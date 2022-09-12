Read news from:
Austria
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

EXPLAINED: Why we might have to wait until Thursday for Sweden’s final election result

Whilst most of the votes in Sweden's 2022 election have been counted the result is still too close to call and we have to wait a few days to find out who comes out on top.

Published: 12 September 2022 11:42 CEST
EXPLAINED: Why we might have to wait until Thursday for Sweden's final election result
Election officials carry out the 'Wednesday Count' in Malmö town hall after the 2018 election. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

With mainly votes cast in early voting and overseas votes left to count, the parties supporting Ulf Kristersson for PM have a one seat majority. How secure is their lead and could the Left bloc still clinch it?

What’s the current situation with votes counted? 

The latest figures from Sweden’s Election Authority, from 4.24am on Monday morning, would give 175 seats in parliament to the Moderates, Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats and Liberal Party, all of which support Ulf Kristersson as Prime Minister. 

This is just one seat ahead of the 174 seats which would be won by the Social Democrats, Left Party, Green Party, and Centre Party. 

How many votes have been counted? 

The latest figures are with 6,243 of 6,578 election districts and 95 percent of the votes counted, so there is still a slim possibility that one or more seats could flip over to the other side. 

The remaining votes are divided between early votes and overseas votes which have not yet reached the election district where they need to be counted.  

In 2018, the authority counted 202,000 votes in the days after election night, and this year it expects this number to be greater because of the rise in early voting, with many Swedes voting at early voting polling stations on the day before the election and even on election day itself if they could not get to the polling station where they are registered. 

Among those, there are expected to be about 70,000 votes from Swedes living overseas. 

“These votes didn’t have time to reach the polling stations to be counted yesterday, so they will be counted on Wednesday,” Anna Nyqvist from the authority told TT. “We think a lot of people voted at early voting stations yesterday, but we won’t know for sure until later today.” 

When will the votes be counted? 

To give election officials a bit of a break after their efforts on election day and election night, the late votes are counted in the so-called onsdagsräkningen, or Wednesday vote count, with the Election Authority expecting the process to drag on into Thursday this year. 

Could the Wednesday count change the result?

Svante Linusson, a professor in Maths and election expert at KTH Royal Institute of Technology, told Dagens Nyheter that it was unlikely, but not impossible. 

After the 2018 election, one mandate changed sides on the Wednesday after the election, but Linusson said that because the Social Democrats, Left Party, Green Party, and Centre Party had already won the most recent four mandates, this meant that they would need to get a higher share of the remaining votes to win back further seats. 

“It means that it needs to go really, really well for them when the remaining votes are counted. It’s not enough for them to get the majority of the remaining votes.”

In 1979, the overseas votes were enough to lose the Social Democrats their majority. 

Who do early voters usually vote for? 

It’s very hard to tell for certain as early and overseas votes are lumped together in the Wednesday count, but there are some indications that the Sweden Democrats are slightly overrepresented among early voters, as “shy Sweden Democrats” want to vote away from the polling station where they are registered so that they are not seen voting for an anti-immigrant party. 

It’s possible that this will be less of a factor now the party has been more normalised, and also since reforms to the voting procedure allowed voters to select ballot papers in a private booth. 

Who do overseas Swedes normally vote for? 

The Election Authority’s latest survey of overseas Swedes, from 2014, found that they were generally slanted towards the right-wing, with 36 percent voting Moderate compared to 23 percent in that year’s election, and only 15 percent voting for the Social Democrats compared to 15 percent in that election. 

The Green Party and the Centre Party were also slightly over-represented among overseas voters, while the Christian Democrats and Sweden Democrats were slightly under-represented. 

Anders Lindberg, a leader writer for the Aftonbladet newspaper told AFP it now looked “impossible for the left to win because the votes from abroad are… usually in favour of the right”.

But he may not be right. 

The question is how these voters will have been affected by the party’s decision to accept the support of the Sweden Democrats, which the Moderates still treated as an untouchable pariah party back in 2014. 

The Moderate Party has also worked hard to woo overseas voters during the campaign, sending out more than 160,000 letters to Swedes living overseas with a personal greeting from Ulf Kristersson.

