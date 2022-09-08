Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

IN PICS: Why do Swedish politicians love to pose with sausages?

Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch hit headlines this week after posing with a falukorv in a radio interview. However, what may have seemed like an odd publicity stunt is actually part of a long tradition of Swedish politicians posing with sausages.

Published: 8 September 2022 15:44 CEST
IN PICS: Why do Swedish politicians love to pose with sausages?
Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch brandishes a falukorv in a radio interview while Sweden Democrat Leader Jimmie Åkesson takes a photo. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

Sweden’s last three Prime Ministers have all had a connection with korv (sausages) during their leadership.

We can start with Moderate prime minister Fredrik Reinfeldt, who was in power from 2006-2014.

Fredrik Reinfeldt is given a bunch of flowers and a hotdog after holding a speech in 2011. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/Scanpix/TT

In 2010 Reinfeldt’s love for falukorv became public knowledge after he described falukorv as his favourite ingredient in an interview with Dagens Nyheter. His love for korv then became somewhat of a running joke, leading to him being presented with hotdogs after speeches, and even as a parting gift from Centre party leader Annie Lööf in his final parliamentary speech in 2014.

Annie Lööf prepares to hand a falukorv over to Fredrik Reinfeldt following his final speech in parliament in 2014. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT
These sausage-based moments eventually became such a defining element in his career, that Reinfeld was invited on to TV show Historieäterna in 2016 to treat presenters Erik Haag and Lotta Lundgren to his mother’s sausage stew, insisting that he was “being completely serious when I say I have been eating this throughout my whole life.”

Stefan Löfven buys a sausage in Norrköping on an EU election tour. Photo: Peter Wallberg/TT
The sausage fest only became more intense in 2018, when Social Democrat prime minister Stefan Löfven launched an election video featuring a hotdog stand.
At the beginning of the video, the man in the hotdog stand asks “what do you want?” to which Löfven gives a list of policies such as “a society where security goes ahead of tax cuts”, “everyone who has worked a whole career can have a pension that they can live on”, finally ending with “and I also want a sausage with bread”.
Löfven was also the happy recipient of a korv-related departing gift when he took part in his final parliamentary speech in 2021 – this time a “very spicy sausage” called ‘Die Hard 6.0’ from Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson, along with a book titled Den svenska korvresan or “The Swedish sausage journey”.

Jimmie Åkesson hands over a sausage to Stefan Löfven following the latter’s final speech in parliament. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT
“There aren’t a lot of areas where Stefan Löfven and I are united, politically,” Åkesson said, when he handed over the gift “but sausages are one area where we’re in agreement.”

“This should in no way be seen as a threat or a wish for something bad to happen to him,” Åkesson added.

Löfven appeared to see it differently, though, stating to journalists afterwards “if this sausage is too strong for Åkesson then I better bloody well eat it!”

Despite Magdalena Andersson’s short nine-month tenure as Prime Minister so far, she has also had time to pose with a korv, uploading an image to her Instagram account back in June with the caption “as Prime Minister, there are a lot of state lunches. It’s very nice. On Monday I will welcome Nato’s General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg.”

“But grilling sausages with the family is unbeatable. Hope you have a good Saturday!”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Magdalena Andersson (@magdalenanderssons)

 

But what about the current party leaders of other parties?

Jimmie Åkesson, who we’ve already established is a fan of stark korv, held his very own korvturné or “sausage tour” last year, travelling from Örnsköldsvik in the north of Sweden to Åkesson’s hometown of Sölvesborg in the south.

On the tour, he served up the same sausage he gave to Löfven in a departing gift, encouraging Swedes to discuss politics with him and “strengthen democracy and our culture” by not being afraid to say how they really feel.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jimmie Åkesson™ (@akesson.jimmie)

Ebba Busch, on the other hand, has posed with a korv on multiple occasions during this election campaign, brandishing her falukorv on the 2nd, 3rd and 6th September at various speeches (we hope it wasn’t the same korv).

