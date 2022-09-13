Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Sweden Democrat and Moderate leaders hold ‘constructive talks’

Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson ate lunch on Monday with Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson at the Moderate Party’s headquarters in Stockholm’s Gamla Stan, but would not be drawn on what, if any, discussions were had.

“I’m going to eat lunch,” he told the Aftonbladet newspaper as he was met on the way to the meeting. “I don’t think who I’m going to eat lunch with is of public interest right now. When we have something to say, we’ll say it.”

Both the Liberal Party leader Johan Pehrson and the Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch also visited the Moderate Party offices later in the afternoon.

“This is a discussion which is being carried out in an extremely constructive spirit, and also respecting the fact that we do not yet have an election result,” said Gunnar Strömmar, the Moderates’ General Secretary. “If it turns out that there’s a majority for a change in government, this is a process which must be allowed to take time.”

“They are talking. You can quote me on that,” confirmed Linus Bylund, the Sweden Democrats’ lead special advisor, of Åkesson’s meeting. “But I don’t think they’re talking about isterband [a sort of southern Swedish grain, pork fat, and potato sausage, a little like haggis]”.

Swedish Vocab: en konstruktiv anda – a constructive spirit

Sweden Democrats soar in countryside, Social Democrats in the cities

The Sweden Democrats have made huge gains in municipal elections in Skåne, becoming the biggest party in the overwhelming majority of rural municipalities, and also expanded in northern Sweden. Its share of the vote grew by between 4 and 10 percentage points in the four municipalities where they have been in control since 2018.

At the same time the Social Democrats made significant gains in Stockholm and Gothenburg, while holding their position in Malmö.

“The Social Democrats are becoming more and more a white-collar party for the middle classes. There are now more white-collar than blue-collar workers among those who vote Social Democrat,” said Jonas Hinnfors, a professor at Gothenburg University.

Swedish vocab: tjänstemannaparti – white-collar party

Toilet paper prices set to soar

Toilet paper and other hygiene products are set to soar in price, after the Swedish hygiene products company Essity announced comprehensive price hikes on the back of rising costs.

“The headwinds from costs have worsened even more. We are gong to handle the situation with across-the-board price rises and an energy price charge,” said Magnus Groth, chief executive at Essity.

Swedish vocab: en motvind – a headwind

Shares in free school company soar after vote

The company Academedia, which runs several chains of Swedish free schools, saw its shares soar 13 percent on Sweden’s election result, which looks likely to put a Moderate Party-led government in power.

Companies running state-funded private healthcare, such as Attendo, Humana, and Ambea also saw their shares rise sharply, by 5.6 percent, 5.2 percent, and 3.2 percent respectively.

Swedish vocab: att rusa – to soar