden Democrats’ bureaucratic division in the parliament said that the invite was “totally inappropriate”. 

Later in the day the party’s press chief Oskar Cavalli-Björkman said that the reason for the party had been completely misinterpreted, and was not a celebration of Nazi Germany, as most thought. 

“The narrative is completely the opposite. This is about a Polish colleague who wants to mark a Polish day of celebration. This is to mark a celebration, and to honour all those who had to pay the ultimate price for Nazi Germany’s terrible attack on Poland.” 

Swedish vocab: att högtidlighålla – to mark a day of celebration 

Social Democrats pledge 50,000 police in ten years

Sweden’s Social Democrats have promised to increase the number of police employees in the country to 50, 000 by 2032, with 34,000 of those uniformed officers.

“We are going into this election pledging the biggest ever increase in the police,” said Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in a press conference. “We want to see more police when we’re out and about in streets and town squares across the country.”  

The party’s current goal is 38,200 police employees by 2024, with the party hitting 35, 723 this June.

Swedish vocab: ett nytt polismål – a new police target 

For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Scooter ban, motorway protesters held, SD migration plan, and bird flu in a porpoise: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 1 September 2022 07:43 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Ban on parking electric cycles comes into force 

From September 1st, it is illegal to park or drive electric scooters on pavements and walkways in Sweden, bringing the rules for the devices in line with those for traditional cycles. 

Driving an electric scooter on a pavement or walkway will now come with a fine of 500 kronor. 

There are 12, 000 electric scooters out on the streets of Stockholm, which can be hired through an app, according to Stockholm’s city government. 

Infrastructure minister Tomas Eneroth said that “playtime was over” when he announced the new rule.  

Swedish vocab: det är slutlekt – playtime is over (literally, “it is end-played”). 

Ten protesters have been placed in pre-trial detention after stopping traffic on a motorway

Ten people have been placed in pre-trial detention for the crime of “sabotage”, after blocking the E4 motorway near the Karolinska hospital in Solna, Stockholm, on Monday. 

“This is a blockage of the traffic on the E4, which is sabotage,” the prosecutor in the case, Marine Ivic, told the TT newswire. 

An ambulance rushing to hospital was among the vehicles stuck in the traffic jam caused by the blockage, which was tens of kilometres long. 

Ivic has not requested that the protestors be held under the new crime of “sabotaging a police or emergency vehicle”, blåljussabotage, literally blue light sabotage, because their aims were much broader. 

Swedish vocab: blåljussabotage – sabotage of emergency vehicle 

Sweden Democrats launch plan to bring asylum migration ‘close to zero’

The populist Sweden Democrats on Wednesday announced a plan to bring immigration to Sweden down to the lowest level in Europe.

“This should mean close to zero asylum immigration,” the party’s leader Jimmie Åkesson said, after announcing that a study carried out by the party had found that Swedish law was currently above the most restrictive levels allowed by the EU in several areas.

“There is not a single rule where Sweden is not today more generous than what the legislation requires,” the party’s migration spokesperson Ludvig Aspling said. “In other words, there has never been an honest ambition to reach the EU’s minimum level.”

He said that the 30 demands he had made, titled “Sweden’s future migration policy“, had been agreed in advance with the Moderate and Christian Democrat parties. “I’m assuming that the Liberals will support this too,” he said.

Swedish vocab: ärlig – honest 

Sweden records world’s first case of bird flu in a porpoise

A porpoise found stranded on a Swedish beach in June died of bird flu, the first time the virus has been detected in a porpoise, Sweden’s National Veterinary Institute said on Wednesday.

“As far as we know this is the first confirmed case in the world of bird flu in a porpoise,” veterinarian Elina Thorsson said in a statement. “It is likely that the porpoise somehow came into contact with infected birds,” she said.

The bird flu virus, H5N1, was found in several of its organs. “Contrary to seals, where illnesses caused by a flu virus have been detected multiple times, there have been only a handful of reports of flu virus in cetaceans”, Thorsson said.

Swedish vocab: en tumlare – a porpoise 

