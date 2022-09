Queen Elizabeth’s first state visit to Sweden took place in 1956, just three years after her coronation. The visit included a trip to Olympiastadion in Stockholm to watch the Olympic equestrian competitions, which were held in Sweden that year despite the rest of the Olympic Games taking place in Melbourne, Australia.

Queen Elizabeth at the equestrian Olympic competition alongside then-King Gustaf VI Adolf of Sweden, Queen Louise of Sweden and Prince Philip.

Photo: Pressens Bild/TT

The Queen also took part in a dinner in Stockholm’s town hall with the Social Democrat city council chairman Carl Albert Anderson and Prince Bertil, the uncle of Sweden’s current King Carl XVI Gustaf.

Queen Elizabeth II at a dinner in Gyllene salen in Stockholm’s town hall, alongside Prince Bertil and city council chairman Carl Albert Anderson. Photo: Pressens Bild/TT

Queen Elizabeth II watches the olympic horse-riding in Stockholm, 1956. Photo: Pressens Bild/TT

Her next visit to Sweden was a four day official state visit from May 25th-28th, 1983. On this visit, Queen Elizabeth met Sweden’s current king, King Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife, Queen Silvia. Here they are alongside Prince Philip.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. Photo: Jan Collsiöö/Scanpix/TT

The Queen and Prince Philip travelled on the Swedish royal boat Vasaorden, alongside King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

The Queen and Prince Philip disembark the Swedish royal ship Vasaorden outside Grand hotell, Stockholm. Photo: Svenskt Pressfoto/Scanpix/TT

Crowds in Stockholm were keen to meet the British royals, who were welcomed with flags by the Swedish public.

Photo: Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT

The Queen’s Rolls-Royce was also shipped over for the occasion, where it was given a new temporary registration number: HMQ 001 for Her Majesty the Queen.