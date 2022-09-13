For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
SD-Moderate talks, SD success in the countryside, and toilet paper prices: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 13 September 2022 08:34 CEST
Moderate Party General Secretary Gunnar Strömmer tells the waiting press that talks between his party leader Ulf Kristersson and Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson had taken place "in a constructive spirit". Photo: Tim Aro/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Racist politicians, tributes to Queen Elizabeth II and Malmö school killer gets life. Here's Sweden's news on Friday.
Published: 9 September 2022 07:47 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments