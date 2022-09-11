Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

‘It’s all go-go-go here’: High turnout expected among Sweden’s immigrant voters

With two days to go until election day, there was a long line of people waiting to vote at the polling station in Rosengård, Malmö, representing most of the ethnicities in one of the most diverse areas of one of Sweden's most diverse cities. 

Published: 11 September 2022 14:54 CEST
'It's all go-go-go here': High turnout expected among Sweden's immigrant voters
People queuing to vote at the early voting station in Rosengård on Saturday. Photo: Johan Nilsson / TT

For Mariam Hussain, the local team leader for Sweden’s Election Authority, it felt like more people here were choosing to vote in advance this year than back in 2018.

“It’s all go-go-go here,” she told The Local. “In the last election, we had only 3,000 people voting here, and now we’re nearly at 4,000 already.”

According to data from Statistics Sweden, turnout in the parliamentary elections among citizens born abroad, although still higher than it is in most countries in the world, is lower than the very high rates among those born in Sweden. 

Some 74 percent of those born abroad voted in 2018, compared to 90 percent of those born in Sweden. 

However, analysis by The Global Village, which campaigns for better integration in Sweden, shows this voting gap declining dramatically among those born in Sweden with at least one parent born abroad. 

See below, how Swedish-Iranians with at least one parent vote abroad, are just one percent below the Swedish norm. 

Source: The Global Village

Among the voters The Local spoke to, surprisingly few seemed worried either by the way anti-immigration rhetoric has come in this election from the mainstream Moderate and Social Democrat parties as well as from the far-right Sweden Democrats, or about the risk of the far-right power gaining power and influence. 

“I would rather they don’t win, but they will have to cooperate with other parties,” said Benazira, 18, who was voting for the first time. “They have some good ideas when it comes to nuclear power and stopping crime, but they have some ideas that aren’t so good for integration.”

Omar Hashi, 45, was also voting the for the first time. He became a Swedish citizen last year after eight years in Somalia, where, he says, “there’s been war for nearly 30 years, so there’s no voting rights”.

“It’s the first time, and it feels very good. It’s very nice to choose who will lead the country in the future,” he said.

“I hope Sweden chooses the Social Democrats,” he added, adding that he was not too worried about what would happen if the right-wing Moderate Party led a new government with Sweden Democrat backing. “That’s the way it goes. What can you do?”

Another Somali man, sitting debating with a group of his countrymen over tiny cups of espresso coffee at the next door Calles Restaurang, said he was more worried about the price of petrol and electricity.

“I work in Lund,” he said. “I have to drive there and back several times every day, and at these prices, that really adds up.”

As for the threat from the Sweden Democrats, he said he believed that Sweden was a stable, democratic country, so he didn’t think they could do any real or lasting harm. “It doesn’t make any difference who wins in my opinion. We’ve got a constitution in Sweden.”

Several other Swedes with immigrant backgrounds expressed this same view, with a surprisingly large number saying they felt the populist party’s tough approach to crime and immigration made sense. 

“I’m not worried about the Sweden Democrats. They’re the party that cares about Sweden the most,” said one young man with a Middle-Eastern background, who refused to give his name. “They don’t want Sweden to be shit, the same as all the other countries. They want people to work.”

“I’m not worried about the Sweden Democrats. Whoever wins wins,” agreed another young man with a background in the Middle East, who called himself ‘James’ and who was also voting for the first time.

“I think that we as a country need workers who can get a good job and earn good money and not so many people who are just going to come and sit around living on benefits,” he said.

He was more angry about the new immigrant party Nyans, who he said wanted to “split Sweden”. 

Nurtan, a youth worker who was about to vote for the Left Party, said she had been “a little disappointed that there’s been such a big, big focus of everything that’s negative” in the election campaign.

“There’s been a lot of focus on gang criminality but the statistics show that gang criminality is not nearly as big a problem as some politicians want us to believe, so they can frighten us,” she said. “There should be a lot more focus on healthcare and on schools.”

As for the Sweden Democrats, she is strongly opposed to them finally having their big breakthrough in this election, demanding significant policy changes as the supporting party for a new right-wing government.

“I’m not worried, because I refuse to believe that they will get power. I believe in Sweden. I believe that we are not going to vote blue.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

IN PICS: How the party leaders voted in the 2022 Swedish election

From Nooshi Dadgostar's early start to Ulf Kristersson's leisurely afternoon stroll, this is how Sweden's party leaders voted on Sunday.

Published: 11 September 2022 16:12 CEST
IN PICS: How the party leaders voted in the 2022 Swedish election

The first out of the party leaders was the Left Party’s leader, Nooshi Dadgostar, who was up at 7am to go and vote with her partner at the Blommenbergskolan school in Gröndal, south of Stockholm. 

Nooshi Dadgostar votes at 8am in Gröndal, south Stockholm. Photo: Ali Lorestani/TT

Sweden’s Social Democratic Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, came next, voting at her local polling station at Skuruhallen in Nacka, a southeastern Stockholm suburb. 

“Where does the queue start?” she asked as she arrived to meet a crowd of reporters and photographers. 

After voting, she made a short statement reiterating her party’s openness to cooperating with all parties apart from the far-right Sweden Democrats.

“Right now, this is about the Swedish people having their say, then we need to take responsibility for the election result,” she said. “We Social Democrats have shown that we are able to cooperative and collaborate with different parties, even in complicated times.” 

Sweden’s prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, votes at her local polling station at Skuruhallen in Nacka. Photo: Ali Lorestani/TT

Per Bolund, the co-leader of Sweden’s Green Party voted in Älvsjö, southern Stockholm, joking about his party’s poor polling performance since it left the ruling Social Democrat coalition. 

“It went very well indeed,” he said. “We’ve got at least one vote now, anyway.” 

The Moderate Party’s leader, Ulf Kristersson, voted at 1pm in the afternoon in the Stockholm commuter town of Strängnäs. 

He described the experience as “ceremonious, exciting, and important”. 

“If there are the right parliamentary conditions tonight, I’m going to put together a centre-right government, with centre-right parties who can cooperate well in the parliament,” he said. 

Asked if he was tired after the long, intense election campaign, he said he still felt energetic. “If you have the right food, your sleeping habits sorted out, and you get a bit of exercise, you can handle this,” he said. “I think it’s fun. There have been good debates, and I like meeting people and answering questions.” 

Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson after voting at the Multeum centre in Strängnäs. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer /TT

He arrived to meet the media along with his wife Birgitta Ed, his three daughters and his dog, Winston. 

Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson, with his wife Birgitta Ed, his three daughters Siri, Ellen and Signe and his dog Winston. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Johan Pehrson, leader of the Liberal Party, voted at the library in Stockholm’s upmarket Östermalm district. 

Liberal party leader John Pehrson votes at Östermalm library. Photo: Tim Aro/TT
 

The Sweden Democrats’ leader Jimmie Åkesson was the last of the party leaders to vote, arriving at Östermalm library when there was a long queue outside. 

“That means I’ll have to stand here for an hour, it’s as simple as that,” he said.
Ebba Busch, leader of the Christian Democrats, Annie Lööf, leader of the Centre Party, and Märta Stenevi, co-leader of the Green Party, all voted in advance. 
 

Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson votes at Östermalm library on election day. Photo: Tim Aro/TT

SHOW COMMENTS