“There has never been another person like Queen Elizabeth and her passing away deserves a moment of consideration,” Andersson said. “We have all been party to drastic events which have changed the world, but few have been party to so many as Elizabeth. Both I, myself, and the Swedish people want to express our condolences.”

Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral, her beloved country house in Scotland, aged 96, after 70 years on the throne.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

In a statement, her son King Charles III said: “The death of my beloved mother Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.” Elizabeth’s reign spanned he Victorian to the modern era. Her first prime minister, Winston Churchill, was born in 1874, while her last Liz Truss, was born 101 years later in 1975.