What would a Sweden Democrat-backed government actually look like?

With opinion polls suggesting the nationalist Sweden Democrats could become the largest force in a right-wing coalition, David Crouch asks how the party might behave in power

Published: 2 September 2022 14:37 CEST
Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson holds a press conference in Eskilstuna. Photo: Per Karlsson/TT

Ella is frightened. Well dressed and with perfect hair, she is a successful immigrant to Sweden – an East European of Jewish descent who has joined Sweden’s comfortable middle class.

“The fascists are growing everywhere and are coming to power in Sweden,” she says, stoney-faced. “Is history repeating itself?” History for Ella means the gas chambers, and for her, today’s fascists are the Sweden Democrats (SD).

I was taken unawares by Ella’s outburst and my reassurances sounded unconvincing. But I was less surprised by her confusion and fear. Prime minister Magdalena Andersson herself has accused the SD of being neo-fascist, and the insult is commonly bandied about by prominent figures on the centre-left. So, having now had time to think, here is what I feel I should have said to Ella.

In early 2000, there was international uproar when Austria’s conservatives formed a ruling coalition with the far-right Freedom Party, whose leader in the 1950s was a former officer of the Waffen SS. Condemnation was widespread, and both the USA and Israel recalled their ambassadors to Vienna.

Twenty-two years later, there is no such outrage when far-right, nationalist and right-populist parties win government positions – their presence on the political scene has become mainstream. Once censured as pariahs, they are increasingly considered suitable partners for governing coalitions.

In this sense, Sweden is following a trend in Europe. Far-right parties have entered governments from Italy to Norway, and the world has not stopped spinning as a result.

In the Nordic region, Sweden is behind the curve. In Norway, the Progress Party has frequently polled over 25 percent, and from 2013 to 2020 governed the country together with the centre-right Conservatives. For periods, the PP controlled the ministries of justice, finance, energy, transport, agriculture, labour and – wait for it – equality. The party’s most notorious former member is the Nazi terrorist Anders Behring Breivik.

The far-right Danish People’s Party became Denmark’s second largest party around a decade ago. DPP backing after the 2015 general election enabled a minority Liberal government to hold office and enact some of the strictest asylum and immigration policies in Western Europe. In Finland, the anti-immigrant True Finns (now the Finns Party) joined a centre-right coalition government in 2015.

The recent electoral success of far-right parties in the Nordics has contributed to policies and rhetoric hostile to asylum seekers and Muslims. But these parties have also been subject to the democratic process and been voted out of office. In Denmark and Finland they have been burned by their experience of power, with a collapse and splintering of their vote.

If the right bloc wins next weekend’s Swedish election, how much influence could the Sweden Democrats demand? What might be the direction of a government that relies for its survival on their support?

The other parties in Sweden’s loose centre-right bloc – the Moderates, Christian Democrats and Liberals – say they will exclude the SD from ministerial positions. But recent polls suggest the SD could out-perform the Moderates and become Sweden’s second party. In any case, the SD is likely to extract a high political price for its backing.

“On issues of migration, crime and sentencing, culture and international collaboration, this can drive a [centre-right coalition] government further to the right,” says Ewa Sternberg, political commentator for the liberal Dagens Nyheter. One might say “even further to the right” – pressure from the SD has already seen a substantial rightward shift in the Swedish mainstream.

Coalitions demand compromises. Government is messy and resistant to clear ideological commitments, let alone extreme ones. When The Local recently visited Sölvesborg, where the SD runs the local administration, it expected to find tension and polarisation, but instead encountered little more than a collective shrug of the shoulders.

But what of the SD’s historical roots in the Nazi movement, recently confirmed by the party itself? What about the stream of media exposés – which always accelerates around election time – revealing individual Sweden Democrat politicians as holocaust deniers, Muslim baiters, Nazi sympathisers, homophobes and old-style racists? What about the party’s talk, as recently as 2019, of “inherited essence” (nedärvd essens), smacking of 1930s race biology?

