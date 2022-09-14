For members
OPINION & ANALYSIS
OPINION: Will the Sweden Democrats play nice or will they seek ‘revenge’?
A row over Swedish public television suggests that the room for compromise between the SD and its partners in a possible new coalition government will be limited, argues David Crouch.
Published: 14 September 2022 15:46 CEST
Sweden Democrat chief of staff Linus Bylund joked this week that he planned to play 'journalist rugby', which involves "pushing journalists around". Photo: Stefan Jerrevång/TT
RESIDENCE PERMITS
What rights do the Sweden Democrats want to take away from foreigners?
The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats are on the cusp of power as Sweden waits for the final results of Sunday's election. What rights and benefits do they want to take away from foreigners in Sweden?
Published: 14 September 2022 15:00 CEST
