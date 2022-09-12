Read news from:
Austria
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

What happens next after Sweden’s nail-biting election?

Every last vote could make a difference in Sweden’s election, with the final result not expected until days after polls closed. When can we expect to know which side has won and whether Sweden will have a new Prime Minister or not?

Published: 12 September 2022 14:45 CEST
Liberal leader Johan Pehrson (L) speaks at his party's election vigil on Sunday night. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

When will we know who the Prime Minister will be?

Parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlén spoke to public broadcaster SVT the morning after the vote, where he explained three possible scenarios over the next few weeks.

The first scenario is that Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson decides to step down at some point within the next two weeks before the newly-elected parliament meets for the first time.

“If that happens, I will start a government-building process immediately, where I will hold discussions with party leaders,” Norlén told SVT.

The second scenario is that Andersson does not step down, but decides to stay on as Prime Minister and wait for the results of the obligatory prime ministerial vote which happens shortly after the first meeting of parliament.

“Just after the 20th September.” Norlén explained.

The third scenario would only be possible if this prime ministerial vote takes place.

“In that scenario the Prime Minister would either be successful and keep her position, or she would lose and the government-building process would begin there instead,” Norlén said.

When will we have a final election result?

Andersson’s decision whether to step down or not will most likely be influenced by the final results of Sunday’s vote, which are unlikely to be ready until Wednesday, at the earliest.

This is due to the fact that the votes of Swedes living abroad and votes cast in some early voting locations won’t be fully counted until Wednesday.

How could that affect the result?

According to the last survey done on overseas voters, back in 2014, they are skewed most towards the Moderate Party, and slightly towards the Centre and Green Parties, and skewed against the Social Democrats, Christian Democrats and Sweden Democrats. 

It remains to be seen whether Swedes voting abroad will vote in favour of a Sweden Democrat-friendly right-hand bloc, as this is Sweden’s first election where the other right-wing parties (the Moderates, Christian Democrats and Liberals) have agreed to work with the far-right party.

Will Sweden have a strong government?

Probably not. As with the current government, whoever wins is likely to have a majority of just one seat, meaning they will be forced to negotiate with all of the parties in their bloc to approve their prime ministerial candidate, their budget and any other proposals during their term.

This could cause issues for either side if they win, with the Moderates forced to make concessions to the Sweden Democrats (which the Liberals may not support), and the Social Democrats forced to negotiate with the Centre Party and the Left who disagree on a large range of issues.

This situation also, paradoxically, gives a lot of power to smaller parties and especially independents, if any MPs step down from their party or are ousted during the next parliamentary term. The Liberals especially, as the most centre-right party in their bloc, will have a lot of power disproportionate to their status as Sweden’s smallest parliamentary party. They will be able to threaten a Moderate government with rejecting their proposals or even supporting the Social Democrats on some issues in order to gain policy concessions.

Although the same argument applies for parties in the left-wing bloc, such as the Left, the Greens and the Centre Party, these parties do not have the same ability to side with the right on certain issues, as they are wholly against working together with the Sweden Democrats.

Annie Lööf of the Centre Party was criticised, for example, when she tried to do this, refusing to support the left-wing government’s budget proposal earlier this year due to objections to Left Party pension proposal, de facto paving the way for the right-wing bloc to pass their budget proposal, co-authored by the Sweden Democrats.

So, who are the winners and losers of this election?

It’s complicated. The winning parties – as in those who achieved a higher amount of the vote share than in 2018 – are the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Sweden Democrats.

But the Social Democrats and the Greens look like they may be on the losing side, with the right-wing bloc currently predicted to win one more seat in parliament.

The Sweden Democrats, although the big winners of the night, may be frozen out of governmental positions by the other parties in their bloc – the Moderates, the Christian Democrats and the Liberals – despite all three of these parties returning worse results than in 2018.

The Moderates have returned a terrible result, their worst in 30 years, yet their leader Ulf Kristersson seems at the time of writing to have a good chance of becoming Sweden’s next Prime Minister.

