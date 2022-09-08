IN PICS: Why do Swedish politicians love to pose with sausages?

Sweden’s last three Prime Ministers have all had a connection with korv (sausages) during their leadership.
We can start with Moderate prime minister Fredrik Reinfeldt, who was in power from 2006-2014.
In 2010 Reinfeldt’s love for falukorv became public knowledge after he described falukorv as his favourite ingredient in an interview with Dagens Nyheter. His love for korv then became somewhat of a running joke, leading to him being presented with hotdogs after speeches, and even as a parting gift from Centre party leader Annie Lööf in his final parliamentary speech in 2014.
“This should in no way be seen as a threat or a wish for something bad to happen to him,” Åkesson added.
Löfven appeared to see it differently, though, stating to journalists afterwards “if this sausage is too strong for Åkesson then I better bloody well eat it!”
Despite Magdalena Andersson’s short nine-month tenure as Prime Minister so far, she has also had time to pose with a korv, uploading an image to her Instagram account back in June with the caption “as Prime Minister, there are a lot of state lunches. It’s very nice. On Monday I will welcome Nato’s General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg.”
“But grilling sausages with the family is unbeatable. Hope you have a good Saturday!”
View this post on Instagram
But what about the current party leaders of other parties?
Jimmie Åkesson, who we’ve already established is a fan of stark korv, held his very own korvturné or “sausage tour” last year, travelling from Örnsköldsvik in the north of Sweden to Åkesson’s hometown of Sölvesborg in the south.
On the tour, he served up the same sausage he gave to Löfven in a departing gift, encouraging Swedes to discuss politics with him and “strengthen democracy and our culture” by not being afraid to say how they really feel.
View this post on Instagram
Ebba Busch, on the other hand, has posed with a korv on multiple occasions during this election campaign, brandishing her falukorv on the 2nd, 3rd and 6th September at various speeches (we hope it wasn’t the same korv).
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Member comments