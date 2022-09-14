Read news from:
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Crime unites voters in Swedish far-right stronghold

Concern over soaring crime has united voters in the small town of Sjöbo, where the far-right Sweden Democrats, the big winners in Sunday's election, posted their strongest score.

Published: 14 September 2022 10:49 CEST
People wait outside the city hall in Sjöbo, Skane County, Sweden on September 12, 2022. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP

Hama Abdulla, a 49-year-old immigrant from northern Iraq, is packing away the fruit stand he runs on Sjöbo’s main square. He won’t say who he voted for, but he’s not surprised the nationalist and anti-immigration Sweden Democrats (SD) scored big on Sunday.

“Burning cars, shootings… It happens in Stockholm, Gothenburg and the other places I read about in the papers. But it’s in (the southern county of) Skåne where it happens most,” Abdulla says. “People get sick of it. I have many friends who are immigrants and still voted SD.” 

Once shunned by other political parties, the Sweden Democrats surged to become the second-largest party with around 20 percent of votes, trailing only the Social Democrats — which have dominated Swedish politics since the 1930s — at 30.5 percent.

In Sjöbo, a small town in Skane with 20,000 inhabitants in the greater municipality, 42.7 percent of people voted for SD. It has been an SD bastion since the party first entered parliament in 2010, boosted by anti-immigration sentiment.

Here, cafés, hair salons and pizzerias dot the quiet cobblestone main street lined with trees, resembling many small towns in Sweden.

Scattered with tidy houses and farmsteads, the municipality is the biggest employer, running schools, healthcare and elderly care.

A 40-minute drive away is Sweden’s third-largest city Malmö, where gang shootings and bombings have become almost daily occurrences, especially in
disadvantaged neighbourhoods.

A man packs as he closes a fruit stand located in Sjöbo, in Skane County, Sweden on September 12, 2022. – “Burning cars, shootings… people get sick of it”: Concern over soaring crime unites voters in this small town where the far-right Sweden Democrats, the big winners in September 11’s election, posted their strongest score. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)

Gang crime

SD’s top five election scores were all in rural Skane towns like Sjöbo. But its support has soared across Sweden in the past two decades, in particular in rural areas and small industrial towns, once the heartland of the Social Democrats but now in decline.

The party appeals mainly to men, the working class and pensioners, the latter two also long associated with the Social Democrats. Authorities have struggled to contain the gang violence that has spread from big cities to small towns, and SD’s hard stance on immigration and crime has resonated.

SD can use their “anti-establishment” credentials to say the main parties, particularly the Social Democrats, have failed and that SD will bring change, Sirus Hafstrom Dehdari, a Stockholm University researcher and expert on radical right parties, tells AFP.

Sjöbo has fewer reported crimes than the average in the rest of southern Sweden, and around half the national average of people born abroad, official statistics show. While many Sjöbo locals are reluctant to be interviewed, some openly admit that immigration and crime are the reasons they voted SD.

“There is so much gang crime and shootings in Malmö and everywhere. I have children living in Malmö, and children who have moved away,” Margareta Christensen, a 66-year-old retired preschool teacher and first-time SD voter, tells AFP. “I myself moved away”.

Sjöbo was home to Sven-Olle Olsson, a local politician known for his opposition to taking in asylum seekers in the early 1990s. Olsson died in 2005, but his legacy lives on.

“It started with Sven-Olle,” 73-year-old SD voter Kent Hallström says. He insists people here aren’t racist, “but you need to have the resources
before you start taking people in”.

‘A different world’

The country of 10.3 million has welcomed around half a million asylum seekers in the past decade.

“If you take Skåne as a whole, we have suffered from immigration much more than the rest of Sweden, or perhaps faster, and the crime it’s brought in tow,” local SD politician Andre af Geijerstam tells AFP.

SD grew in the early 1990s from neo-Nazi parties and a movement known as “Keep Sweden Swedish”. It has since tried to clean up its image. In 2012 it announced a “zero-tolerance” policy against racism, though critics denounce its efforts as superficial.

Af Geijerstam says “normal people” don’t see SD as a racist party, just “experts in Stockholm”.

“We are spotlighting problems that resonate with normal people. Many other politicians… live in a very different world that we normal people don’t
really feel exists.”

Wazma Mosamem, a 35-year-old nursing student who moved to Sweden from Afghanistan 11 years ago, says the strong support for SD makes her
uncomfortable.

“People don’t say it, but you can feel it, they don’t like immigrants. They watch TV and think all immigrants are the same,” she says. “I’m studying to be a nurse. In the future I will work for Sweden. Or my cousins who are doctors: they work too, pay taxes, all of it goes to Sweden. But they don’t see that, they only see one or two people committing crimes.”

ELECTION SURVEY: ‘Shedding voters to Sweden Democrats lost Social Democrats the election’

The decisive shift in voters which looks likely to see Magdalena Andersson ousted as Prime Minister was from the Social Democrats to the Sweden Democrats, the veteran politics professor Sören Holmberg has said.

Published: 13 September 2022 16:46 CEST
According to SVT’s exit poll, which saw 11,000 people interviewed on their voting decisions, the Social Democrats lost 8 percent of their voters to the far-right party, a shift which now looks likely to have lost the party the election (although there is still a very slim chance of the party gaining a majority in late votes counted on Wednesday and Thursday). 

As the Social Democrats are Sweden’s biggest party, that 8 percent represents tens of thousands of voters, helping take the Sweden Democrats to their record result, making them the second biggest party in Sweden. 

“The Social Democrats are becoming more and more a white-collar party for the middle classes,” Jonas Hinnfors, a professor at Gothenburg University, told the TT newswire. There are now more white-collar than blue-collar workers among those who vote Social Democrat.”

Holmberg said that more men seemed to have shifted from the Social Democrats to the Sweden Democrats, and that the party had also grown among men who run their own businesses. 

“It’s pretty unique that a party manages to grow on both of those sides, as they are normally the classic opponents in Sweden, what you would have called in the old days, ‘the working class against capitalists’,” Holmberg said.  

According to the election survey, the Social Democrats are still the biggest party among blue-collar workers, with a 32 percent share of the vote, but the Sweden Democrats are not far behind, with a 29 percent vote share. 

When it comes to business owners, the Moderate Party is still the biggest with 26 percent of the vote, but the Sweden Democrats are not far behind on 24 percent. 

On election night, Holmberg said that what the Sweden Democrats had managed to do was unique in Northern Europe, both in terms of its growth and in its broad appeal across different voter categories. 

“In every other country in Northern Europe, the corresponding right-wing national parties are falling back,” he said. 

In addition, the Sweden Democrats where making inroads across class and profession. 

“The three classic Swedish parties all have their areas of strength,” he said. “The Social Democrats have the workers. That is now contested with the Sweden Democrats. The Moderates have the business owners, that is now contested with the Sweden Democrats, and the Centre Party had the farmers, and the Sweden Democrats are now stronger among agricultural workers than the Centre Party.” 

“The three classic parties with their three support pillers are being challenged, and the Sweden Democrats have succeed on all three fronts. It’s typical for populist parties to make broad progress, but never in such a a unique way as the Sweden Democrats have today.”

Swedish speakers can watch Holmberg speak in the clip in this Tweet from the journalist Emanuel Karlsten. 

