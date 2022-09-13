For members
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION
EXPLAINED: Why far-right leader Jimmie Åkesson won’t be Sweden’s new PM
Why isn't the leader of the largest party (the Social Democrats) or the second-largest party (the Sweden Democrats) going to be Prime Minister, with the role instead going to the leader of the third-largest party, the Moderates?
Published: 13 September 2022 12:12 CEST
Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson. Photo: Stefan Jerrevång/TT
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION
Swedish Election: Could the Moderates lose Stockholm and Gothenburg?
The Moderate party looks likely to lose control of Stockholm and probably also Gothenburg, after some voters in urban areas recoiled from its decision to cooperate with the far-right Sweden Democrats.
Published: 12 September 2022 19:28 CEST
Updated: 12 September 2022 22:10 CEST
Updated: 12 September 2022 22:10 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments