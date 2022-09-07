Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

We will not have the Sweden Democrats in government: Moderates

Sweden’s Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson has reiterated that he does not want to have the far-right Sweden Democrats in their government.

“It will be a borgerlig [centre-right] government with borgerlig parties,” he said in a joint party leader interview with Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson.

Andersson on the other hand said that building a government with the Left Party was “not her number one alternative”. “I think it is unsettling that there were those MPs in the summer waving around flags from a terror-classed organisation,” she said. Swedish vocab: besvärande – unsettling/troubling/worrying

Sweden earning record amounts from electricity exports

Sky high electricity prices on the continent have driven Swedish electricity exports to record levels, with Sweden selling 4.2 billion kronor of power abroad in July.

According to Lars Munter, a market expert for Svenska kraftnät, the proceeds from the higher prices are shared by electricity producers, by insurers with whom consumers hedge their power orders, with Sweden’s state-owned transmission company Svenska kraftnät, and with its Norwegian counterpart Statkraft, which owns the Baltic Cable interconnector linking Sweden’s electricity grid with Germany’s.

“The value of the exports is 15.2 billion kronor, which goes to Swedish electricity producers and insurance companies,” he told TT.

Swedish vocab: prissäkringsföretagen – insurance companies

Nearly 400 forest species in Sweden threatened by clear-cutting: WWF report

At least 394 forest species are severely negatively affected by clear-cut foresty, a report from the Swedish Agricultural University ordered by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has found.

The report assessed how many of the country’s 999 threatened forest species were negatively affected by clear-cutting.

It found that 373 types of fungus, 208 types of beetle, 208 lichens, and 75 butterflies were affected negatively.

Swedish vocab: kalhyggesbruk – clear-cut forestry

‘Get the meatballs ready’: Swedish PM congratulates wrong Liz Truss

Sweden’s prime minister was so eager to congratulate Liz Truss on becoming the UK’s third woman prime minister on Monday, that her official Twitter account ended up congratulating the wrong person.

Moments after Truss was voted in as Conservative party leader, and as a result the UK’s next prime minister, Sweden’s prime minister Magdalena Andersson tweeted a message of congratulations to the @liztruss Twitter handle.

“Congratulations to @liztruss, as she assumes the role of Prime Minister of the UK. Sweden and UK will continue our deep and comprehensive cooperation. It is important for our citizens, economies, and security,” she wrote.

Unfortunately for Andersson, or more likely her hapless social media manager, this account is run by a certain Liz Trussell rather than the new Prime Minister Liz Truss, who immediately made fun of the situation.

“Looking forward to visit soon! Get the meatballs ready,” Trussell tweeted.

Swedish vocab: köttbullar – meatballs