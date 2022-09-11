Slim lead for Sweden’s first female PM as exit polls released

The four left-wing parties were credited with 50.6 percent of voter support in an exit poll published on TV4 compared to 48 percent for the four parties

on the right, while a second exit poll on public broadcaster SVT gave the left 49.8 percent and the right 49.2 percent.

If the SVT exit poll came to pass it would give the Social Democrat-led left bloc 176 seats, compared to the right bloc’s 173 seats, improving on its current one-seat majority.

Both polls suggested the far right Sweden Democrats could become the country’s second-biggest party for the first time.

At the Moderates’ election vigil, Gunnar Strömmer, the Moderate Party’s general secretary, told The Local that there was still everything to play for after a strong last week for his party’s campaign.

“Actually, it’s not so bad at all. It looks as if it’s a very tight race between the two sides. And our ultimate goal is to form a new government, and that is still in reach,” he said.

He said he was also confident that his party still had a chance of overcoming the lead the Sweden Democrats had shown over it in the exit poll, and thereby retaining its position as Sweden’s second biggest party.

“Well, certainly. In a couple of hours, we will have the electoral results from the voters, and our experience tells us to await the election result.”

“I think there’s been a great optimism in our campaign, not least in the last week with, I think, six debates in different media outlets, and our party chairman Ulf Kristersson has won them all. So I think we have had a very good last week in the campaign. And then we will see how it will all end.”

The mood on the Social Democrat side was more cautious, although Energy Minister Khashayar Farmanbar told The Local he believed the exit polls did not do the party justice.

“I honestly think that we are underestimated in the exit polls,” he said. “The feeling that we have had during the last weeks in the election has been really good, we have had a tremendous party leader who has done really really good, I think we are doing really well. But whether it’s going to be enough bloc-wise, together with the other parties, to get a majority or not, it’s too early to say.”

The party which had the most encouraging results in the exit poll was the Green Party, which the TV4 poll put on 6 percent of the vote and the SVT exit poll put on 4.7 percent.

Gustav Fridolin, the party’s former leader called it “a historic recovery”, after a “strong election campaign from Märta and Per.”

“It’s also evidence that it pays to have a strong backbone and not play Simon Says with the Sweden Democrats. We have taken the fight with them every day,” he told state broadcaster SVT.