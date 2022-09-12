Read news from:
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Ulf Kristersson: Who is the man who could be Sweden’s next prime minister?

Conservative leader Ulf Kristersson could become Sweden's first prime minister to govern with the support of the far-right following Sweden's general election, an alliance that comes at a heavy price.

Published: 12 September 2022 13:19 CEST
Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Moderate Party in Sweden is pictured prior to a debate with other party leaders, organised SVT on September 9, 2022, in Stockholm, ahead of the general elections on September 11, 2022, (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)

With horn-rimmed glasses, clean-cut looks and a trim physique, the 58-year-old leader of the conservative Moderate Party is a former gymnast often photographed living an active life, running or walking in nature with his dog Winston, the Welsh springer spaniel he got after losing Sweden’s 2018 election.

Back then, Kristersson had vowed he would never negotiate with the nationalist and anti-immigration Sweden Democrats — seen as “pariahs” on Sweden’s political scene — and subsequently failed to oust the Social Democratic government in power since 2014.

Fast forward four years and he appears to have gotten his revenge — after a major U-turn.

Kristersson launched exploratory talks with the Sweden Democrats in 2019, a cooperation that has deepened since then, persuading the Moderates’ traditional centre-right allies to follow suit.

His critics have accused him of “selling out” to the far-right. Kristersson defends the tie-up as “my side of politics”.

Together, the four right-wing parties appeared on Monday to be in a position to wrest power from Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s Social Democrats, though the results were close and final figures were not due until Wednesday.

A Tintin fan with a degree in economics, Kristersson wants to introduce a cap on Sweden’s generous social benefits to give people more incentive to enter the labour market.

He also campaigned heavily on issues close to the hearts of right-wing and far-right voters, earning him criticism as a milder version of the Sweden Democrats.

He has vowed to crack down on crime and “straighten out” a Sweden that in his view has lost control over too many issues, ranging from soaring gang shootings to high unemployment and midwife shortages to disorderly school classrooms.

“A Sweden that doesn’t work has become the new normal”, he hammered throughout the campaign.

Former Moderates leader and Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt encouraged Swedes to “open their hearts” on the cusp of Europe’s migration in 2014, in one of his last speeches in power. The country of 10 million went on take in more asylum seekers per capita than any other European country in 2014-2015 before putting on the brakes.

Kristersson has however called for a much stricter migration policy, bringing him in line with the far-right.

‘Far-right’s locksmith’

Born in the southern Swedish city of Lund in 1963, Kristersson got his feet wet in politics already as a teen in secondary school, taking over the youth wing of the Moderates a few years later.

He quickly rose through the party ranks and was elected to parliament in 1994.

He has taken occasional breaks from politics to work in communications and as the chairman of the board of an adoption agency. Kristersson is married and the father of three daughters adopted from China.

“Kristersson could go down in history as the far-right’s locksmith” who opened the door for the Sweden Democrats’ acceptance on the political scene, newspaper of reference Dagens Nyheter wrote ahead of the election.

At the time however, Kristersson could not have foreseen that by giving his blessing, the far-right would go on to overtake the Moderates as the biggest party on the right and the country’s second-biggest party in Sunday’s election.

All three traditional right-wing parties appeared to lose seats in Sunday’s election, while the far-right soared.

But if Kristersson ends up as Sweden’s next prime minister, his gamble will have been worth it.

If he fails, he could find himself kicked to the curb.

“The vision the Moderates have of their party leader is pretty similar to that of a listed company’s CEO: as long as everything goes well he can stay, but if it goes badly he has to leave the same day”, political historian Torbjorn Nilsson said.

What’s the current situation with votes counted? 

The latest figures from Sweden’s Election Authority, from 4.24am on Monday morning, would give 175 seats in parliament to the Moderates, Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats and Liberal Party, all of which support Ulf Kristersson as Prime Minister. 

This is just one seat ahead of the 174 seats which would be won by the Social Democrats, Left Party, Green Party, and Centre Party. 

How many votes have been counted? 

The latest figures are with 6,243 of 6,578 election districts and 95 percent of the votes counted, so there is still a slim possibility that one or more seats could flip over to the other side. 

The remaining votes are divided between early votes and overseas votes which have not yet reached the election district where they need to be counted.  

In 2018, the authority counted 202,000 votes in the days after election night, and this year it expects this number to be greater because of the rise in early voting, with many Swedes voting at early voting polling stations on the day before the election and even on election day itself if they could not get to the polling station where they are registered. 

Among those, there are expected to be about 70,000 votes from Swedes living overseas. 

“These votes didn’t have time to reach the polling stations to be counted yesterday, so they will be counted on Wednesday,” Anna Nyqvist from the authority told TT. “We think a lot of people voted at early voting stations yesterday, but we won’t know for sure until later today.” 

When will the votes be counted? 

To give election officials a bit of a break after their efforts on election day and election night, the late votes are counted in the so-called onsdagsräkningen, or Wednesday vote count, with the Election Authority expecting the process to drag on into Thursday this year. 

Could the Wednesday count change the result?

Svante Linusson, a professor in Maths and election expert at KTH Royal Institute of Technology, told Dagens Nyheter that it was unlikely, but not impossible. 

After the 2018 election, one mandate changed sides on the Wednesday after the election, but Linusson said that because the Social Democrats, Left Party, Green Party, and Centre Party had already won the most recent four mandates, this meant that they would need to get a higher share of the remaining votes to win back further seats. 

“It means that it needs to go really, really well for them when the remaining votes are counted. It’s not enough for them to get the majority of the remaining votes.”

In 1979, the overseas votes were enough to lose the Social Democrats their majority. 

Who do early voters usually vote for? 

It’s very hard to tell for certain as early and overseas votes are lumped together in the Wednesday count, but there are some indications that the Sweden Democrats are slightly overrepresented among early voters, as “shy Sweden Democrats” want to vote away from the polling station where they are registered so that they are not seen voting for an anti-immigrant party. 

It’s possible that this will be less of a factor now the party has been more normalised, and also since reforms to the voting procedure allowed voters to select ballot papers in a private booth. 

Who do overseas Swedes normally vote for? 

The Election Authority’s latest survey of overseas Swedes, from 2014, found that they were generally slanted towards the right-wing, with 36 percent voting Moderate compared to 23 percent in that year’s election, and only 15 percent voting for the Social Democrats compared to 15 percent in that election. 

The Green Party and the Centre Party were also slightly over-represented among overseas voters, while the Christian Democrats and Sweden Democrats were slightly under-represented. 

Anders Lindberg, a leader writer for the Aftonbladet newspaper told AFP it now looked “impossible for the left to win because the votes from abroad are… usually in favour of the right”.

But he may not be right. 

The question is how these voters will have been affected by the party’s decision to accept the support of the Sweden Democrats, which the Moderates still treated as an untouchable pariah party back in 2014. 

The Moderate Party has also worked hard to woo overseas voters during the campaign, sending out more than 160,000 letters to Swedes living overseas with a personal greeting from Ulf Kristersson.

The Centre Party has also been trying to win their votes over from the Moderate Party, sending them around 45,000 letters warning them of the danger of Sweden Democrat influence.

