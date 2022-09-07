Sweden Democrats set out demands for post-election talks

Among the new policies is a law bringing in compulsory deportation of foreign citizens who commit crimes in Sweden, stop-and-search zones in areas with crime problems, and a national ban on begging.

“Issues around safety and security are going to come above all others during the next parliamentary term,” the party’s leader, Jimmie Åkesson, said at a press conference announcing the proposals.

He said his party would ideally receive ministerial seats in a new government, but that if this were not the case, it would need to receive commensurate policy concessions.

“If we back a government, it will require an agreement in place which sets out the reforms that need to be carried out,” he said. “We expect to have a big influence.”

“We understand that not all Sweden Democrat policies are going to be become reality after a change in government,” he continued. “But we are going to make demands across many policy areas. These demands are not ultimatums. We now that they need to be negotiated.”

The party has drawn up a list of around 100 proposals which it wants to be considered in the negotiations, about half of which concern justice and immigration.