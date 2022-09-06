Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Åkesson open to giving abortion constitutional protection

Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson has said his party would be willing to give abortion constitutional protection, something the Centre Party has been pushing for since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that stopped US states from bringing in abortion bans.

“We have no principled objection,” Åkesson said.

Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar said she would also consider including constitutional protections in the ongoing inquiry into the Swedish constitution.

Ebba Busch, leader of the Christian Democrats, whose party has in the past included anti-abortion elements, said that it was “a sign of strength in the middle of a red-hot election campaign”, that the eight parties in Sweden’s parliament were all agreed on the need to protection abortion rights.

Swedish vocab: en invändning – an objection

Severe shortage of hospital beds in Sweden: doctors

Doctors in Sweden have reported a severe shortage in hospital beds in the country, with one in seven telling an inquiry by the Swedish Medical Association that they have to send home patients who should have been admitted every week.

“In the long run, this is a patient safety risk,” said Sofia Rydgren Stale, the association’s chair. “Those who work in hospitals see a shortage of places as their worst work environment problem, that you are continually forced to make really tough prioritisations.”

Swedish vocab: arbetsmiljöproblem – work environment problem

Filmmakers found guilty of disturbing Estonia ferry wreck site

Two Swedish documentary-makers who filmed the wreck of the “Estonia” ferry were on Monday found guilty in a retrial of violating the sanctity of the site where hundreds perished.

The Estonia sank in 1994, killing 852 people in one of the 20th century’s worst maritime disasters.

After deciding not to salvage the wreck, Sweden, Estonia and Finland agreed in 1995 to designate it a final resting place and make it illegal to disturb

the site.

In 2019, a film crew sent a remote-operated submersible to the ship while putting together a documentary that aired the following year, revealing a massive hole in the hull and casting doubt on the findings of an official investigation into the sinking.

The Gothenburg district court found in February 2021 that the documentary’s director Henrik Evertsson and deep-sea analyst Linus Andersson, both Swedes, had committed actions punishable under the so-called “Estonia Law”.

However, it ruled they could not be held accountable since they were on a German-flagged ship in international waters at the time.

While several countries have signed on to the 1995 accord, Germany has not.

But a Gothenburg appeals court sent the case back to the lower court for a retrial, arguing that “Estonia Law” does apply because the filmmakers are

Swedish. On Monday, judge Goran Lundahl said the lower court had taken into account that the wreck “is a grave site for a large number of people”.

“Protecting the sanctity of the dead is more important than protecting freedom of expression and information”, he said in a statement.

Swedish vocab: straffbart – punishable

New gameshow shows up Swedes’ ignorance of immigrant cultures

Sweden’s state broadcaster SVT has launched a new gameshow in which ordinary Swedes have to try and guess whether immigrants to the country are lying or telling the truth about their cultures.

The new show, titled Invandrare for Svenskar, or “immigrants for Swedes”, is a version of Call my Bluff, in which a panel of ten immigrants from across Sweden, most minor celebrities, seek to fool three ethnic Swedes — jokingly referred to as “this evening’s minorities”, about their various cultures.

The show is hosted by the comedian Ahmed Berhan, who told Swedish state broadcaster SR that he wanted viewers to meet immigrants in a new setting.

“The fact that I could do a quiz show in this style is very fun, and I think it’s definitely time to see people from different backgrounds in a different situation from where you normally see them in, like in debates, or Uppdrag Granskning programmes about problems in outsider areas.”

The show, now on its third episode, brilliantly shows up how little the average Swede knows about immigrant cultures, with contestants easily fooled, for instance, into thinking that fufu, the West African staple food, is a word for the female sexual organ.

Other questions raised are whether Arabs say Eid Mubarak when someone sneezes, whether you should give someone the thumbs up in Iran and Afghanistan.

“We had so much fun recording it, that we had gut feeling it would work,” Berhan told SR. “To learn about one another from one another is something that really brings people together.”

Swedish vocab: minoritet – minority