OPINION: To protect Sweden’s democracy, trust is not enough
With only two majority votes in parliament needed to change the constitution, Sweden's democratic system, while robust, is also vulnerable, warns Kevin Casas-Zamora, Secretary General for International IDEA.
Published: 11 September 2022 14:04 CEST
Kevin Casas-Zamora is Secretary-General of International IDEA. Photo: International IDEA
Five things to know about Sweden’s election
On Sunday Sweden is voting in what looks to be a tight election between the incumbent left-wing and an unprecedented alliance between the right and the far right. Here are five things to know about the election.
Published: 11 September 2022 12:04 CEST
