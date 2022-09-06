For members
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION
EXPLAINED: What happens on election day and when do we get a result?
It's only five days to go until Sweden votes, but what happens on the big day? We run through the main events.
Published: 6 September 2022 07:00 CEST
An early vote is cast in a sealed box at a polling station in Stockholm. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
ENERGY
KEY POINTS: How do Sweden’s parties plan to deal with high energy prices?
Energy prices are a hot topic in this election campaign, with prices set to remain high over the winter. Here's what Sweden's parliamentary parties propose to help lower prices if they get in to power.
Published: 5 September 2022 16:49 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments