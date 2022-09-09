Your guide to The Local’s Swedish election coverage

How could these parties change life for foreigners?
In this series, we looked at the three biggest parties in Sweden – the ruling Social Democrats, the conservative Moderates and the far-right Sweden Democrats, and did a deep-dive into their policies to see how they could change life for foreigners in Sweden if they win the election on Sunday.
- How could the Sweden Democrats change life for foreigners in Sweden?
- How would the Moderate Party change life for foreigners in Sweden?
- How would the Social Democrats change life for foreigners in Sweden?
Election pledges and policy comparisons
If you’re interested in reading more on the election pledges of each party in this election, as well as how those pledges could affect foreigners in Sweden, have a look at these articles.
- KEY POINTS: How election pledges would affect foreigners in Sweden
- What election pledges have Sweden’s largest political parties made this year?
- What election pledges have Sweden’s smaller political parties made this year
We also have these three articles comparing specific policies between each party:
- EXPLAINED: Who’s telling the truth about electricity in Sweden’s election?
- KEY POINTS: How do Sweden’s parties plan to deal with high energy prices?
- EXPLAINED: How do Sweden’s political parties want to reform work permits?
Manifestos
In a similar vein, we have this article on the election manifestos from each political party.
Bloc politics and polls
Do you want to know who is in the lead at the moment, and what that means for Sweden’s bloc politics system? Have a look at these articles with the latest information.
- A guide to bloc politics: What might Sweden’s next government look like?
- SWEDISH ELECTION: ‘It’s impossible to guess which, but one bloc will win a majority’
- LATEST POLLS: Who is in the lead with five days to go until Sweden’s election?
- PROFILE: Who are the lead contenders in Sweden’s general election?
Election guides and how to vote
Unsure if you can vote in this election? What do regions and municipalities do? What does your election card mean? Here’s a list of guides and explainers on how the election, and voting, works.
- The ultimate guide to the 2022 Swedish election
- What’s a röstkort? How to decipher your Swedish voting card
- EXPLAINED: How does early voting work in Sweden?
- Can I vote in the 2022 Swedish election?
- EXPLAINED: What happens on election day and when do we get a result?
- IN DATA: Who controls Sweden’s regions and municipalities?
Party interviews
Here we have a collection of interviews with party leaders and representatives we’ve undertaken over the past few months.
- INTERVIEW: Sweden has been ruled for four years on ‘essentially the Centre Party’s programme’
- Märta Stenevi: ‘We can’t be focused on the environment as a niche issue’
- Ebba Busch: I don’t regret my ‘100 injured Islamists’ comment
- Nooshi Dadgostar: ‘Immigrants and Swedes need the same things’
- INTERVIEW: ‘The Sweden Democrats are needed in government’
Opinion pieces
Our contributors have written a number of opinion pieces on the election, covering segregation, what a Sweden Democrat government could look like, and whether the Social Democrats could follow their sister party in Denmark and embrace the far-right. Read those here.
- Six things Sweden’s politicians get wrong about segregation
- OPINION: What would a Sweden Democrats backed government look like?
- Are Sweden’s Social Democrats ready to go the full Denmark?
Offbeat
Finally, if the election coverage is all a bit much for you and you want some light relief, check out these articles on election vocab, our ABBA guide to the Swedish election and why Swedish politicians love to pose with sausages.