The Centre Party has also been trying to win their votes over from the Moderate Party, sending them around 45,000 letters warning them of the danger of Sweden Democrat influence.

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

PROFILE: How Jimmie Åkesson has led Sweden’s far-right to brink of power

As leader of the far-right Sweden Democrats, Jimmie Åkesson has steered his party from "pariah" to heavyweight whose support is indispensable if the right-wing bloc wants to govern after Sunday's election.

Published: 12 September 2022 10:44 CEST
PROFILE: How Jimmie Åkesson has led Sweden's far-right to brink of power

The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats soared to become the country’s second-biggest party in the legislative vote, garnering 20.7 percent with 94 percent of electoral districts counted.

With his impeccably coiffed brown hair, glasses and neatly-trimmed beard, the casually-dressed 43-year-old looks like your average Swede.    

That’s par for the course for someone who in 17 years as party leader has transformed an often-violent neo-Nazi movement known as “Keep Sweden Swedish” into a nationalist party with a flower as its logo.

“He wants to give the impression that he’s an ordinary guy… who grills sausages, talks normally and goes on charter trips to the Canary Islands”, Jonas Hinnfors, a political science professor at Gothenburg University, told AFP.

“He does everything he can to not come across as an intellectual or well-educated,” he added.

Åkesson was raised in a middle-class family with an entrepreneur father and a mother who worked as a nursing assistant in Sölvesborg, a town of 9,000 people in southern Sweden.

It was there, in rural Scania’s small towns and farmsteads, that SD built its stronghold, amid concerns about the heavily immigrant-populated city of Malmo nearby.

‘Zero tolerance’

Åkesson joined the Sweden Democrats in the 1990s after a disappointing teenage stint in the main right-wing party, the conservative Moderates.

After leaving Lund University without a degree, he took over the SD party leadership in 2005, when voter support was steadily around one percent.

The party underwent a major makeover, replacing its blue-and-yellow torch logo with an anemone, and vowing to rid itself of its racist and violent roots.

It later announced a “zero tolerance” policy against racism in 2012, though critics regularly denounce the attempts as superficial.

In August, an investigative report by Swedish research group Acta Publica found that 289 politicians from parties represented in parliament were involved in either racist or Nazi activities, a large majority of them — 214 — from the Sweden Democrats

Controversies regularly flare over the party’s errant members, but it has managed to steadily climb in the polls nonetheless.

It won 5.7 percent of votes when it entered parliament in 2010, 12.9 percent in 2014 when it became Sweden’s third biggest party in parliament, and 17.5 percent in 2018.

Its rise has come alongside Sweden’s heavy immigration. The country of 10.3 million people has welcomed around half a million asylum seekers in the past decade.

The party has stolen voters from both the conservative Moderates as well as the Social Democrats, especially among working class men.

In addition, the fight against crime, which has long been one of the party’s main issues, was for the first time one of voters’ top concerns in Sunday’s election amid a soaring rise in gang shootings.

“I think (our success) can be explained by the fact that people don’t think the other parties take their problems seriously”, Åkesson told AFP at an election rally in Stockholm in August.

‘The most influence’

Åkesson, who once said Muslims were “the biggest foreign threat since World War II”, has over the years watered down the party’s rhetoric and policies, like other nationalist parties in Europe, according to analysts.

Once in favour of a “Swexit”, the party in 2019 abandoned the idea of leaving the European Union due to a lack of public support.

And while other European far-right parties have expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, SD has come out in favour of Ukraine in the war and expressed support for Sweden’s NATO membership bid, a notion it had opposed until Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to Hinnfors, the Sweden Democrats have gone from a party “that says no to everything to a party that considers the parliamentary situation and is beginning to see where they can have the most influence, possibly cooperate, and make the fewest possible compromises”.

Åkesson’s meteoric career success has, however, taken its toll.    

In 2014, he admitted to an online gambling addiction, and then took a six-month leave from politics after suffering from burnout.

A fan of crime novels and whose favourite foods are pizza and fries, Åkesson is divorced and has an eight-year-old son.

