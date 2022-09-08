Malmö student jailed for life for ‘reckless’ school murders

A court in Malmö said that the attack on two teachers at Malmö Latinskola was “particularly reckless”, and that the youth was guilty of murder despite the ruling of court psychiatrists that he was seriously psychiatrically disturbed at the time of the attack.

“The reason for this is that this is about two murders, and the district court has judged that the acts were particularly reckless,” Johan Kvart, the judge in the case, said at a press conference on Thursday.

Cederholm was also ordered to pay a million kronor in damages to the two murdered teachers’ loved ones.

Defence lawyer Anders Elison meets the press outside the courtroom. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

The court found that Cederholm had been sufficiently sane to understand what he was doing, and judged that neither his autism, nor his young age were enough to counteract that judgement.

The court also found that the murder had taken place after a period of careful planning, with Cederholm arming himself with two knives, an axe and a hammer in the school toilets, putting on a mask, scarf and ear protectors, and then waiting outside another toilet door for the two female teachers inside to emerge.

From New Years’ Day, this year, the minimum age for a life sentence in Sweden has been reduced to 18 from 21, meaning Cederholm could be given the country’s maximum sentence.