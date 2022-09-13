Read news from:
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

OPINION: When you lose you win in Sweden’s ‘Waterloo’ election

The Social Democrats came out top in Sunday's election, with one of their best election results in years. Despite this, the chances of them staying in power seem slim. In this election, the losers are the winners and the winners are the losers.

Published: 13 September 2022 15:44 CEST
Swedish pop group Abba, winners of the Eurovision Song Contest 1974 with their song Waterloo. Photo: Olle Lindeborg/Scanpix/TT

For many foreigners in Sweden used to different electoral systems, or indeed others following the results of the Swedish election from abroad, the results of this election are strange, to say the least.

The ruling left-wing Social Democrats, who have been the largest party in every Swedish election for over 100 years, took the largest share of the vote in the preliminary count (final results are expected on Wednesday, at the earliest): 30.5 percent, an improvement on the 28.3 percent they received in 2018.

The Green Party, part of the same left-wing bloc as the Social Democrats, also increased their share of the vote since 2018, gaining two extra seats – impressive for a party which as recently as two days before the vote was worried as to whether it would achieve the 4 percent threshold to stay in parliament.

Despite this, the two parties look like they will be in opposition to a government led by the Moderates, who appear to have had their worst election result since 2002, even losing their status as Sweden’s second-largest party, a position they’ve held since the 1980s.

The biggest winner in Sunday’s vote – Jimmie Åkesson’s far-right party the Sweden Democrats – may also turn out to be losers. The party took 20.6 percent of the votes, according to preliminary results and gained 11 seats on their 2018 result, but the other parties in their right-wing bloc look likely to refuse them ministerial roles in a right-wing government.

Every other party in the right-wing bloc, those will be either leading or supporting Sweden’s new government, has ended up with a worse preliminary result than four years ago, with the Christian Democrats on 5.4 percent, down from 6.3, the Moderates on 19.1, down from 19.8, and the Liberals on 4.6, down from 5.5 percent.

Yet, they are the winners. Sweden’s new prime minister looks likely to be Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson, the leader of a party which just had their worst election result in 20 years.

The only true losers in this election are the Left Party and the Centre Party, who not only have a lower share of the vote than last election, but also appear to be on the losing team.

The ‘Waterloo’ election

So, is this the Waterloo election, to quote iconic Swedish pop group ABBA? “I feel like I win when I lose”?

Depending on how much you want to read into the lyrics of Waterloo, there’s a lot which applies to these election results. The story of someone finally giving in, “I tried to hold you back, but you were stronger … and now it seems my only chance is giving up the fight.”

Sounds familiar? Just five years ago, in 2017, the prospect of the Moderates working together with the Sweden Democrats was so controversial that their party leader, Anna Kinberg Batra, was ousted for even suggesting the idea.

Following the 2018 election, and the Sweden Democrat’s 17.5 percent vote share (an increase of 4.6 percent on their previous result in 2014), the three other right-wing parties started to accept the fact that they would be unable to lead a right-wing government without the far-right party, whose support has grown in every election since its inception since 1998.

One-by-one, they gave up their former stance of refusing to collaborate with Åkesson’s party on ideological grounds and welcomed him into the fold.

“Waterloo, I was defeated, you won the war,
Waterloo, promise to love you forevermore,
Waterloo, couldn’t escape if I wanted to,
Waterloo, knowing my fate is to be with you…”

Three years ago, in March 2019, Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch finally opened the door to the Sweden Democrats when she announced her party was open to working with “all parties in parliament”.

Again in 2019, the Moderate’s new leader Ulf Kristersson also announced that his party would be open to working together with the Sweden Democrats.

Just one year ago, following Sweden’s governmental crisis in June 2021, the Liberals switched sides, agreeing to support the Sweden Democrats and finally shifting the balance of power from the left-wing bloc to the right.

And the decision to give in and accept their fate appears to have paid off. Despite all three of them doing worse in the 2022 election than in 2018, they’ve come out on top.

“So how could I ever refuse?
I feel like I win when I lose”

Let’s just hope we’re not going be thinking “Mamma Mia, here we go again” in a couple of months.

ELECTION SURVEY: ‘Shedding voters to Sweden Democrats lost Social Democrats the election’

The decisive shift in voters which looks likely to see Magdalena Andersson ousted as Prime Minister was from the Social Democrats to the Sweden Democrats, the veteran politics professor Sören Holmberg has said.

Published: 13 September 2022 16:46 CEST
According to SVT’s exit poll, which saw 11,000 people interviewed on their voting decisions, the Social Democrats lost 8 percent of their voters to the far-right party, a shift which now looks likely to have lost the party the election (although there is still a very slim chance of the party gaining a majority in late votes counted on Wednesday and Thursday). 

As the Social Democrats are Sweden’s biggest party, that 8 percent represents tens of thousands of voters, helping take the Sweden Democrats to their record result, making it the second biggest party in Sweden. 

“The Social Democrats are becoming more and more a white-collar party for the middle classes,” Jonas Hinnfors, a professor at Gothenburg University, told the TT newswire. There are now more white-collar than blue-collar workers among those who vote Social Democrat.”

Holmberg said that more men seemed to have shifted from the Social Democrats to the Sweden Democrats, and that the party had also grown among men who run their own businesses. 

“It’s pretty unique that a party manages to grow on both of those sides, as they are normally the classic opponents in Sweden, what you would have called in the old days, ‘the working class against capitalists’,” Holmberg said.  

According to the election survey, the Social Democrats are still the biggest party among blue-collar workers, with a 32 percent share of the vote, but the Sweden Democrats are not far behind, with a 29 percent vote share. 

When it comes to business owners, the Moderate Party is still the biggest with 26 percent of the vote, but the Sweden Democrats are not far behind on 24 percent. 

On election night, Holmberg said that what the Sweden Democrats had managed to do was unique in Northern Europe, both in terms of its growth and in its broad appeal across different voter categories. 

“In every other country in Northern Europe, the corresponding right-wing national parties are falling back,” he said. 

In addition, the Sweden Democrats where making inroads across class and profession. 

“The three classic Swedish parties all have their areas of strength,” he said. “The Social Democrats have the workers. That is now contested with the Sweden Democrats. The Moderates have the business owners, that is now contested with the Sweden Democrats, and the Centre Party had the farmers, and the Sweden Democrats are now stronger among agricultural workers than the Centre Party.” 

“The three classic parties with their three support pillers are being challenged, and the Sweden Democrats have succeed on all three fronts. It’s typical for populist parties to make broad progress, but never in such a a unique way as the Sweden Democrats have today.”

Swedish speakers can watch Holmberg speak in the clip in this Tweet from the journalist Emanuel Karlsten. 

