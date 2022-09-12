For members
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION
EXPLAINED: Why we might have to wait until Thursday for Sweden’s final election result
Whilst most of the votes in Sweden's 2022 election have been counted the result is still too close to call and we have to wait a few days to find out who comes out on top.
Published: 12 September 2022 11:42 CEST
Election officials carry out the 'Wednesday Count' in Malmö town hall after the 2018 election. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION
PROFILE: How Jimmie Åkesson has led Sweden’s far-right to brink of power
As leader of the far-right Sweden Democrats, Jimmie Åkesson has steered his party from "pariah" to heavyweight whose support is indispensable if the right-wing bloc wants to govern after Sunday's election.
Published: 12 September 2022 10:44 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments