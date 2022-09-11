Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Five things to know about Sweden’s election

On Sunday Sweden is voting in what looks to be a tight election between the incumbent left-wing and an unprecedented alliance between the right and the far right. Here are five things to know about the election.

Published: 11 September 2022 12:04 CEST
Five things to know about Sweden's election
(L-R) Marta Stenevi leader of the Green Party in Sweden, Nooshi Dadgostar, leader of the left party in Sweden, Annie Loof, leader of the Centre Party in Sweden, Swedish Prime Minister and leader of the Social Democrats Magdalena Andersson, Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Moderate Party in Sweden, Jimmie Akesson, leader of the Sweden Democrats party, Ebba Busch, leader of the Christian Democrats Party in Sweden and Johan Pehrson, leader of the Liberal People's Party. Photo: Jonathan NACKSTRAND/AFP

NATO

For two centuries, Sweden’s policy was to stay out of military alliances. But public and political support for joining NATO soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, leading the country to apply for membership in mid-May along with neighbouring Finland.

Despite assurances that the countries would be welcomed into the alliance “with open arms,” they’ve faced intense opposition from Turkey, which accuses the Nordic countries of providing a safe haven for terrorist groups.

A deal was struck between the three countries in June, which included provisions on handling extraditions and sharing information.

All parties, except the Left and the Greens, back membership but the incoming government will need to manage the tense relations with Ankara, which has insisted it could still block the countries’ entry — which requires ratification by all North Atlantic Treaty Organization member states — if it feels Sweden and Finland do not deliver on their promises.

Greta effect?

Two weeks ahead of Sweden’s 2018 election, then 15-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg began sitting outside Stockholm’s parliament building with her now-iconic “School Strike for Climate” sign.

Her protest urged politicians to bring Swedish emissions in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement.

At first it garnered little attention, but soon sparked a global movement, leading Thunberg to travel the world to address — and often berate — world leaders.

Thunberg has spoken at the UN, been named a TIME person of the year, and even been tipped as a favourite to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

But heading into this year’s Swedish election, climate concerns have retreated. Voters are more concerned with law and order amid rising gang violence, and energy policy with soaring gas and electricity prices.

This is the first election where the young climate activist is eligible to vote. On Friday she lamented that “the climate crisis has been more or less ignored in this election campaign”.

Covid pandemic

Sweden’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic has also been notably absent from the election campaign.The country made headlines when it refused to implement draconian measures as other countries around the world went into lockdown.

Despite a soaring death toll as the virus surged in elderly care homes, Swedish authorities opted to keep society relatively open, arguing that a lockdown would be more detrimental to public health than the virus.

Instead it introduced voluntary recommendations, and as the pandemic wore on, limits on public gatherings and opening hours at bars and restaurants. Face masks were only advised in some situations.

The country’s Covid toll of 1,901 deaths per million in early September was below the EU average of 2,529 per million, according to Our World in Data.

“Most people are happy with the strategy”, author and journalist Jens Liljestrand told AFP, explaining the lack of debate on the subject in the campaign.

The pandemic “hasn’t left any mark, it’s like a collective blackout”, he said.

Electoral system

Sweden’s single-chamber parliament, the Riksdag, has 349 seats and is the country’s supreme decision-making body.

A general election is held every four years, and to get into parliament parties must amass a minimum of four percent of votes.

In order of the number of seats, the current parties are the ruling centre-left Social Democrats, the conservative Moderate Party, the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, the Centre Party, the Left Party, the
Christian Democrats, the Liberals and the Green Party.

Following an election, the speaker nominates the prime ministerial candidate they believe is most likely to be supported by parliament, which is then voted on by MPs.

Under the Swedish system a candidate needs to be tolerated by parliament to be elected, meaning they can assume office as long as a majority does not vote against them.

While the Social Democrats held on to government power without interruption for four decades until the 1970s, today’s more fractured political landscape means governments have in recent decades needed to rely on alliances and coalitions to secure power. 

Schoolchildren to the polls

In Sweden, students over the age of 13 can cast ballots in a nationwide “school election” aimed at raising awareness about voting and politics.

Participating schools follow the real election campaign, with students voting in school for the actual parties in a simulation of the official election.

This year, 1,580 schools have signed up for the initiative, organised by the governmental Agency for Youth and Civil Society, and over half a million students are expected to cast ballots.

Students will even have their own election day rally where they will be able to watch their results tick in live on Monday, the day after the official vote.

