SWEDISH ELECTION BLOG: Polls open for Sweden’s neck-and-neck vote

08:00 Voting opens

Good morning! Polling stations across Sweden have opened for a tense election that’s been too close to call in the weeks running up to today. Will we get a right-wing coalition backed or joined by a party with neo-Nazi roots, another run of the weak centre-left government currently in power, or something else entirely?

Stay tuned as we find out.

By the way, it’s slightly misleading to say that “voting opens” today, because early voting in fact opened on August 24th, and more than 2.5 million people have already placed their vote – a ten-percent increase of early votes compared to Sweden’s last election in 2018. If you’re eligible to vote in Sweden’s national, regional or local elections, make sure you head to the polls early as there have been reports of long queues outside polling stations for early voting this week.

We’ll kick off our live blog at 3pm with the first exit polls expected shortly after voting closes at 8pm. I’m The Local’s editor, Emma Löfgren, currently on parental leave but clocking in just for this. Our acting editor Richard Orange is on his way to Stockholm together with our deputy editor Becky Waterton, and with the help of The Local’s editorial product manager Paul O’Mahony and CEO James Savage they will be reporting straight from Sweden’s election night parties later today.

Immigration has been one of the hot topics in the run-up to this election, but who’s been talking to the immigrants? Not the parties, anyway, argue Richard and Julia Agha, the CEO of the Arabic-language Swedish news service Alkompis, in an opinion piece published by Sweden’s largest newspaper, Aftonbladet. Here’s the English version, and don’t miss the latest episode of The Local’s Sweden in Focus podcast, where they discuss that plus the key election issues.

Not sure what to make of it all? Here’s a quick guide to how to vote and the articles that explain what’s at stake.

