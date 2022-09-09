Your guide to The Local’s Swedish election coverage

Sweden’s immigration history is an old one. Economic migrants have been coming steadily since the end of World War II, but many others have moved here in the last four decades seeking protection from war or persecution, in Chile, Iraq, Afghanistan, the Balkans, and other parts of the world. In 2015, most of the over 160,000 asylum seekers coming to Sweden were fleeing war in Syria, and more recently, many Ukrainians have come to Sweden to get protection from Russia’s invasion.

Since the Sweden Democrats entered parliament in the 2010 election, they have skilfully exploited the unease among many in Sweden about the pace of immigration and failure to integrate those who have come to Sweden.

But if we look at where the party’s voters came from in the last general election, back in 2018, it’s clear that living in an area with a high level of immigrants is not associated with voting for this anti-immigrant party.

The lack of a correlation between municipalities with a higher percentage of people with a foreign background (here we are considering foreign-born people, but also those born in Sweden to foreign parents) and a vote for the Sweden Democrats seems to be because voting decisions have more to do with perceptions than people’s reality.

Social scientists Kirsti Jylhä, Jens Rydgren and Pontus Strimling, from the Institute for Futures Studies, have looked closely at the motivations of SD voters.

Rydgren, a professor at Stockholm University, points out that the radical right has had good election results in Eastern European countries with extremely low immigration.

“Some voters dislike immigration immigration is high or low. And what counts is perception, not the actual level,", he explains. "Some voters are prone to overestimate the proportion of immigrants in an area. And sometimes, a change in the proportion of immigrants is more important than the actual level. That is, an increase from 2 percent to 4 percent may be seen as a dramatic change, even if the level is still objectively low."

The perception of how much immigration there is can be tied to several factors, such as the influence of media and social media, which contribute greatly to those perceptions, as does education, he says.

“Voters with university degrees are strongly underrepresented among the SD voters, which partly explains why SD support tends to be much lower in the big cities, where the educational level is higher on average”.

In the map, you can see how SD has lower penetration in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö.

Criminality, culture change, and economic costs are the main concerns of those who have a negative view of immigration. “These views exist across society, they are not exclusive to SD supporters”, explains Jylhä, a researcher in psychology. Still, studies show they are more prevalent in right-wing supporters than among those on the left of the political spectrum.

Attitudes also vary according to which groups of immigrants we are talking about. Not all immigrants are viewed the same. "There is research showing people differentiate between different groups, and one of the factors is cultural distance," Jylhä explains.

This means people tend to have more positive attitudes towards immigrants coming from countries closer to theirs. In the case of Swedes, they are likely to have a more positive attitude towards people from other western countries, whose culture is in many ways similar to their own.

In general, Sweden still compares well with other European countries.

“Swedish people tend to have positive views of immigration in comparison with other European countries. According to research, negative attitudes towards immigration have not been increasing”, Jylhä says.

So why have the Sweden Democrats seen such growth over the last ten years?

“The most important explanation for the growth of the Sweden Democrats is that immigration has become a political topic”, he says, arguing that this has legitimised publicly sharing views on immigration, be they positive or negative.

All these factors considered, the elephant in the room still needs to be addressed: is anti-immigration vote rooted in racist or xenophobic beliefs?

Research suggests racism and xenophobia aren’t the most important factors for voters of European radical right parties. As for Sweden, Jylhä points out that anti-immigration vote is more about immigration as a phenomenon than about immigrants as individual people.

This doesn’t mean none of SD’s voters have racist or xenophobic beliefs, as some definitely do.

But as a political party, they have publicly moved away from those roots, and attempt to avoid overtly racist or xenophobic discourse publicly.

Jylhä describes then as radical right, but not “extreme”.

“The radical right aims to work within the democratic system and not resort to violent means”, he explains, arguing that the Sweden Democrats, like Vox in Spain, the Freedom Party in Austria, and the National Assembly seek to earn their place in democratic institutions through elections, and then change society from within those institutions.