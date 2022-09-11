Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Slim lead for Sweden’s first female PM as exit polls released

Sweden's left-wing bloc, led by Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson's Social Democrats, was credited with a slim lead in Sunday's general election in two exit polls published after voting ended, which also indicated a far-right surge.

Published: 11 September 2022 21:07 CEST
Slim lead for Sweden's first female PM as exit polls released
Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson arrives at the party's election vigil in Stockholm. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT

The four left-wing parties were credited with 50.6 percent of voter support in an exit poll published on TV4 compared to 48 percent for the four parties
on the right, while a second exit poll on public broadcaster SVT gave the left 49.8 percent and the right 49.2 percent.

If  the SVT exit poll came to pass it would give the Social Democrat-led left bloc 176 seats, compared to the right bloc’s 173 seats, improving on its current one-seat majority. 

Both polls suggested the far right Sweden Democrats could become the country’s second-biggest party for the first time. 

At the Moderates’ election vigil, Gunnar Strömmer, the Moderate Party’s general secretary, told The Local that there was still everything to play for after a strong last week for his party’s campaign.

“Actually, it’s not so bad at all. It looks as if it’s a very tight race between the two sides. And our ultimate goal is to form a new government, and that is still in reach,” he said.

READ ALSO: LIVE BLOG: Left-wing majority but Sweden Democrats second largest party in exit polls

He said he was also confident that his party still had a chance of overcoming the lead the Sweden Democrats had shown over it in the exit poll, and thereby retaining its position as Sweden’s second biggest party.

“Well, certainly. In a couple of hours, we will have the electoral results from the voters, and our experience tells us to await the election result.”

“I think there’s been a great optimism in our campaign, not least in the last week with, I think, six debates in different media outlets, and our party chairman Ulf Kristersson has won them all. So I think we have had a very good last week in the campaign. And then we will see how it will all end.”

The mood on the Social Democrat side was more cautious, although Energy Minister Khashayar Farmanbar told The Local he believed the exit polls did not do the party justice. 

“I honestly think that we are underestimated in the exit polls,” he said. “The feeling that we have had during the last weeks in the election has been really good, we have had a tremendous party leader who has done really really good, I think we are doing really well. But whether it’s going to be enough bloc-wise, together with the other parties, to get a majority or not, it’s too early to say.” 

The party which had the most encouraging results in the exit poll was the Green Party, which the TV4 poll put on 6 percent of the vote and the SVT exit poll put on 4.7 percent. 

Gustav Fridolin, the party’s former leader called it “a historic recovery”, after a “strong election campaign from Märta and Per.” 

“It’s also evidence that it pays to have a strong backbone and not play Simon Says with the Sweden Democrats. We have taken the fight with them every day,” he told state broadcaster SVT. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

IN PICS: How the party leaders voted in the 2022 Swedish election

From Nooshi Dadgostar's early start to Ulf Kristersson's leisurely afternoon stroll, this is how Sweden's party leaders voted on Sunday.

Published: 11 September 2022 16:12 CEST
IN PICS: How the party leaders voted in the 2022 Swedish election

The first out of the party leaders was the Left Party’s leader, Nooshi Dadgostar, who was up at 7am to go and vote with her partner at the Blommenbergskolan school in Gröndal, south of Stockholm. 

Nooshi Dadgostar votes at 8am in Gröndal, south Stockholm. Photo: Ali Lorestani/TT

Sweden’s Social Democratic Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, came next, voting at her local polling station at Skuruhallen in Nacka, a southeastern Stockholm suburb. 

“Where does the queue start?” she asked as she arrived to meet a crowd of reporters and photographers. 

After voting, she made a short statement reiterating her party’s openness to cooperating with all parties apart from the far-right Sweden Democrats.

“Right now, this is about the Swedish people having their say, then we need to take responsibility for the election result,” she said. “We Social Democrats have shown that we are able to cooperative and collaborate with different parties, even in complicated times.” 

Sweden’s prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, votes at her local polling station at Skuruhallen in Nacka. Photo: Ali Lorestani/TT

Per Bolund, the co-leader of Sweden’s Green Party voted in Älvsjö, southern Stockholm, joking about his party’s poor polling performance since it left the ruling Social Democrat coalition. 

“It went very well indeed,” he said. “We’ve got at least one vote now, anyway.” 

The Moderate Party’s leader, Ulf Kristersson, voted at 1pm in the afternoon in the Stockholm commuter town of Strängnäs. 

He described the experience as “ceremonious, exciting, and important”. 

“If there are the right parliamentary conditions tonight, I’m going to put together a centre-right government, with centre-right parties who can cooperate well in the parliament,” he said. 

Asked if he was tired after the long, intense election campaign, he said he still felt energetic. “If you have the right food, your sleeping habits sorted out, and you get a bit of exercise, you can handle this,” he said. “I think it’s fun. There have been good debates, and I like meeting people and answering questions.” 

Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson after voting at the Multeum centre in Strängnäs. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer /TT

He arrived to meet the media along with his wife Birgitta Ed, his three daughters and his dog, Winston. 

Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson, with his wife Birgitta Ed, his three daughters Siri, Ellen and Signe and his dog Winston. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Johan Pehrson, leader of the Liberal Party, voted at the library in Stockholm’s upmarket Östermalm district. 

Liberal party leader John Pehrson votes at Östermalm library. Photo: Tim Aro/TT
 

The Sweden Democrats’ leader Jimmie Åkesson was the last of the party leaders to vote, arriving at Östermalm library when there was a long queue outside. 

“That means I’ll have to stand here for an hour, it’s as simple as that,” he said.
Ebba Busch, leader of the Christian Democrats, Annie Lööf, leader of the Centre Party, and Märta Stenevi, co-leader of the Green Party, all voted in advance. 
 

Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson votes at Östermalm library on election day. Photo: Tim Aro/TT

SHOW COMMENTS