Ebba Busch with her falukorv. Photo: Tim Aro/TT
 
The Liberals’ Johan Pehrson is perhaps the most korv-loving party leader, sharing images and videos of himself on Instagram eating and grilling sausages, and even treating Moderate party leader Ulf Kristersson to a hotdog in return for a bag of McDonalds chicken nuggets.
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ulf Kristersson (@kristerssonulf)

 

Nooshi Dadgostar from the Left Party has also posed with sausages in the last few weeks, uploading a picture to her official Instagram account in August handing out hotdogs at Pride in Stockholm.
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nooshi Dadgostar (@nooshidadgostar)

 

But what about the Green Party? Have leaders Märta Stenevi and Per Bolund been seen posing with hotdogs? After extensive research, we couldn’t find any hotdog-related photos with either of them – vegetarian hotdog or otherwise.
We did, however, find this Instagram post of Stenevi and Bolund sharing a fika with a cinnamon bun and a coffee in a Swedish forest – also an extremely stereotypical Swedish food.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miljöpartiet de gröna (@miljopartiet)

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

EDUCATION

Sweden’s pioneering for-profit ‘free schools’ under fire

Thirty years after their introduction, Sweden is a world leader of "free schools" owned by for-profit companies that pay dividends to shareholders -- a business model hotly debated ahead of the general election on September 11, 2022.

Published: 8 September 2022 11:36 CEST
Sweden's pioneering for-profit 'free schools' under fire

In a Stockholm suburb, the Drottning Blanka secondary school premises look more like an office space than your traditional red-brick institution with a schoolyard and gymnasium.

Like many of Sweden’s “free schools”, it doesn’t have its own building — instead, it rents a commercial space alongside other companies.

Here, performance is not just about how students do in exams.

“Free schools” owned by for-profit companies that pay dividends to shareholders are a business model hotly debated ahead of Sunday’s general election.

Drottning Blanka’s senior high school in Järfälla, Sweden. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP

Almost a fifth of pupils in Sweden attend one of the country’s 3,900 primary and secondary “free schools”, first introduced in the country in the early 1990s.

Known elsewhere as voucher or charter schools, Sweden is a world leader in this type of schooling, which offers broader educational choice but still follows the Swedish curriculum.

Around three-quarters of “free schools” are owned by public limited companies and are for-profit, according to official statistics.

The remainder are either non-profit or run by foundations.

But in egalitarian Sweden, in order to ensure the “free schools” are accessible to all, they are 100 percent state-funded.

‘Party’s over’

Critics of the model decry the fact that taxpayer money intended for children’s education ends up in shareholders’ pockets.

“The party is over. The money from your taxes must go to schools, not to company profits,” thundered Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in July.

She wants to put an end to “free schools” paying out dividends. Schools that do make profits should instead reinvest them in their establishments, she argues.

“The quest for profits in Swedish schools must end,” insisted Andersson, who is seeking the Social Democrats’ third straight mandate in the election.

Conceived as a right-wing reform in 1992 and supported by successive left and right governments since then, proponents of the system initially thought it would pave the way for a few schools run by individuals passionate about education.

Little did they know that it would give rise to a bevy of schools owned by private companies often listed on the stock exchange, such as AcadeMedia, Sweden’s biggest education group with annual revenues of over $1 billion (one billion euros).

The group recently announced — in the midst of the election campaign — that it would dish out 185 million kronor ($17 million) in dividends to shareholders, or about a quarter of its profits.

School Principal Pia Johansson poses for a photo at the Drottning Blankas secondary school in Jarfalla, Sweden. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP

In the capital’s Järfälla suburb, principal Pia Johansson says her school’s parent company, Drottning Blanka AB which runs 27 establishments and belongs to AcadeMedia, has a profit margin target of six percent.

She’s opposed to a ban on dividends. “It’s like any other business: people invest money, large sums of money,” she says.

“It’s natural that investors want some of the profit,” she adds, acknowledging however that there “maybe should be some kind of limit”.

That’s the approach preferred by the leader of the opposition conservative Moderates, Ulf Kristersson, who is challenging Andersson for the role of prime minister on Sunday.

“I’ve always said that dividends at well-run school groups are not a problem for Sweden. I’m much more concerned about the bad state-run schools,” he said after AcadeMedia announced its dividend payout.

His party has called for dividend caps on schools that “perform poorly” academically.

Dividend ban?

While a large majority of Swedes are in favour of “free schools”, most are opposed to them turning huge profits, opinion polls show.

Prime Minister Andersson in July appointed a special rapporteur to draw up proposals on how to move forward with a ban on dividends from schools.

The issue is tricky, as existing shareholders would likely demand costly compensation.

Detractors of the for-profit system say the model attracts irresponsible actors, and encourages owners to cut costs to maximise profits and inflate students’ grades in order to bring in “clients”.

Marcus Strömberg, AcadeMedia’s chief executive, insists, however, that profits are necessary.

A company’s budget surplus enables it to invest in and develop its educational operations and provide “security for students”, as well as “create more school places”, he told AFP.

By AFP’s Karine Pfenniger

SHOW COMMENTS