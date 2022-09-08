‘There’s never been anyone like her’: Swedish PM pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

“There has never been another person like Queen Elizabeth and her passing away deserves a moment of consideration,” Andersson said. “We have all been party to drastic events which have changed the world, but few have been party to so many as Elizabeth. Both I, myself, and the Swedish people want to express our condolences.”
In a statement, her son King Charles III said: “The death of my beloved mother Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.
“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”
Elizabeth’s reign spanned he Victorian to the modern era. Her first prime minister, Winston Churchill, was born in 1874, while her last Liz Truss, was born 101 years later in 1975.
Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf, who was Elizabeth II’s fourth cousin, issued a statement praising Queen Elizabeth’s “sense of duty” and “outstanding dedication”.
“My family and I have with great sorrow received the notice that my dear relative, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, has passed away,” he said in a statement.
“The Queen served her Nations and Commonwealth with an outstanding dedication and sense of duty,” he said. “She has been a continuous presence, not only in British society, but internationally. Throughout this time, she has been a good friend to my family and a link to our common family histories.”
“We convey our condolences to the Queen’s family and to her people.”