Although leaders such as Åkesson and Mattias Karlsson joined the party in the mid-1990s when its umbilical chord with National Socialism had not been cut, they have tried to exclude the neanderthal element, at one point kicking out the entire youth organisation for being too extreme. This has led some to argue that the Sweden Democrats have transcended their extremist roots and are now right-wing populists, just like other similar parties all over Europe. 

However, while direct connections at the level of ideas between the party and outright Nazis might now be weak, cultural connections are still strong. Some of the popular songs sung at big SD events, for example, are straight from the Swedish white power movement.

And where the party seeks to take root, extremist weeds also seem to flourish. The magazine ETC obtained recently a document with a list of words banned by the party from the comment sections of its social media channels. This is an glossary of extreme right conspiracies and racial hatred, suggesting that the party attracts a milieu in which these ways of thinking are commonplace. 

This poses the question whether the party has the potential to radicalise even further to the right, pulling its coalition partners with it. In Poland and Hungary, for example, conservative parties have become authoritarian in power, gutting democratic institutions and turning them into compliant puppets. Could something similar happen in Sweden? 

I think this is extremely unlikely. Poland and Hungary have recent histories of totalitarianism, their democratic traditions are weak. By contrast, Sweden’s history of political pluralism has deep and active roots in society. When the Nordic Resistance Movement made the mistake of trying to march to a synagogue in Gothenburg in 2017, it seemed as if the entire city came out to oppose them.  

So Ella, please don’t be frightened. We live in a scary world of wars and climate catastrophes, and there are worrying developments in politics on both the left and right. But Sweden is a stable democracy and will remain so regardless of the outcome of next week’s elections.

David Crouch is the author of Almost Perfekt: How Sweden Works and What Can We Learn From It. He is a freelance journalist and a lecturer in journalism at Gothenburg University.

Six things Sweden’s politicians get wrong about segregation

As a scholar of integration and an immigrant, Stockholm University associate professor Andrea Voyer is disheartened to see the Social Democrats take positions on integration that are inaccurate and counterproductive. She lists six things they are getting wrong.

Published: 2 September 2022 13:18 CEST
Immigration is looming large as a topic in Sweden’s 2022 general election.The far-right parties have often taken a harsh stance towards immigrants, so there is nothing new in the “Sweden is for the Swedes” brand of ethnonationalism offered by the Sweden Democrats. What is new is the Social Democrats’ embrace of this harsh rhetoric, combining the complicated social problems of segregation, struggling schools, and gang violence under a single heading: “failed integration”.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s comments in a recent interview with Dagens Nyheter sum up the view that the visibility of immigrants and immigrant spaces is a barrier to integration and social cohesion.

“We do not want to have Chinatown in Sweden, we do not want to have Somalitown or Little Italy, our starting point is a society where people with different backgrounds, experiences and income live together and meet one another. That’s how we will create a cohesive society.”

Below are six reasons why this is the wrong approach. 

1. The idea that ethnic enclaves are a barrier to integration is inaccurate

The starting point for building a cohesive society is creating places where there is a mixing of languages, cultures, religions, experiences, and economic situations. If this is so, the Social Democrats should be embracing immigrant neighbourhoods instead of condemning them.

Rinkeby, in Stockholm, includes people with backgrounds from Somalia, Iran, Iraq, Turkey, Ethiopia, Greece, Poland, China, and Sweden, to name just a few. Many who live in the neighbourhood develop a strong sense of attachment and belonging that transcends national backgrounds.

Andersson’s colleague, migration minister Anders Ygeman recently discussed a goal of having neighbourhoods where only about 50 percent of people are foreign-born. According to the statistics on Rinkeby-Kista provided by the city of Stockholm, about 52 percent of the neighbourhood is currently foreign-born. Pretty close to the Social Democrats’ goal!

Of course, an additional 33 percent of the neighbourhood are Swedish citizens with two foreign-born parents. Apparently, these Swedes with foreign backgrounds do not count as sufficiently Swedish, and the Social Democrats are talking about “ethnic Swedes”.

