Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Sweden launches night trains to Hamburg (without high-end sleeper carriages)

Sweden’s state rail provider SJ launched the first of its daily ‘Euronight’ night trains from Stockholm to Hamburg this Thursday, but initially the train will run with only couchette carriages.

The company began selling tickets for the Hamburg service on April 27th, and plans to run sleeper trains now every day until May next year, with the service subsidised by Sweden’s government.

However, the company has failed to get approval from Denmark’s rail authority either for its more luxurious sleeper carriages (sovvagn), or for standard seating carriages (sittvagn), meaning the first trains will initially run with only three of more basic couchette carriages (liggvagn), which consist of cabins with six fold-down bunk beds.

The train also ran without a bistro restaurant, although there was a shop where passengers could buy drinks and snacks.

Swedish vocab: godkända – approved

Swedish election too close to call in new poll

The left and right blocs competing ahead of Sweden’s election next week remain neck and neck, according to a new poll for Swedish radio.

backing Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson to stay PM have the support of 49.7 percent of voters, compared to 48.9 percent for the four parties supporting Ulf Kristersson’s candidacy.

According to the poll, the Centre Party has grown the most, with the party now up at 6.6 percent from 6.2 percent in the last Sifo poll a month ago, while the Moderates have seen the largest fall of the parties, down 0.7 percentage points to 17.7 percent

This puts them yet again far behind the populist Sweden Democrats, who are the second biggest party in Sweden with 20.4 percent of the vote.

The Social Democrats have seen their support grow slightly to 29.8 percent, up from 29.6 percent previously, while the Left Party has seen its support decline slightly from 8.4 percent to 8.1 percent.

Swedish vocab: en mätning – a poll

Outrage over Sweden Democrat wish to celebrate Nazi invasion of Poland

A Sweden Democrat official in Sweden’s parliament has caused outrage after he invited 30 colleagues to share a cardamom roll in celebration of the 83rd anniversary of Nazi Germany’s invasion of Poland, calling it a “Andravärldskrigsinledelsefika”, or “World War II launch fika”.

Sammy Almedal, head of the Sweden Democrats’ bureaucratic division in the parliament said that the invite was “totally inappropriate”.

Later in the day the party’s press chief Oskar Cavalli-Björkman said that the reason for the party had been completely misinterpreted, and was not a celebration of Nazi Germany, as most thought.

“The narrative is completely the opposite. This is about a Polish colleague who wants to mark a Polish day of celebration. This is to mark a celebration, and to honour all those who had to pay the ultimate price for Nazi Germany’s terrible attack on Poland.”

Swedish vocab: att högtidlighålla – to mark a day of celebration

Social Democrats pledge 50,000 police in ten years

Sweden’s Social Democrats have promised to increase the number of police employees in the country to 50, 000 by 2032, with 34,000 of those uniformed officers.

“We are going into this election pledging the biggest ever increase in the police,” said Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in a press conference. “We want to see more police when we’re out and about in streets and town squares across the country.”

The party’s current goal is 38,200 police employees by 2024, with the party hitting 35, 723 this June.

Swedish vocab: ett nytt polismål – a new police target