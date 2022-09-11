Swedish Election Authority hit by three cyber attacks around election

According to the authority’s executives, the authority’s val.se website has been battling severe technical problems as a result of the attacks.
“There have been three DDoS attacks against val.se, one yesterday and two today. The most recent one is still happening,” Anna Nyqvist, head of the authority’s secretariat, told Sweden’s TT newswire. “We have not yet managed to ascertain the extent to which visitors to the cite have been affected.”
She said that the attacks had been reported to the police.
She would not comment on whether the DDoS attacks had contributed to the delays the authority has had in handing over data on results over to the media.
During the election, Sweden’s regional governments have also faced problems with their telephone exchanges.
“This meant that reporting coming in from the municipalities and regional governments was slowed down for a period. This problem was solved after 15 minutes,” Nyqvist said.
“The election result is not in danger,” she said.