2. Sweden’s suburbs are segregated because Swedes choose not to live there

If there are few ethnic Swedes in Rinkeby or other immigrant neighbourhoods, that is because Swedish people are choosing not to live there.

The self-segregation of the majority population is usually what drives segregation, and it’s the ethnic majority in Sweden, and in most countries, that is the most isolated and the most segregated. Typically, the members of the ethnic majority prefer less neighbourhood diversity than people from diverse backgrounds. Just this difference in preference is enough over a lot of people’s housing choices to drive segregation.

Bennets Bazaar in the Malmö district of Rosengård back in 2018. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
3. Immigrants living near one another is normal

It’s difficult to arrive and adapt to a new country, and immigrants often settle near one another and develop networks with each other. They do this as a way to adapt. Immigrants frequently experience a negative impact on their credentials and their social standing as a result of migration, and people from the home country are more likely to recognise that lost status.

They are also encountering a new bureaucracy, the migration system, and a new set of laws and social norms, often without the benefit of knowing the language in advance. Often other immigrants that have gone through the same thing are the people who are best equipped to help them.

Other immigrants from the same background can also provide comfort in providing connections to the home culture and language, and acting as a surrogate family when it comes to celebrating holidays or managing big events like funerals and weddings in ways that are familiar and comfortable.

 
4. Immigrant neighbourhoods actually facilitate integration

Criticising immigrant neighbourhoods is counterproductive, since immigrant neighbourhoods have been shown to have a role in helping immigrants into society. One important pathway to integration and social cohesion is through the formation of immigrant organisations and community groups in such neighbourhoods. When governments embrace these neighbourhoods and partner with immigrant community organisations, people feel a greater sense of belonging, they’re more likely to acquire citizenship and to do it more quickly, and they’re more likely to participate in the political process

This is a problem in Sweden. There was a study asking why Somali immigrants in Sweden struggle in comparison with Somali immigrants in the UK, the US and Canada. One of the main conclusions was that Somali immigrants, wherever they arrive, generally feel that it’s important to build Somali community organisations and local Somali identity. In most of the countries studied, the government embraced this. Through their involvement in that organisation, and through the organisation of a Somali community, there was this pathway to more society cohesion at the level of broader community.

What the report concluded was that in Sweden, there has been resistance and suspicion when these groups arise. The perspective on the part of the state has been that the rise of these kinds of groups signals a parallel society and signals social distrust.

 

5. Stigmatising neighbourhoods as “parallel societies” makes integration more difficult

When immigrant neighbourhoods persist over generations, there are two likely reasons. If there is continued migration, new people are coming to the neighbourhood, keeping the neighbourhood alive, even though many of the children and grandchildren of earlier immigrants have likely moved away.

If neighbourhood residence persists across multiple generations of the same family, then we should become concerned about the persistence of the neighbourhood as a result of prejudice and social exclusion.

In Sweden there is both continued immigration and documented discrimination against people with foreign backgrounds in many areas of society, including the job market, access to credit, and involvement in politics. Stigmatising these neighbourhoods makes integration even more difficult.

6. Gang criminality and immigrant neighbourhoods are linked, but not in the way the Social Democrats think.

There certainly is an observed link between gang involvement and immigrant neighbourhoods in the literature. The research consensus is that marginalisation of immigrants in the new country facilitates the rise of gangs in immigrant neighbourhoods. Young people are also most vulnerable to gang recruitment. So, if you have a young immigrant population, you tend to see more of these problems.

Stigmatising immigrant neighbourhoods, and even policies to eliminate these neighbourhoods, doesn’t get at the underlying problem. Instead of taking a sledgehammer to entire communities, a targeted response identifying key actors in criminal networks together with programmes for the youth who are most at risk for joining gangs is shown to decrease gang violence.

Again, the key to immigrant integration and social cohesion is actively embracing and working with these communities. So instead of them being isolated and stigmatised, immigrant neighbourhoods, that the ethnic enclave becomes a bridge into Swedish society. 

