EXPLAINED: Why far-right leader Jimmie Åkesson won’t be Sweden’s new PM

How is the prime minister decided in Sweden?

The short explanation is that the prime minister is nominated by the parliamentary speaker – Andreas Norlén – for a vote in parliament. In order to win this vote, a majority of MP’s must either approve the new prime minister or abstain from voting – so, as long as 174 or fewer of parliament’s MP’s vote against them, the nominated prime minister will win the vote.

The longer explanation is that the parliamentary speaker has a limited amount of tries to nominate a prime ministerial candidate – if four candidates are nominated without any of them successfully making it through a parliamentary vote, a general election will automatically be triggered.

This means that the speaker will first nominate the prime ministerial candidate he deems most likely to be able to form a government. If that candidate is rejected, he will approach the next most likely candidate, and so on until either a candidate is approved or another election is called.

Why can’t the Social Democrats form a government?

It all comes down to bloc politics. Despite being the largest party by a long way, and gaining a larger share of the vote than in the last election, the Social Democrats look unlikely to stay in government following Sweden’s election, unless the final votes counted on Wednesday are overwhelmingly in their bloc’s favour.

This is due to the fact that two of the other three parties in the left bloc, the Left and Centre parties, lost enough of the vote for the right-wing bloc to gain one extra mandate, tipping the balance from the left bloc over to the right bloc.

This means that, despite their status as Sweden’s largest party, their leader and current prime minister Magdalena Andersson is less likely to be able to form a government than Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson, so the speaker will approach him first.

Why can’t the second-largest party (the Sweden Democrats) form a government?

Usually, the speaker’s next prime ministerial candidate would come from the second-largest party, which up until now has been the Moderates. The Sweden Democrats have now overtaken the Moderates to become Sweden’s second-largest party, but Norlén is unlikely to nominate their leader Jimmie Åkesson as prime minister.

This is due to the fact that the other parties in the right-wing bloc, the Moderates, Christian Democrats and Liberals, have all said they will work together with the Sweden Democrats, but would not accept the party in government.

This means that Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson has a higher chance of passing a prime ministerial vote than Åkesson, so the speaker is likely to approach him first, unless the other parties in the right-wing bloc indicate that they would be approve Åkesson in a prime ministerial vote.

For that to even start to be possible, they would most likely require substantial policy concessions on behalf of the Sweden Democrats, meaning that Åkesson’s party would have to give up practically all of their policy goals in return for a Sweden Democrat prime minister.

It is unclear whether Åkesson would be willing to do that, or even if the other parties would even be open to negotiating on the matter.