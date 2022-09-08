Read news from:
Austria
MAP: Where do the Sweden Democrats have their greatest support?

Voters for the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats do not necessarily come from areas with large immigrant communities, according to this interactive map of far-right supporters by The Local's intern Rita Cruz.

Published: 8 September 2022 15:53 CEST
The Moderate Party's Emilie Pilthammar, and the Sweden Democrats' Louise Erixon at a press conference in Sölvesborg, shortly after the Sweden Democrats won power there in 2018. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Sweden’s immigration history is an old one. Economic migrants have been coming steadily since the end of World War II, but many others have moved here in the last four decades seeking protection from war or persecution, in Chile, Iraq, Afghanistan, the Balkans, and other parts of the world. In 2015, most of the over 160,000 asylum seekers coming to Sweden were fleeing war in Syria, and more recently, many Ukrainians have come to Sweden to get protection from Russia’s invasion. 

Since the Sweden Democrats entered parliament in the 2010 election, they have skilfully exploited the unease among many in Sweden about the pace of immigration and failure to integrate those who have come to Sweden. 

But if we look at where the party’s voters came from in the last general election, back in 2018, it’s clear that living in an area with a high level of immigrants is not associated with voting for this anti-immigrant party. 

The lack of a correlation between municipalities with a higher percentage of people with a foreign background (here we are considering foreign-born people, but also those born in Sweden to foreign parents) and a vote for the Sweden Democrats seems to be because voting decisions have more to do with perceptions than people’s reality.

Social scientists Kirsti Jylhä, Jens Rydgren and Pontus Strimling, from the Institute for Future Studies, have looked closely at the motivations of SD voters.

Rydgren, a professor at Stockholm University, points out that the radical right has had good election results in Eastern European countries with extremely low immigration.

“Some voters dislike immigration whether or not immigration is high or low. And what counts is perception, not the actual level,", he explains. "Some voters are prone to overestimate the proportion of immigrants in an area. And sometimes, a change in the proportion of immigrants is more important than the actual level. That is, an increase from 2 percent to 4 percent may be seen as a dramatic change, even if the level is still objectively low."

The perception of how much immigration there is can be tied to several factors, such as the influence of media and social media, which contribute greatly to those perceptions, as does education, he says.

“Voters with university degrees are strongly underrepresented among the SD voters, which partly explains why SD support tends to be much lower in the big cities, where the educational level is higher on average”.

In the map, you can see how SD has lower penetration in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö.

Criminality, culture change, and economic costs are the main concerns of those who have a negative view of immigration. “These views exist across society, they are not exclusive to SD supporters”, explains Jylhä, a researcher in Psychology. Still, studies show they are more prevalent in right-wing supporters than among those on the left of the political spectrum.

Attitudes also vary according to which groups of immigrants we are talking about. Not all immigrants are viewed the same. "There is research showing people differentiate between different groups, and one of the factors is cultural distance," Jylhä explains.

This means people tend to have more positive attitudes towards immigrants coming from countries closer to theirs. In the case of Swedes, they are likely to have a more positive attitude towards people from other western countries, whose culture is in many ways similar to their own.

In general, Sweden still compares well with other European countries.

“Swedish people tend to have positive views of immigration in comparison with other European countries. According to research, negative attitudes towards immigration have not been increasing”, Jylhä says.

So why have the Sweden Democrats seen such growth over the last ten years?

“The most important explanation for the growth of the Sweden Democrats is that immigration has become a political topic”, he says, arguing that this has legitimised publicly sharing views on immigration, be they positive or negative.

All these factors considered, the elephant in the room still needs to be addressed: is anti-immigration vote rooted in racist or xenophobic beliefs?

Research suggests racism and xenophobia aren’t the most important factors for voters of European radical right parties. As for Sweden, Jylhä points out that anti-immigration vote is more about immigration as a phenomenon than about immigrants as individual people.

This doesn’t mean none of SD’s voters have racist or xenophobic beliefs, as some definitely do.

But as a political party, they have publicly moved away from those roots, and attempt to avoid overtly racist or xenophobic discourse publicly.

Jylhä describes then as radical right, but not “extreme”.

“The radical right aims to work within the democratic system and not resort to violent means”, he explains, arguing that the Sweden Democrats, like Vox in Spain, the Freedom Party in Austria, and the National Assembly seek to earn their place in democratic institutions through elections, and then change society from within those institutions. 

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

IN PICS: Why do Swedish politicians love to pose with sausages?

Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch hit headlines this week after posing with a falukorv in a radio interview. However, what may have seemed like an odd publicity stunt is actually part of a long tradition of Swedish politicians posing with sausages.

Published: 8 September 2022 15:44 CEST
IN PICS: Why do Swedish politicians love to pose with sausages?

Sweden’s last three Prime Ministers have all had a connection with korv (sausages) during their leadership.

We can start with Moderate prime minister Fredrik Reinfeldt, who was in power from 2006-2014.

Fredrik Reinfeldt is given a bunch of flowers and a hotdog after holding a speech in 2011. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/Scanpix/TT

In 2010 Reinfeldt’s love for falukorv became public knowledge after he described falukorv as his favourite ingredient in an interview with Dagens Nyheter. His love for korv then became somewhat of a running joke, leading to him being presented with hotdogs after speeches, and even as a parting gift from Centre party leader Annie Lööf in his final parliamentary speech in 2014.

Annie Lööf prepares to hand a falukorv over to Fredrik Reinfeldt following his final speech in parliament in 2014. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT
These sausage-based moments eventually became such a defining element in his career, that Reinfeld was invited on to TV show Historieäterna in 2016 to treat presenters Erik Haag and Lotta Lundgren to his mother’s sausage stew, insisting that he was “being completely serious when I say I have been eating this throughout my whole life.”

Stefan Löfven buys a sausage in Norrköping on an EU election tour. Photo: Peter Wallberg/TT
The sausage fest only became more intense in 2018, when Social Democrat prime minister Stefan Löfven launched an election video featuring a hotdog stand.
At the beginning of the video, the man in the hotdog stand asks “what do you want?” to which Löfven gives a list of policies such as “a society where security goes ahead of tax cuts”, “everyone who has worked a whole career can have a pension that they can live on”, finally ending with “and I also want a sausage with bread”.
Löfven was also the happy recipient of a korv-related departing gift when he took part in his final parliamentary speech in 2021 – this time a “very spicy sausage” called ‘Die Hard 6.0’ from Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson, along with a book titled Den svenska korvresan or “The Swedish sausage journey”.

Jimmie Åkesson hands over a sausage to Stefan Löfven following the latter’s final speech in parliament. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT
“There aren’t a lot of areas where Stefan Löfven and I are united, politically,” Åkesson said, when he handed over the gift “but sausages are one area where we’re in agreement.”

“This should in no way be seen as a threat or a wish for something bad to happen to him,” Åkesson added.

Löfven appeared to see it differently, though, stating to journalists afterwards “if this sausage is too strong for Åkesson then I better bloody well eat it!”

Despite Magdalena Andersson’s short nine-month tenure as Prime Minister so far, she has also had time to pose with a korv, uploading an image to her Instagram account back in June with the caption “as Prime Minister, there are a lot of state lunches. It’s very nice. On Monday I will welcome Nato’s General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg.”

“But grilling sausages with the family is unbeatable. Hope you have a good Saturday!”

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Magdalena Andersson (@magdalenanderssons)

 

But what about the current party leaders of other parties?

Jimmie Åkesson, who we’ve already established is a fan of stark korv, held his very own korvturné or “sausage tour” last year, travelling from Örnsköldsvik in the north of Sweden to Åkesson’s hometown of Sölvesborg in the south.

On the tour, he served up the same sausage he gave to Löfven in a departing gift, encouraging Swedes to discuss politics with him and “strengthen democracy and our culture” by not being afraid to say how they really feel.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Jimmie Åkesson™ (@akesson.jimmie)

Ebba Busch, on the other hand, has posed with a korv on multiple occasions during this election campaign, brandishing her falukorv on the 2nd, 3rd and 6th September at various speeches (we hope it wasn’t the same korv).

Ebba Busch with her falukorv. Photo: Tim Aro/TT
 
The Liberals’ Johan Pehrson is perhaps the most korv-loving party leader, sharing images and videos of himself on Instagram eating and grilling sausages, and even treating Moderate party leader Ulf Kristersson to a hotdog in return for a bag of McDonalds chicken nuggets.
 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Ulf Kristersson (@kristerssonulf)

 

Nooshi Dadgostar from the Left Party has also posed with sausages in the last few weeks, uploading a picture to her official Instagram account in August handing out hotdogs at Pride in Stockholm.
 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Nooshi Dadgostar (@nooshidadgostar)

 

But what about the Green Party? Have leaders Märta Stenevi and Per Bolund been seen posing with hotdogs? After extensive research, we couldn’t find any hotdog-related photos with either of them – vegetarian hotdog or otherwise.
We did, however, find this Instagram post of Stenevi and Bolund sharing a fika with a cinnamon bun and a coffee in a Swedish forest – also an extremely stereotypical Swedish food.

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Miljöpartiet de gröna (@miljopartiet)

