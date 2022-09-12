For members
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION
What happens next after Sweden’s nail-biting election?
Every last vote could make a difference in Sweden’s election, with the final result not expected until days after polls closed. When can we expect to know which side has won and whether Sweden will have a new Prime Minister or not?
Published: 12 September 2022 14:45 CEST
Liberal leader Johan Pehrson (L) speaks at his party's election vigil on Sunday night. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION
Swedish election LATEST: Right-wing bloc have edge in cliffhanger vote
Sweden on Monday began a days-long wait for the final results of its too-close-to-call general election, with an unprecedented right-wing and far-right bloc in position to wrest power from Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson's Social Democrats.
Published: 12 September 2022 15:02 CEST