In the previous school election in 2018, the country’s teenagers showed a preference for the conservative Moderates, which won 21.23 percent of their votes, followed by the centre-left Social Democrats with 19.53 percent and the far-right Sweden Democrats with 15.5 percent.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

OPINION & ANALYSIS

OPINION: To protect Sweden’s democracy, trust is not enough

With only two majority votes in parliament needed to change the constitution, Sweden's democratic system, while robust, is also vulnerable, warns Kevin Casas-Zamora, Secretary General for International IDEA.

Published: 11 September 2022 14:04 CEST
OPINION: To protect Sweden’s democracy, trust is not enough

Sweden is one of the few countries whose name evokes a set of values with significance to the rest of the world. The country stands as a proxy for a combination of egalitarianism, commitment to international peace, and respect for democracy and the rule of law. The fate of those values in Sweden matters well beyond its borders. 

Sweden’s commitment to democracy is the result of over 100 years of daily practice of pluralism, tolerance, compromise, inclusion, and vigilance. The results are in plain sight – the country’s democratic performance remains outstanding. When it comes to electoral integrity, the 2019-2021 Report of the Electoral Integrity Project ranks Sweden 2nd in the world. If we focus on the effectiveness of parliament, a key measure of the vitality of checks and balances, the country is first in the world, according to International IDEA’s Global State of Democracy Indices. In a world where, as per IDEA’s figures, average electoral turnout has dropped more than 10 percentage points since the early-1990s, Sweden’s turnout at the last election (87%) was one of the world’s highest and on a par, remarkably, with the country’s participation rates in the 1970s, despite voting not being compulsory. The 2022 World Press Freedom Index has Sweden in the 3rd place globally. Swedish women occupy 55 percent of senior management positions in government, the second highest among OECD countries, and 47% of seats in parliament, third in the OECD. The overall picture is of an exceptionally robust democracy. 

Alas, no democracy is perfect. The recent scandal about attempts by some parties to subvert the spirit of political finance regulation is but one example of the many areas in which Swedish democracy needs reform. Indeed, the country continues to embrace a lax approach to political finance, anchored in the generous availability of public funding for parties, and in which private political donations and party and candidate expenditures are practically unregulated, except for the obligation to report the origin of donations above 24,150 kronor. Sweden is one of very few European countries that lack reporting requirements for party spending. It is also one of the few countries where foreign political donations are legal. The latter have been banned in 77 percent of European countries, including Finland, Iceland and Norway. The current set of political finance regulations is an accident waiting to happen, and we may have just seen the first evidence of the risks involved. 

A much more serious weakness –one repeatedly pointed out by experts—concerns the ease with which the constitutional framework can be amended. As of today, any provision of the Swedish Constitution can be changed by two simple majority votes in Parliament with an intervening election, in a process that could take a little more than one year. At no point in the process a qualified majority is needed. One shudders at what a Viktor Orbán-like leader could do to the basic tenets of democracy and the rule of law on the back of a transient majority. Is such figure likely to emerge soon in Sweden? Maybe not, but in an age of increasing polarisation and global headwinds against democracy the probability is considerably greater than zero.

Herein lies the crux of the matter. The past success of democracy in Sweden has created an atmosphere in which it is easy to dismiss the need for reforms. The glaring feature of the Swedish electoral and political system –one visible to any foreigner, particularly one who, like me, comes from Latin America—is the astonishing levels of trust upon which it is based. Trust in Parliament, political parties, and the national government in Sweden dwarfs even the EU average (72 percent vs 34 percent, 38 percent vs 19 percent and 58 percent vs 34 percent, all according to Statista). There’s no question that such levels of trust are well earned when one looks at the track record of democratic institutions in the country. But past is not always prologue. The real question is whether unshakable trust is a valid operating premise for any democratic system that wants to endure in this age of ominous threats to democracy. Who could deny, for example, that the reluctance to ban foreign political donations is spectacularly ill advised in an age of well documented transnational efforts to subvert democracy?

No democracy is immune to backsliding. The health of any democracy requires eternal vigilance on society’s part. Whatever each of us may think about the tenor of current political debates in Sweden about migration and public order, it seems clear that political elites and a large part of society have recognised that the mores that worked well for the country in the past may need to be rethought in the face of a different world. It is open to question if the same realisation has dawned upon as many people with regards to Sweden’s constitutional and electoral rules. When it comes to the latter, the country seems determined to cling to an illustrious past and vaporous notions of trust. These premises will be put to test sooner or later. Sweden’s democracy is very strong, but it deserves to be protected in a more active and muscular way. This for its own sake, but also for what it means to the world.

SHOW COMMENTS