Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

EXPLAINED: Why far-right leader Jimmie Åkesson won’t be Sweden’s new PM

Why isn't the leader of the largest party (the Social Democrats) or the second-largest party (the Sweden Democrats) going to be Prime Minister, with the role instead going to the leader of the third-largest party, the Moderates?

Published: 13 September 2022 12:12 CEST
EXPLAINED: Why far-right leader Jimmie Åkesson won't be Sweden's new PM
Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson. Photo: Stefan Jerrevång/TT

How is the prime minister decided in Sweden?

The short explanation is that the prime minister is nominated by the parliamentary speaker – Andreas Norlén – for a vote in parliament. In order to win this vote, a majority of MP’s must either approve the new prime minister or abstain from voting – so, as long as 174 or fewer of parliament’s MP’s vote against them, the nominated prime minister will win the vote.

The longer explanation is that the parliamentary speaker has a limited amount of tries to nominate a prime ministerial candidate – if four candidates are nominated without any of them successfully making it through a parliamentary vote, a general election will automatically be triggered.

This means that the speaker will first nominate the prime ministerial candidate he deems most likely to be able to form a government. If that candidate is rejected, he will approach the next most likely candidate, and so on until either a candidate is approved or another election is called.

Why can’t the Social Democrats form a government?

It all comes down to bloc politics. Despite being the largest party by a long way, and gaining a larger share of the vote than in the last election, the Social Democrats look unlikely to stay in government following Sweden’s election, unless the final votes counted on Wednesday are overwhelmingly in their bloc’s favour.

This is due to the fact that two of the other three parties in the left bloc, the Left and Centre parties, lost enough of the vote for the right-wing bloc to gain one extra mandate, tipping the balance from the left bloc over to the right bloc.

This means that, despite their status as Sweden’s largest party, their leader and current prime minister Magdalena Andersson is less likely to be able to form a government than Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson, so the speaker will approach him first.

Why can’t the second-largest party (the Sweden Democrats) form a government?

Usually, the speaker’s next prime ministerial candidate would come from the second-largest party, which up until now has been the Moderates. The Sweden Democrats have now overtaken the Moderates to become Sweden’s second-largest party, but Norlén is unlikely to nominate their leader Jimmie Åkesson as prime minister.

This is due to the fact that the other parties in the right-wing bloc, the Moderates, Christian Democrats and Liberals, have all said they will work together with the Sweden Democrats, but would not accept the party in government.

This means that Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson has a higher chance of passing a prime ministerial vote than Åkesson, so the speaker is likely to approach him first, unless the other parties in the right-wing bloc indicate that they would be approve Åkesson in a prime ministerial vote.

For that to even start to be possible, they would most likely require substantial policy concessions on behalf of the Sweden Democrats, meaning that Åkesson’s party would have to give up practically all of their policy goals in return for a Sweden Democrat prime minister.

It is unclear whether Åkesson would be willing to do that, or even if the other parties would even be open to negotiating on the matter.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Swedish Election: Could the Moderates lose Stockholm and Gothenburg?

The Moderate party looks likely to lose control of Stockholm and probably also Gothenburg, after some voters in urban areas recoiled from its decision to cooperate with the far-right Sweden Democrats.

Published: 12 September 2022 19:28 CEST
Updated: 12 September 2022 22:10 CEST
Swedish Election: Could the Moderates lose Stockholm and Gothenburg?

The Social Democrats appear ready to seize control in Stockholm after 16 years of right-wing rule, after taking 29.2 percent of the vote in Sunday’s election, up from just 22.3 percent in 2018, with 454 of the city’s 598 districts counted. 

“There is a historic shift of government taking place,” Aida Hadzialic, the party’s leader in Stockholm, told Mitt i Stockholm. “And that’s because we have presented an alternative where we look after our common resources.” 

The only way the right-wing parties could retain control would be with the support of the Sweden Democrats, something the Centre Party, which is part of the Moderate-led coalition running the city, refuses to accept. 

“The Sweden Democrats are the antithesis of the Centre Party, they have another view of humanity,” Gustav Hemming, the party’s leader, told the newspaper. “They also don’t share our position on the climate issue.”

Aida Hadzialic (right) at the Social Democrats’ election vigil at the Waterfront Conference Center in Stockholm. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT

The Social Democrats also saw a significant rise in support in Gothenburg, winning 26.5 percent of the vote, up from 20 percent in 2018, according to preliminary numbers with 408 of 411 voting districts counted. 

Jonas Attenius, the party’s leader in Sweden’s second city, told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper that the result was ”absolutely fantastic”. The party, he said looked likely to win districts like Högsbo, Olskroken and Torslanda, which it has long seen as right-wing territory. 

Demokraterna, the Gothenburg party that took close to 17 percent of the vote in 2018, saw its support collapse to just 6.3 percent in the election. 

If the party were to team up with the Green and Left Parties in the city council, it would have a majority, but Attenius may instead seek a coalition deal with another party to the right. 

“I’m not closing any doors apart from to the Sweden Democrats,” he said. “I’m going to talk across the board with various parties and have been in contact with parties already today. I see a good chance of a Social Democrat-run Gothenburg.” 

In Malmö, the Social Democrats look like they have held onto the city, keeping all 20 of the seats they won in the city council back in 2018, according to the preliminary figures, while their allies, the Green Party and the Left Party, gained one and two seats respectively. 

The city has been ruled by the Social Democrats since 1919, with the exception of one four-year term between 1985 and 1988 and another between 1991 and 1994.

The Moderates also held their position, keeping all of their 13 seats. The Liberal Party, Centre Party and Sweden Democrats all lost one seat.

It is still unclear whether the Social Democrats will continue to rule in coalition with the Liberal Party, or whether the party will find new partners. 

Nyans Party leader Mikail Yüksel leaves voting slips at a voting station in Hästhagen. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

The big surprise in Malmö was the success of the new immigrant-focused party Nyans, which was the second biggest party after the Social Democrats in several election districts where there is a high immigrant population. 

The party won 30.9 percent of the vote in Rosengård Centrum, just behind the Social Democrats on 38.3 percent.

The party had campaigned hard in the district in the hope of getting more than 12 percent in Malmö as a whole, which would have won it a seat in parliament under a little known parliamentary rule. 

SHOW COMMENTS