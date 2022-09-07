Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

No SD in gov, record power exports, PM's Twitter gaffe, and clear-cut forestry: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup

Published: 7 September 2022 08:17 CEST
Liberal leader Johan Pehrson, Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson, Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson, and Green Party leader Per Bolund during TV4's party leader joint interview. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

We will not have the Sweden Democrats in government: Moderates 

Sweden’s Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson has reiterated that he does not want to have the far-right Sweden Democrats in their government. 

“It will be a borgerlig [centre-right] government with borgerlig parties,” he said in a joint party leader interview with Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson.

Andersson on the other hand said that building a government with the Left Party was “not her number one alternative”. 

“I think it is unsettling that there were those MPs in the summer waving around flags from a terror-classed organisation,” she said.

Swedish vocab: besvärande – unsettling/troubling/worrying

Sweden earning record amounts from electricity exports 

Sky high electricity prices on the continent have driven Swedish electricity exports to record levels, with Sweden selling 4.2 billion kronor of power abroad in July. 

According to Lars Munter, a market expert for Svenska kraftnät, the proceeds from the higher prices are shared by electricity producers, by insurers with whom consumers hedge their power orders, with Sweden’s state-owned transmission company Svenska kraftnät, and with its Norwegian counterpart Statkraft, which owns the Baltic Cable interconnector linking Sweden’s electricity grid with Germany’s. 

“The value of the exports is 15.2 billion kronor, which goes to Swedish electricity producers and insurance companies,” he told TT. 

Swedish vocab: prissäkringsföretagen – insurance companies 

Nearly 400 forest species in Sweden threatened by clear-cutting: WWF report 

At least 394 forest species are severely negatively affected by clear-cut foresty, a report from the Swedish Agricultural University ordered by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has found.  

The report assessed how many of the country’s 999 threatened forest species were negatively affected by clear-cutting. 

It found that 373 types of fungus, 208 types of beetle, 208 lichens, and 75 butterflies were affected negatively. 

Swedish vocab: kalhyggesbruk – clear-cut forestry 

‘Get the meatballs ready’: Swedish PM congratulates wrong Liz Truss

Sweden’s prime minister was so eager to congratulate Liz Truss on becoming the UK’s third woman prime minister on Monday, that her official Twitter account ended up congratulating the wrong person.

Moments after Truss was voted in as Conservative party leader, and as a result the UK’s next prime minister, Sweden’s prime minister Magdalena Andersson tweeted a message of congratulations to the @liztruss Twitter handle. 

“Congratulations to @liztruss, as she assumes the role of Prime Minister of the UK. Sweden and UK will continue our deep and comprehensive cooperation. It is important for our citizens, economies, and security,” she wrote.

Unfortunately for Andersson, or more likely her hapless social media manager, this account is run by a certain Liz Trussell rather than the new Prime Minister Liz Truss, who immediately made fun of the situation. 

“Looking forward to visit soon! Get the meatballs ready,” Trussell tweeted. 

Swedish vocab: köttbullar – meatballs 

Åkesson open to giving abortion constitutional protection 

Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson has said his party would be willing to give abortion constitutional protection, something the Centre Party has been pushing for since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that stopped US states from bringing in abortion bans. 

“We have no principled objection,” Åkesson said. 

Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar said she would also consider including constitutional protections in the ongoing inquiry into the Swedish constitution.

Ebba Busch, leader of the Christian Democrats, whose party has in the past included anti-abortion elements, said that it was “a sign of strength in the middle of a red-hot election campaign”, that the eight parties in Sweden’s parliament were all agreed on the need to protection abortion rights. 

Swedish vocab: en invändning – an objection 

Severe shortage of hospital beds in Sweden: doctors

Doctors in Sweden have reported a severe shortage in hospital beds in the country, with one in seven telling an inquiry by the Swedish Medical Association that they have to send home patients who should have been admitted every week. 

“In the long run, this is a patient safety risk,” said Sofia Rydgren Stale, the association’s chair. “Those who work in hospitals see a shortage of places as their worst work environment problem, that you are continually forced to make really tough prioritisations.” 

Swedish vocab: arbetsmiljöproblem – work environment problem

Filmmakers found guilty of disturbing Estonia ferry wreck site

Two Swedish documentary-makers who filmed the wreck of the “Estonia” ferry were on Monday found guilty in a retrial of violating the sanctity of the site where hundreds perished.

The Estonia sank in 1994, killing 852 people in one of the 20th century’s worst maritime disasters.

After deciding not to salvage the wreck, Sweden, Estonia and Finland agreed in 1995 to designate it a final resting place and make it illegal to disturb
the site.

In 2019, a film crew sent a remote-operated submersible to the ship while putting together a documentary that aired the following year, revealing a massive hole in the hull and casting doubt on the findings of an official investigation into the sinking.

The Gothenburg district court found in February 2021 that the documentary’s director Henrik Evertsson and deep-sea analyst Linus Andersson, both Swedes, had committed actions punishable under the so-called “Estonia Law”.

However, it ruled they could not be held accountable since they were on a German-flagged ship in international waters at the time.

While several countries have signed on to the 1995 accord, Germany has not.

But a Gothenburg appeals court sent the case back to the lower court for a retrial, arguing that “Estonia Law” does apply because the filmmakers are
Swedish. On Monday, judge Goran Lundahl said the lower court had taken into account that the wreck “is a grave site for a large number of people”.

“Protecting the sanctity of the dead is more important than protecting freedom of expression and information”, he said in a statement.

Swedish vocab: straffbart – punishable 

New gameshow shows up Swedes’ ignorance of immigrant cultures

Sweden’s state broadcaster SVT has launched a new gameshow in which ordinary Swedes have to try and guess whether immigrants to the country are lying or telling the truth about their cultures.

The new show, titled Invandrare for Svenskar, or “immigrants for Swedes”, is a version of Call my Bluff, in which a panel of ten immigrants from across Sweden, most minor celebrities, seek to fool three ethnic Swedes — jokingly referred to as “this evening’s minorities”, about their various cultures.

The show is hosted by the comedian Ahmed Berhan, who told Swedish state broadcaster SR that he wanted viewers to meet immigrants in a new setting.

“The fact that I could do a quiz show in this style is very fun, and I think it’s definitely time to see people from different backgrounds in a different situation from where you normally see them in, like in debates, or Uppdrag Granskning programmes about problems in outsider areas.”

The show, now on its third episode, brilliantly shows up how little the average Swede knows about immigrant cultures, with contestants easily fooled, for instance, into thinking that fufu, the West African staple food, is a word for the female sexual organ.

Other questions raised are whether Arabs say Eid Mubarak when someone sneezes, whether you should give someone the thumbs up in Iran and Afghanistan.

“We had so much fun recording it, that we had gut feeling it would work,” Berhan told SR. “To learn about one another from one another is something that really brings people together.”

Swedish vocab: minoritet – minority 

