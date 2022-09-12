What happens next after Sweden’s nail-biting election?

When will we know who the Prime Minister will be?

Parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlén spoke to public broadcaster SVT the morning after the vote, where he explained three possible scenarios over the next few weeks.

The first scenario is that Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson decides to step down at some point within the next two weeks before the newly-elected parliament meets for the first time.

“If that happens, I will start a government-building process immediately, where I will hold discussions with party leaders,” Norlén told SVT.

The second scenario is that Andersson does not step down, but decides to stay on as Prime Minister and wait for the results of the obligatory prime ministerial vote which happens shortly after the first meeting of parliament.

“Just after the 20th September.” Norlén explained.

The third scenario would only be possible if this prime ministerial vote takes place.

“In that scenario the Prime Minister would either be successful and keep her position, or she would lose and the government-building process would begin there instead,” Norlén said.

When will we have a final election result?

Andersson’s decision whether to step down or not will most likely be influenced by the final results of Sunday’s vote, which are unlikely to be ready until Wednesday, at the earliest.

This is due to the fact that the votes of Swedes living abroad and votes cast in some early voting locations won’t be fully counted until Wednesday.

How could that affect the result?

According to the last survey done on overseas voters, back in 2014, they are skewed most towards the Moderate Party, and slightly towards the Centre and Green Parties, and skewed against the Social Democrats, Christian Democrats and Sweden Democrats.

It remains to be seen whether Swedes voting abroad will vote in favour of a Sweden Democrat-friendly right-hand bloc, as this is Sweden’s first election where the other right-wing parties (the Moderates, Christian Democrats and Liberals) have agreed to work with the far-right party.

Will Sweden have a strong government?

Probably not. As with the current government, whoever wins is likely to have a majority of just one seat, meaning they will be forced to negotiate with all of the parties in their bloc to approve their prime ministerial candidate, their budget and any other proposals during their term.

This could cause issues for either side if they win, with the Moderates forced to make concessions to the Sweden Democrats (which the Liberals may not support), and the Social Democrats forced to negotiate with the Centre Party and the Left who disagree on a large range of issues.

This situation also, paradoxically, gives a lot of power to smaller parties and especially independents, if any MPs step down from their party or are ousted during the next parliamentary term. The Liberals especially, as the most centre-right party in their bloc, will have a lot of power disproportionate to their status as Sweden’s smallest parliamentary party. They will be able to threaten a Moderate government with rejecting their proposals or even supporting the Social Democrats on some issues in order to gain policy concessions.

Although the same argument applies for parties in the left-wing bloc, such as the Left, the Greens and the Centre Party, these parties do not have the same ability to side with the right on certain issues, as they are wholly against working together with the Sweden Democrats.

Annie Lööf of the Centre Party was criticised, for example, when she tried to do this, refusing to support the left-wing government’s budget proposal earlier this year due to objections to Left Party pension proposal, de facto paving the way for the right-wing bloc to pass their budget proposal, co-authored by the Sweden Democrats.

So, who are the winners and losers of this election?

It’s complicated. The winning parties – as in those who achieved a higher amount of the vote share than in 2018 – are the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Sweden Democrats.

But the Social Democrats and the Greens look like they may be on the losing side, with the right-wing bloc currently predicted to win one more seat in parliament.

The Sweden Democrats, although the big winners of the night, may be frozen out of governmental positions by the other parties in their bloc – the Moderates, the Christian Democrats and the Liberals – despite all three of these parties returning worse results than in 2018.

The Moderates have returned a terrible result, their worst in 30 years, yet their leader Ulf Kristersson seems at the time of writing to have a good chance of becoming Sweden’s next Prime Minister.

The only real losers in this election seem to be the Centre Party and the Left Party, who have both received a lower share of the vote than in 2018 and look like they will be on the losing team once all votes are counted.