The only real losers in this election seem to be the Centre Party and the Left Party, who have both received a lower share of the vote than in 2018 and look like they will be on the losing team once all votes are counted.

Sweden on Monday began a days-long wait for the final results of its too-close-to-call general election, with an unprecedented right-wing and far-right bloc in position to wrest power from Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson's Social Democrats.

Sweden again found itself in a delicate parliamentary situation after Sunday’s legislative election, with the right-wing seen holding a razor-thin lead over Andersson’s outgoing left bloc.

“The close result in parliament suggests Sweden is heading for yet another messy mandate”, newspaper of reference Dagens Nyheter wrote on Monday.

READ ALSO: Why we might have to wait until Thursday for Sweden’s final election result

With the vote deemed too close to call, election authorities said a final result would only be ready on Wednesday, when the last ballots from abroad and from advance voting had been counted.

Editorialist Anders Lindberg of daily Aftonbladet said it appeared “impossible for the left to win because the votes from abroad are… usually in favour of the right”.

With 95 percent of votes counted on Monday, the right-wing led by conservative Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson was credited with an absolute majority of 175 of 349 seats in parliament.

Andersson’s left bloc trailed with 174.

If confirmed, the Social Democrats would be out after eight years in power.

Kristersson, who vowed during the campaign to crack down on law and order amid soaring crime rates, said late Sunday he was “ready to build a new and strong government” if the results were confirmed.

READ ALSO: Sweden elects – Who exactly did Sweden elect?

Far-right gains

The election’s big winner was, however, the anti-immigration, nationalist Sweden Democrats party, led by Jimmie Akesson.

It was credited with 20.7 percent of votes, making it the biggest party on the right and the second biggest in the country behind the Social Democrats.

“It’s looking pretty damn good now”, 43-year-old Akesson told cheering supporters late Sunday.

The right bloc — made up of the Sweden Democrats, Moderates, Christian Democrats and Liberals — were seen winning 49.8 percent of votes.

The left, comprised of the Social Democrats, the Left, the Greens and the Centre parties, were meanwhile credited with 48.8 percent, trailing by around 47,000 votes out of 7.8 million eligible voters.

Prime Minister Andersson, 55, has refused to throw in the towel just yet.

“We’re not going to have a final result tonight”, she told supporters late Sunday as her party was seen posting a strong result of around 30 percent of votes.

She called on Swedes to “have patience” and “let democracy run its course”.

The election marked a major shift in Swedish politics. For the first time, the Moderates, Christian Democrats and Liberals tied up with the far-right, long treated as “pariahs” by other political parties.

Kristersson orchestrated the change, initiating exploratory talks in 2019 with the Sweden Democrats and then deepening their cooperation.

The Christian Democrats, and to a lesser extent the Liberals, later followed suit. “Our goal is to sit in government. Our goal is a majority government,” Akesson said late Sunday.

Tensions on the right

The right-wing bloc is, however, rife with internal divisions, and Kristersson could struggle to form a stable coalition government.

The Liberals have opposed the idea of the Sweden Democrats being given cabinet posts, and would prefer for them to remain in the background providing informal support in parliament.

Akesson has previously insisted his party sit in government, or else he will present a long list of costly demands in exchange for his support.

That could be too much for the Liberals to stomach.

“It would suffice for one of the Liberal party’s far-right-critical MPs to dissent for Ulf Kristersson’s government to find itself in serious trouble,” Dagens Nyheter wrote on Monday.

Political analyst Ulf Bjereld agreed.

A Kristersson-led government “will have to deal with very strong internal tensions and some Liberals will demand that they start to cooperate with the Social Democrats instead”, he told AFP.

The Sweden Democrats “have their roots in neo-Nazism and on the other side the Liberals stand for everything the Sweden Democrats don’t,” he added.

Analysts stressed Sweden was in need of political stability amid a busy docket in the coming months.

The country faces a looming economic crisis, is in the midst of a historic and delicate NATO application process and is due to take over the EU presidency in 2023.

