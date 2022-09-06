Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Abortion in the constitution, hospital beds, Estonia trial, and immigrant gameshow: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 6 September 2022 07:32 CEST
Social Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson, Centre Party leader Annie Lööf, Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch, and Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar during TV4's party leader interview. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

Åkesson open to giving abortion constitutional protection 

Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson has said his party would be willing to give abortion constitutional protection, something the Centre Party has been pushing for since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that stopped US states from bringing in abortion bans. 

“We have no principled objection,” Åkesson said. 

Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar said she would also consider including constitutional protections in the ongoing inquiry into the Swedish constitution.

Ebba Busch, leader of the Christian Democrats, whose party has in the past included anti-abortion elements, said that it was “a sign of strength in the middle of a red-hot election campaign”, that the eight parties in Sweden’s parliament were all agreed on the need to protection abortion rights. 

Swedish vocab: en invändning – an objection 

Severe shortage of hospital beds in Sweden: doctors

Doctors in Sweden have reported a severe shortage in hospital beds in the country, with one in seven telling an inquiry by the Swedish Medical Association that they have to send home patients who should have been admitted every week. 

“In the long run, this is a patient safety risk,” said Sofia Rydgren Stale, the association’s chair. “Those who work in hospitals see a shortage of places as their worst work environment problem, that you are continually forced to make really tough prioritisations.” 

Swedish vocab: arbetsmiljöproblem – work environment problem

Filmmakers found guilty of disturbing Estonia ferry wreck site

Two Swedish documentary-makers who filmed the wreck of the “Estonia” ferry were on Monday found guilty in a retrial of violating the sanctity of the site where hundreds perished.

The Estonia sank in 1994, killing 852 people in one of the 20th century’s worst maritime disasters.

After deciding not to salvage the wreck, Sweden, Estonia and Finland agreed in 1995 to designate it a final resting place and make it illegal to disturb
the site.

In 2019, a film crew sent a remote-operated submersible to the ship while putting together a documentary that aired the following year, revealing a massive hole in the hull and casting doubt on the findings of an official investigation into the sinking.

The Gothenburg district court found in February 2021 that the documentary’s director Henrik Evertsson and deep-sea analyst Linus Andersson, both Swedes, had committed actions punishable under the so-called “Estonia Law”.

However, it ruled they could not be held accountable since they were on a German-flagged ship in international waters at the time.

While several countries have signed on to the 1995 accord, Germany has not.

But a Gothenburg appeals court sent the case back to the lower court for a retrial, arguing that “Estonia Law” does apply because the filmmakers are
Swedish. On Monday, judge Goran Lundahl said the lower court had taken into account that the wreck “is a grave site for a large number of people”.

“Protecting the sanctity of the dead is more important than protecting freedom of expression and information”, he said in a statement.

Swedish vocab: straffbart – punishable 

New gameshow shows up Swedes’ ignorance of immigrant cultures

Sweden’s state broadcaster SVT has launched a new gameshow in which ordinary Swedes have to try and guess whether immigrants to the country are lying or telling the truth about their cultures.

The new show, titled Invandrare for Svenskar, or “immigrants for Swedes”, is a version of Call my Bluff, in which a panel of ten immigrants from across Sweden, most minor celebrities, seek to fool three ethnic Swedes — jokingly referred to as “this evening’s minorities”, about their various cultures.

The show is hosted by the comedian Ahmed Berhan, who told Swedish state broadcaster SR that he wanted viewers to meet immigrants in a new setting.

“The fact that I could do a quiz show in this style is very fun, and I think it’s definitely time to see people from different backgrounds in a different situation from where you normally see them in, like in debates, or Uppdrag Granskning programmes about problems in outsider areas.”

The show, now on its third episode, brilliantly shows up how little the average Swede knows about immigrant cultures, with contestants easily fooled, for instance, into thinking that fufu, the West African staple food, is a word for the female sexual organ.

Other questions raised are whether Arabs say Eid Mubarak when someone sneezes, whether you should give someone the thumbs up in Iran and Afghanistan.

“We had so much fun recording it, that we had gut feeling it would work,” Berhan told SR. “To learn about one another from one another is something that really brings people together.”

Swedish vocab: minoritet – minority 

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Energy guarantees, no threat to Swedish financial stability, and Sweden Democrats a "serious threat" to democracy. Here's Sweden's news on Monday.

Published: 5 September 2022 08:20 CEST
Former Liberal Party leader warns of ‘serious threat’ from Sweden Democrats 

Bengt Westerberg, who led the Liberal Party for twelve years between 1983 and 1995, has warned that the Sweden Democrats (SD) are “a serious threat to democracy” in a joint debate article written with former Swedish prime minister Stefan Löfven. 

“An increased influence for SD definitely risks leading to the destruction of important democratic values,” the two wrote in an article in the Dagens Nyheter newspaper. 

They pointed to SD plans for restrictions on the freedom of public service media, depicting journalists as enemies of society, demands for party-political branding of journalists, reduction in press support, reduced support for student unions, calls to cut billions from the budget for public culture, removal of all books in foreign languages ​​from libraries, prohibition of pride flags in public, discrimination against non-Swedish citizens, and questioning of diversity. 

Westerberg wrote that he planned to vote for the Centre Party, as the party he used to lead (then called Folkpartiet), had now started cooperating with the Sweden Democrats. 

Swedish vocab: nedskärningar – cuts

Sweden to issue guarantees worth ‘billions’ to energy groups

Sweden said on Saturday it would provide liquidity guarantees to Nordic and Baltic energy companies worth “billions of dollars” in a bid to prevent a financial crisis sparked by Europe’s energy crunch.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson warned Sweden was facing the prospect of a “war winter”, and said the exact details of the guarantees remained to be worked out.

The announcement came after Russia said on Friday it was cutting off the Nord Stream gas pipeline to Germany indefinitely due to what it said were leaks in a turbine.

The closure is expected to lead to even higher production prices for electricity companies when the market opens on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Andersson said the guarantees were aimed at giving energy groups “the breathing room that is needed”.

Swedish vocab: likviditetsgarantier – liquidity guarantees

‘Financial stability not threatened’: financial markets minister 

A meeting of Sweden’s Financial Stability Council has concluded that Sweden’s financial stability is not threatened by problems in European energy trading systems, Sweden’s finance markets minister, Max Elger, said on Sunday. 

“We share the assessment that there is no threat to financial stability because we have provided a level of liquidity support which is sufficient to handle and isolate the problems we’ve identified in the energy derivatives market,” he said after a meeting of the Financial Stability Council, which includes the government, the Riksbank, the Financial Supervisory Authority and the Swedish National Debt Office. 

Sweden’s parliament is due to vote on the support package on Monday. 

Swedish vocab: likviditetsstöd – liquidity support 

