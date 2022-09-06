LATEST POLLS: Who is in the lead with five days to go until Sweden’s election?

Social Democrats

Still comfortably in the lead as Sweden’s largest party, the Social Democrats are on 28.9 percent of the vote in Monday’s SVT/Novus poll, an increase of 0.6 percent since 2018. This would give them 102 seats in parliament, two more than they currently hold.

Sweden Democrats

After taking over from the Moderates as Sweden’s second-largest party in polls at the end of August, the Sweden Democrats are holding on to their lead and polled at 20 percent on Monday, an increase of 2.5 percent since 2018. This would give them 70 seats in parliament if they receive the same amount of votes on Sunday, an increase of eight since 2018.

Moderates

Now at risk of becoming Sweden’s third-largest party after the election, the Moderates are polling at 17.4 percent, a drop of 2.4 percent since the 2018 election. This result would give them 61 seats in parliament, nine fewer than they won in 2018.

Centre

The Centre Party are polling at 8.8 percent of the vote, an increase of 0.2 percent since 2018. If they were to win this share of the vote on Sunday, their number of seats would remain the same at 31.

Left

The Left Party are also polling at the same levels they did in 2018 – 8 percent of the vote. With this vote share they would hold on to their 28 seats in parliament.

Christian Democrats

Similarly to the Centre and the Left, the Christian Democrats are polling at a similar level to last election: 6.6 percent, an increase of 0.3 percent since 2018. This would win them one extra seat in parliament, giving them a total of 23 seats.

Greens

The Greens were at one point in the danger zone for winning under 4 percent of the vote and dropping out of parliament, although it appears now that they could be safe. They are polling at 5.5 percent with a margin of error of 1.3 percent, meaning they would be unlikely to receive less than 4.2 percent of the vote if the election were to be held today.

If the Greens received 5.5 percent of the vote on Sunday this would be an increase of 1.1 percent since 2018, giving them an extra three seats, putting them on a total of 19.

Liberals

The Liberals, however, appear to be at risk of dropping out of parliament, if the election were to be held today. They are polling at just 4.2 percent and have a margin of error of 1.1 percent, meaning they could in reality have a vote share of just 3.1 percent placing them under the parliamentary threshold.

If they were to win 4.2 percent of the vote, this would be a decrease of 1.3 percent since 2018. They would also lose five seats in parliament, putting them on a total of 15.

Left bloc

Although there are margins of error for each party and for each bloc as a whole meaning the vote could still go either way, the most recent polls put the left bloc (Social Democrats, Centre, Left and Greens) on 51.2 percent of the vote, an increase of 1.9 percent since 2018. This would increase the government’s slim one-seat majority by 5 seats, giving them 185 of parliament’s 349 seats.

Right bloc

Again, the margins between the blocs are so tight that either side could still win. With that in mind, the most recent poll puts the right bloc (Moderates, Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats and Liberals) on 48.2 percent of the vote, a decrease of 0.9 percent since 2018. This would give the opposition 169 seats, five fewer than their current 174 seats.

How do the margins of error affect this?

The margins of error, which vary for each party, mean that the results in this poll are correct with 95 percent accuracy, plus or minus the margin of error.

This means, using the Social Democrats as an example, with their 2.6 percent margin of error, that there is a 95 percent chance that the Social Democrats would receive between 26.3 percent of the vote and 31.5 percent of the vote, if the election were to be held on the same day as the poll.

The margins of error for each party on the day of this poll are as follows:

Social Democrats: 2.6 percent

Sweden Democrats: 2.3 percent

Moderates: 2.2 percent

Centre: 1.6 percent

Left: 1.5 percent

Christian Democrats: 1.4 percent

Greens: 1.3 percent

Liberals: 1.1 percent