For members
NORWAY AND SWEDEN
‘Party Swedes, go home’: Do Swedish immigrants get a bad rep in Norway?
They might be close neighbours with a seemingly shared culture and identity, but Swedish immigrants have not always found it easy to settle in Norway, and have often been the butt of jokes and even abuse, explains Xander Brett.
Published: 6 September 2022 16:09 CEST
Do Swedish immigrants in Norway receive a tough welcome, or is it just friendly banter. Pictured is a Norwegian and Swedish flag side by side. Photo by Petter Bernsten/ AFP.
For members
OPINION & ANALYSIS
Six things Sweden’s politicians get wrong about segregation
As a scholar of integration and an immigrant, Stockholm University associate professor Andrea Voyer is disheartened to see the Social Democrats take positions on integration that are inaccurate and counterproductive. She lists six things they are getting wrong.
Published: 2 September 2022 13:18 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments