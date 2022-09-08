Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SWEDEN AND THE UK

‘There’s never been anyone like her’: Swedish PM pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson held a press conference on Thursday evening to express her condolences after the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II, who was Europe's longest reigning monarch, had died.

Published: 8 September 2022 20:19 CEST
'There's never been anyone like her': Swedish PM pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at the Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Photo: Frank Augstein

“There has never been another person like Queen Elizabeth and her passing away deserves a moment of consideration,” Andersson said. “We have all been party to drastic events which have changed the world, but few have been party to so many as Elizabeth. Both I, myself, and the Swedish people want to express our condolences.”

 
Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral, her beloved country house in Scotland, aged 96, after 70 years on the throne. 
 
In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

In a statement, her son King Charles III said: “The death of my beloved mother Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

Elizabeth’s reign spanned he Victorian to the modern era. Her first prime minister, Winston Churchill, was born in 1874, while her last Liz Truss, was born 101 years later in 1975.

Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf, who was Elizabeth II’s fourth cousin, issued a statement praising Queen Elizabeth’s “sense of duty” and “outstanding dedication”. 

“My family and I have with great sorrow received the notice that my dear relative, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, has passed away,” he said in a statement. 

“The Queen served her Nations and Commonwealth with an outstanding dedication and sense of duty,” he said. “She has been a continuous presence, not only in British society, but internationally. Throughout this time, she has been a good friend to my family and a link to our common family histories.” 

“We convey our condolences to the Queen’s family and to her people.” 

 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

MAGDALENA ANDERSSON

‘Get the meatballs ready’: Swedish PM congratulates wrong Liz Truss

Sweden's prime minister was so eager to congratulate Liz Truss on becoming the UK's third woman prime minister on Monday, that her official Twitter account ended up messaging the wrong person.

Published: 6 September 2022 11:26 CEST
'Get the meatballs ready': Swedish PM congratulates wrong Liz Truss

Moments after Truss was voted in as Conservative party leader, and as a result the UK’s next prime minister, Sweden’s prime minister Magdalena Andersson tweeted a message of congratulations to the @liztruss Twitter handle. 

“Congratulations to @liztruss, as she assumes the role of Prime Minister of the UK. Sweden and UK will continue our deep and comprehensive cooperation. It is important for our citizens, economies and security,” she wrote.

Unfortunately for Andersson, or more likely her hapless social media manager, this account is run by a certain Liz Trussell rather than the new Prime Minister Liz Truss, who immediately made fun of the situation. 

“Looking forward to visit soon! Get the meatballs ready,” Trussell tweeted. 

Andersson’s account corrected the mistake after 27 minutes, tweeting to the correct @trussliz account. 

In the defence of Sweden’s PM, she was far from the only person to make the error, with the UK’s Green Party MP Caroline Lucas among the many who tweeted to Trussell.

Trussell spent the evening making the most of the situation, who Sky presenter Sophy Ridge joked was “living her best life” replying to the wrongly sent tweets. 

SHOW COMMENTS